Getting real: all of my book blogging pressures

You know me, I always try and make a point of being completely honest about my book blogging experience. If you’ve been here for a while, you will also know that I am trying my hardest to be honest and as real as I can in all of my blog posts, especially when it comes to book blogging.
As I tried to come up with an idea, without success, while drafting this post, I just started writing whatever the heck I was feeling at the moment and the result is this. How I’ve been feeling, trying to come up with an idea without much success. How everything blogging makes me feel, sometimes, on bad blogging days.
I am nervous while typing this and probably still nervous as you will read this. This post is probably one of the hardest I ever had to write, because it makes me realize that book blogging is damn hard every single day.
I am doing my very best and I feel like, by writing this, you will all think I am a spoiled brat. If you’re seeing my follower count, if you’re seeing some blog posts I did reaching a pretty cool amount of comments, and so on. This post does not mean in ANY way that I am not grateful about everything happening here. Every single day, I am in awe whenever I see a new follower, a new comment, anything happening on my blog, it makes me want to cry with happiness, knowing how far I’ve come and how far I can still go.
Numbers, statistics and everything else, does not give me a shield from all of the blogging pressures I feel. It does not prevent me from wanting to bang my head on a wall because I can’t find a damn idea to write about. Sometimes, no matter how high or low the stats are, I feel crushed under the weight of others’ expectations when it comes to my blog…. but most importantly, over my own expectations. They’re the hardest to follow and the hardest to please, too.
I feel like I have to write and deliver perfect content all the time.
One of the secrets to blogging success is consistency. When you are posting on a regular basis, it’s obvious that people are coming back to read more, coming more often, which results in high stats, lots of comments and so.
It also brings tons of expectations. I feel like, whenever or if I miss one single day, someone will be disappointed. That someone is me, because I did not manage to have a brilliant idea, did not manage to deliver it perfectly with a great GIF game or anything else…. all of this results in me, basically like this:
Whenever I am not blogging consistently, I feel like I am failing.
I feel like I need to be everywhere all at once.
This is both a joy and a burden. You know me, and given my recent posts, you also know how I love and how important it is for me to support other book bloggers and to blog-hop. To give back to this community that has bought me so much. I WANT to do it.
But sometimes, it’s just too much and I can’t keep up with everything. Whenever I miss a comment, don’t blog-hop for even just one day, take a little while to check my twitter feed or participate to a group, I feel like I failed. Yet I know there are only so many hours in the day and I.just.physically.can’t.
I feel like I have to read all the books…
…and or just know about them, otherwise I’m out of the loop and just… not, relevant. Book blogging and bookish news come and go, every Tuesday new books are being released. I am not a slow, nor am I a fast reader. I read approximately 60-70 books a year and I can’t keep up with all the books being released, nor can I buy them all, because I am not rich and have strict book buying habits.
I haven’t read Six of Crows yet, because I haven’t bought it, because all the hype scares me and I feel like I’m not relevant for that. It’s just an example, one of many.
I feel like, if I’m taking a hiatus, whether small or big, the world will basically crumble….
…and that you’ll forget all about me. I have taken hiatuses before and I will take more, mostly because I need to and because I want to. Yet, the fear and insecurity that comes with it never stops. Whenever I’m not here consistently, whenever I’m not posting and / or blog-hopping, I don’t feel, but I know my stats will decrease. I also know that people will slowly, gradually, forget about me, should I leave long enough for them to do so.
I am genuinly scared of that happening, because I spend so much time working on this little corner of the internet, I want it to thrive and LIVE whenever I’m here and I come back. I wish it could live on its own, too, but let’s face it, it’s not a live creature I can pet.
Okay. That was slightly weird, I apologize.
I feel like I have to do better.
I am a perfectionist and I always feel like I am not doing enough, or that everything is not perfect enough. I know I’m doing my best, but I will always find something to say to a post I wrote a month ago, just, you know, because I’m like that. It is the internet and, unlike in real like, I can take my time with writing down comments, blog posts and answering twitter DMs or anything else, yet… very much like in real life, I feel like I could have done better afterwards. That’s a very stupid feeling.
This feeling also comes from blogging envy. This feeling also comes from the fact that I am an international book blogger and feel like I have to fight harder and to give the best of me to get incredible opportunities, too. I feel like I’m not good enough some days and it makes me go a tiny bit crazy.
I don’t know if I am a big, small, medium blogger or anything else, but I know that I’ve been around for quite a while now.
I also know that, with that, comes expectations, both from the outside and from myself. Expectations to blog, to ‘live up’ to the own hype I build up about my blog and what I should do with it. I am trying my hardest, because I love it. I also know that, sometimes, I am trying too hard.
I need to take better care of myself.
Don’t get me wrong, friends. I love blogging. Blogging has brought me so, so much more than I could ever have imagined and I am forever grateful for it. I don’t plan on quitting blogging soon. Yet, one of my blogging resolutions was and still is, to just TRY AND CHILL for goddamn sakes.
I am determined to keep my love for blogging and my happiness with it. That has to come with me trying not to freak out too much, me trying to be okay if I miss a day on my schedule, me trying to just deliver quality content about whatever the heck I want. And it’s starting with this mess of feelings kind of post.
Do you sometimes, feel that way too? What are some of your blogging pressures? How the hell do you chill about blogging? If you have any tips, I’m all for it.
Let me know all your thoughts in comments, always up for a chat!
