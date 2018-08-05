I Spy Book Challenge

Hi guys! How are you? Did you spend a nice July? Are you on holidays or are you working? Tell me everything! Summer break is finally here for me and it feels so damn good! Just taking it easy, enjoying the lovely sun and getting ready to travel for a bit. I LOVE that time of the year.

→ How to do this tag : Find a book that contains (either on the cover or in the title) an example for each category. You must have a separate book for all 20, get as creative as you want and do it within five minutes!

FYI : It took me WAY more than five minutes but hell it was a lot of fun. You can click on the covers to go to Goodreads and add these lovely books!



1-5

FOOD // TRANSPORTATION // WEAPON // ANIMAL // NUMBER



6-10

SOMETHING YOU READ // BODY OF WATER // PRODUCT OF FIRE // ROYALTY // ARCHITECTURE

11-15

CLOTHING ITEM // FAMILY MEMBER // TIME OF DAY // MUSIC // PARANORMAL BEING

16-20

OCCUPATION // SEASON // COLOR // CELESTIAL BODY // SOMETHING THAT GROWS

