Hi guys! How are you? Did you spend a nice July? Are you on holidays or are you working? Tell me everything! Summer break is finally here for me and it feels so damn good! Just taking it easy, enjoying the lovely sun and getting ready to travel for a bit. I LOVE that time of the year.
I’m back today with an amazing tag created by Kristin @ Kristin Kraves Books. I was nominated by Kat @ Life & Others Disasters and Dezzy @ The Thoughtful Voice. If you haven’t had the chance to do it yet, please do!
→ How to do this tag : Find a book that contains (either on the cover or in the title) an example for each category. You must have a separate book for all 20, get as creative as you want and do it within five minutes!
FYI : It took me WAY more than five minutes but hell it was a lot of fun. You can click on the covers to go to Goodreads and add these lovely books!
1-5
FOOD // TRANSPORTATION // WEAPON // ANIMAL // NUMBER
6-10
SOMETHING YOU READ // BODY OF WATER // PRODUCT OF FIRE // ROYALTY // ARCHITECTURE
11-15
CLOTHING ITEM // FAMILY MEMBER // TIME OF DAY // MUSIC // PARANORMAL BEING
16-20
OCCUPATION // SEASON // COLOR // CELESTIAL BODY // SOMETHING THAT GROWS
Did you enjoy reading my answers? Do you think you can do this tag under five minutes? I’m challenging you!
Any book on here you’d like to add to your TBR? Do you have any recommendations for this summer?
Let’s chat in comments 💬
I Spy Book Challenge
Haha this is a fun tag 😀 I certainly can’t do it under 5 minutes as I need to go through my entire shelf 😛 But it is definitely interesting.
It was a really fun tag to do 😊 Haha, yees! It’s impossible to do it under 5 minutes! 😅
Ooh this sounds really fun! I’m stumped on produce of fire prompt xD
It really was, glad you liked it! 😊 Thanks for stopping by 😘
I definitely couldn’t do the challenge in five minutes! Maybe an hour . . I just don’t think I would necessarily have read books with covers that have everything in the prompts 😁
Yeah, it’s clearly impossible to do this tag under 5 minutes! 😅 Well…there is only one thing left to do : keep reading 😉
I very much approve of your answers haha especially the one for animal and something you read, because I had the exact same books – so those are ESPECIALLY awesome choices haha
Hahaha, great minds think alike! 😎
This is really cool! You had great, creative answers, these are not all easy prompts 🙂
Thank you so much! 😊 And yes it was pretty hard to find a book for every item!
Lovely post!
Thanks, glad you enjoyed it! 😊
the winner’s curse series is so high on my tbr! i need to read it. I never could have done this in 5 minutes aha
Oh yeees, it’s a really great book! 😊I don’t think any human being could do this tag under 5 minutes 😂
LOVED the Ember in the Ashes series! I’m getting ready to read the 3rd book next month when I do a “series September” to catch up on all the series I need to continue with. Also loved The Girl From Everywhere – definitely a very unique book.
Only read the first book in the Ember in the Ashes series but I will definitely check out the next ones! I really enjoyed the story 😁 You’re totally right about The Girl from Everywhere, unique is the right word 😊
I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this in 5 minutes. I find that whenever I do a book tag I automatically forget every book that I’ve ever read 😂.
Hahaha, same here! 😂 It’s like my mind is suddenly blank 😅
This is such a fun tag but I know I can’t do this in 5 minutes. Maybe 15 XD
I knoooow right?! It’s impossible to do this under 5 minutes 😅
This is such a fun book tag, I might use it for my YouTube channel which will be fun! It would be so hard to do within 5 minutes!
You definitely should do it, it’s such a fun tag to do! 😁
