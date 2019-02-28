A Talk With: Laura Silverman, on You Asked For Perfect

Hi friends! I’m so, so thrilled to be back today with “A Talk With”!

In case you missed it, “A Talk With” is a brand new feature here on Drizzle & Hurricane Books, where I will invite young adult book authors to chat with me about their upcoming books, share their writing tips and tricks and more!

I’m very, very excited today to welcome today one of my favorite authors of all times… Laura Silverman. I fell in love with her debut, Girl Out of Water and more recently, adored her sophomore novel, You Asked For Perfect so, so very much. I’m so happy to have her today on the blog to talk about her upcoming book, share some writing tips and more!

1. In your upcoming book, you explore academic pressure and anxiety: what made you want to explore this topic in particular?

I went to an academically competitive high school. We were encouraged to take as many AP classes as possible and to do things like drive into school an hour early for a zero period class to fit in additional electives. At the time, about ten years ago now, this type of intense academic pressure was unusual, but in recent years I’ve noticed more and more high school students are experiencing this pressure. We push kids too hard to meet impossibly high standards, and it’s dangerous to both their mental and physical health. I wanted to write a book that tells students they are more important than their grades and that tells adults to examine the pressure they put on kids in their lives.

2. What is your writing routine like (if you have one)? Do you like to have it all planned out, or just go with the flow? Do you write at a particular hour every day, keep notebooks?

I prefer to write first thing in the morning. Usually I’ll write or edit between 1-3 hours every weekday depending on where I’m at in the writing process. I wish I could outline my books. I keep trying it, but it never works out for me, so I’m definitely a go with the flow writer.

3. Your books are always very character-focused and driven: how do you manage to flesh out your characters so well? Do you keep character-cards?

Thank you! My favorite part of the writing process is getting to know my characters, so I’m glad it shows! I do a lot of character brainstorming through questions. I always ask these four questions about all of my characters and encourage my editing clients to ask them about their characters as well:

What does my character want? Why do they want it? What stands in their way of getting it? What happens if they don’t get it?

Those are the big questions, but I ask smaller questions as well. What type of ice cream does my character like? Chocolate. Why do they like chocolate ice cream? Because it’s their dad’s favorite flavor, and they used to always eat it together. What is their relationship like with their dad?

As you see, if you go down the question rabbit hole, you can learn a lot about your characters.

4. Between your novels and anthologies you participated in, you’ve always dabbed in the contemporary genre: did you ever think about writing in another genre?

Definitely! As a teen, I mostly read and wrote fantasy stories, and in college I wrote some adult fiction. I definitely would love to try out both of those genres professionally one day.

1. Can you share one underrated YA book you loved recently?

Hmm, I don’t know if I would call them underrated, but I absolutely love all of Maurene Goo’s novels and wish they would get an epic amount of love and also Netflix adaptations please!

2. You can only watch one TV Show (or one movie!) for the rest of your life: which one do you pick?

Definitely Grey’s Anatomy.

3. What’s one food you could eat without being hungry?

Sushi!

4. Can you share one line of your current work in progress, or one of your published works, that you are particularly proud of?

From You Asked for Perfect:

“Obviously, we can’t date if he doesn’t like matzo ball soup.”

Thank you so, so much Laura, for taking the time to chat with me about You Asked For Perfect and sharing these wonderful writing tips! Keep on reading to find out more about Laura Silverman’s upcoming book and add it to your TBR, I swear you won’t regret it.

📖 More about You Asked For Perfect



Senior Ariel Stone is the perfect college applicant: first chair violin, dedicated community volunteer, and expected valedictorian. He works hard – really hard – to make his life look effortless. A failed Calculus quiz is not part of that plan. Not when he’s number one. Not when his peers can smell weakness like a freshman’s body spray. Figuring a few all-nighters will preserve his class rank, Ariel throws himself into studying. His friends will understand if he skips a few plans, and he can sleep when he graduates. Except Ariel’s grade continues to slide. Reluctantly, he gets a tutor. Amir and Ariel have never gotten along, but Amir excels in Calculus, and Ariel is out of options. Ariel may not like Calc, but he might like Amir. Except adding a new relationship to his long list of commitments may just push him past his limit.

🎁 Pre-Order You Asked For Perfect and receive some amazing swag!

If you’re interested in You Asked For Perfect and are able to pre-order a copy, I would heavily recommend you do so! You can receive some wonderfully adorable magnetic bookmarks of the book’s characters.

Preorder links:

Amazon | Barnes & Noble | Indiebound |Books A Million | Indigo | Book Depository

Submit your preorder by clicking here!

This campaign lasts until March 4th, 2019, 11:59 p.m ET.

📖 More about the author, Laura Silverman

Laura Silverman earned her MFA in Writing for Children at the New School. She is the author of Girl Out of Water and You Asked for Perfect. You can reach out on Twitter at @LJSilverman1 or through her website LauraSilvermanWrites.com.



