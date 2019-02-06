10 instant-want kind of books (ft. favorite tropes and book recs)

There are many, many instances now where I stumble upon a book and my mind, my heart, my soul just screams at me that I absolutely NEED to read it. This tends to happen more and more, because while book blogging, while being a part of a reading community, recommendations tend to pile up every now and then, until you’re buried under a tower of books of your own-making and regretting everything.

Despite this, still and always, there will be books that will whisper to me, their pages turning on their own, their covers shining, blinding me, making me want to read them. Let’s forget the book bloggers, the recommendations and the hype of all the books and take the books in themselves. In the end, no matter what the hype, I manage to trust my gut before getting any kind of book and these things are what pushes me down that edge.

Well, in theory. Actually, I’m not an instant-get-the-book-this-second kind of person, more of a “leaves the book in the virtual basket for a month before deciding to get it.” Unless it’s a favorite author’s new book (*cough* say, Laura Silverman’s You Asked For Perfect *cough*) or I’m having a momentary unreasonable moment, I’m more of an anxious bean waiting a long time before deciding to get a book. Also well I can’t necessarily afford said-book or find a way to get it by other means -say, a library, because international reader problem- at the moment either so….Let’s just say I’m more of an instant-add-to-TBR person, then wait a gazillion years to get to the books. Oops.

1. Childhood friends

Okay, so I have a thing for childhood friends. I’m not sure if it’s whether or not I watched Dawson’s Creek way too much (strangely, I always was team Pacey, but… well, that childhood friends thing forever stuck with me. Hell, I’m writing a book with that trope) or whether it’s just rooted deep in my mind, but I ADORE childhood friends and any, any kind of story fitting the bill with two friends knowing each other since forever just, gets me. I love these books.

Books I’ve read and enjoyed Books on my radar

2. Disappearances

I have no idea why, but books with people disappearing tend to fascinate me/intrigue me SO much. There’s something about the mystery surrounding a person’s disappearance, how the book builds up as they search for that missing person, that suspense and I don’t know, the story overall just always has me hooked.

Books I’ve read and enjoyed Books on my radar

3. Sisters & Siblings

You might know this if you’ve been following or reading my blog every now and then and, well if you don’t, now you do: my sister is my best friend in the entire world. I am always craving and love books featuring strong siblings relationships because it’s something I love seeing. Complex, amazing, heartbreaking, beautiful siblings relationships.

Books I’ve read and enjoyed Books on my radar

4. Friendships & a strong emphasis on friendships

I am kind of a marshmallow and I love sweet, adorable books with romances that will warm my heart, make me melt and leave me smiling like an idiot. Yet, if there is something I adore in books, it’s A SQUAD. Whether it’s in a contemporary or a fantasy book, if it promises me a great group of friends and even more, if that group of friends is at the heart of the story and strongly shaped, I AM HERE FOR IT.

Books I’ve read and enjoyed Books on my radar

5. Texting / Internet friendships and relationships

Because a lot of my best friendships happen to be online, because it’s just such a massive part of our lives and of young adult lives’ nowadays, my heart always goes towards the books highlightning the realness of these kind of relationships, the way they build, how genuine and genuinly amazing they can be.

Books I’ve read and enjoyed Books on my radar

6. Mental Health Representation

Mental health representation matters a whole lot to me in books. Obviously, the kind I can relate to, most specifically when it comes to anxiety, but also the kind I can’t exactly relate to, but wish to know more about. Mental Health rep is so, so, so important to me and when I stumble upon a book that has a main character dealing with anxiety, depression, social anxiety, OCD and more, I’m most of the time interested.

Books I’ve read and enjoyed Books on my radar

7. Celebrities & Royals, a.k.a the life of the famous

Ever since my boys-band days and even before, I’ve always been kind of fascinated by, well, celebrities’ lives, wishing I could get in their shoes for a day (even if it’s most likely not pretty nor that glamorous) or just become a small, tiny mouse and follow them around. Thankfully I don’t have to do that, because books and authors’ incredible imagination fills that craving and always makes me happy.

Books I’ve read and enjoyed Books on my radar

8. Emotional books

I don’t know why I love books that make me cry. Maybe it’s because I might be a little bit masochistic. Or maybe it’s just because, somehow, the fact that a book and a writer has that much power to make you feel every single word, feel for the characters that much, well this is somehow kind of magical.

Okay, but how the heck do I know this book is going to make me cry? Well, judging from the synopsis only, from fellow bloggers and readers’ recommendations, too.

Books I’ve read and enjoyed Books on my radar

9. Boarding Schools Settings

I’m not sure why, but whenever I read a book’s synopsis set in a boarding school, my interest rises, like, of 50%. Maybe it’s because I’ve never been to a boarding school, or maybe it’s because I’ve read multiple books like that and really enjoyed them, but… there’s something about these kind of books that appeals to me. That setting just leaves us so many possibilities.

Books I’ve read and enjoyed Books on my radar

10. Slow-burning romance

When it takes AGES for two characters to get together, when you adore them right from the start and know they will be together eventually and you watch them slowly but certaintly going down that road and ahhhhh. Here for this.

Books I’ve read and enjoyed Books on my radar

I tried to narrow it down to ten, but honestly I forgot a lot of things. Friends to lovers, enemies to lovers, these pretty covers that make you want to marry them right this second, family vibes, anything by favorite authors and so on.

I feel like, the more I read, the more I want to read. It’s a vicious circle.

Do you also take a long, long time before deciding to get a book? Why, or why not?

Do we share any favorite tropes or kind of books? Do you have any recommendations for me? Are there any books you hear of and want to buy instantly? What are your key-words to get you to want a book? Let me know in comments!