Note: I’m taking a small hiatus from blogging (unrelated to this post, but damn it, well, maybe it’s good, too) starting this Saturday, 24th Feb. until next Sunday, 4th March. I will REALLY try to chill and not be here too much to come back fresh, even happier than ever to bother you all with my comments, rants and everything else. (YES. I am even scheduling my hiatuses, but I’m taking breaks and that is a good thing so… leave my inner-planning freak alone hahaha). I will be BACK SOON.
Love you all! xx
50 thoughts on “Getting real: all of my book blogging pressures”
Let me suggest something that might help. On the days I don’t have something I really want to write, I search other blogs, which have the same content I write about or I’m interested in and I reblog their post onto my blog. That way I’m lifting someone up and still maintaining traffic to my blog when I’m idle. I hope this helps. I know their are a lot of book bloggers out there. Have fun.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for your comment and your advice, that’s so sweet. I love checking out other bloggers’ blogs and give them a shout out in my own posts, too, though it takes a lot of time 🙂
thank you 🙂 x
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for letting us know what you really feel. Take good care of yourself for as long as you like, I’ll still be here when you come back 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aw thank you for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Oh boo, girl.. I feel like your frustrations and feelings are oozing all out my screen right now but I’m so right there with you. Whoever claims blogging to be easy and a breeze is so ridiculously wrong and doesn’t know what the hell they’re talking about. [That, or they’re secret ninjas with timeturners.]
Having a blog, no matter what kind, sucks up your energy and time. It simply does. You have to stay on top of things, or you try to. You have to plan, write, brainstorm, figure out what else you can write about, actually write the darn things and then hope you still have some time left to RELAX. Which, by the time your blogging to do-list is done, you don’t have left. Basically. [Okay, not true, but I think you get my point.]
You know that I post a whole lot, basically every day. Well, here it comes: I have only four more posts scheduled AND THAT IS IT. So cue me freaking out because I don’t even know when the hell I am supposed to prep my posts, write them, brainstorm about them. My schedule is swamped during weekends and when I get home from work I’m simply spent. I’ve been genuinely, honestly freaking out about it because it’s weird for me to be in a spot like this? And maybe it finally makes me see why other bloggers have these freak-outs [never blamed them for it, but it’s so different imagining what they’re going through, compared to actually going through it myself]..
Not planning on a hiatus. I’m simply going with “I’ll see what I can figure out this week for the next week and just take it one day at a time. Not going to freak out. Not going to go nuts. Not going to slam my head against a wall – even though it’s freaking tempting right about now.
[Somebody just came and disturbed me and now I’m completely lost at what I was going to say next.. UGH.]
You take that hiatus. Don’t you even dare feel guilty about it too. You are awesome and the awesome people will stay and stick around, waiting for you to be back. We all need to relax once in a while. If you need a hiatus to “force” yourself to do that, so be it. Do what’s best for YOU. Not what’s best for your blog – even though it’s a part of you, I know, but still. You’re the blog’s battery. If you’re running low, so will your blog and we can’t have that! [That’s probably the most accurate comparison ever?]
If you ever need to talk / vent / rant / whatever, you know where to find me. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so, SO much for your sweet comment, seriously, you’re the best at pep-talks and just wrote everything I’m feeling perfectly. IT’s just hard, sometimes and some days are harder than others, expectations that I build, mostly for myself, not even for others, are way too high for me to meet them. And sometimes, I’m tired. I feel like, if I am not blog hopping, people will forget about me and I hate that feeling. I love blogging, but sometimes it makes me feel a little stressed out, too – which is why I need these little hiatuses every once in a while to get out of these feelings that get me and bother me. I know I’ll come refreshed and happy next week, most likely, I just sometimes need to take a breather, or try, haha. 😛
Thank you so, so much for your support and your sweet comment, you’re the best ❤ ❤ ❤
LikeLike
This is such a raw and honest post and I really hope the hiatus helps ease some of the pressure you’re feeling. The thing you need to remember is that you don’t need to post every single week or every single month for anyone but yourself! Everyone has a core group of followers that will stay whether you post every week or every few weeks. And don’t feel like a failure when you can’t read every book or think of new blog posts. You’re only human. As long as your content is still genuine and honest, people will be here reading I promise!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so, so much for your sweet words, I’m glad you enjoyed the post ❤ This means so much to me, I know I'm only human, even if sometimes I want to do it all hahaha, I guess I can't 😛
LikeLike
Hi♡
I’m Bree, I don’t remember if I have ever commented before but I have loved your blog from the minute that I accidentally stumbled upon it😁💜
Anyhow, I just want to tell you, that your blog is perfect and don’t worry about anything. Unfortunately, I think we’re in the same boat on everything and telling me not to worry just makes me worry more, so I know that won’t help anyone (Sorry, I babble a lot…).
Okay, obviously, this is *not* helping but I’m trying, right?
But seriously, try not to worry about losing followers and about your status. You deserve a break. You *need* a break. Everyone will be here for you when you get back and we will always be. We’ll support you and be just as real with you as you are with us. 💜
I’m still a ‘newbie’ (hate that word..😂) and I’m small but I’m grateful for all my followers and their support.
I’ll support you whenever you take a break and come back, and I’m willing to bet that all of your followers will be too.😊
-Bree💜
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Bree! ❤
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment and your words, that means so much to me that you appreciate my blog and my content! You're the best ❤
That's EXACTLY it haha, I'm glad you get how I feel, with the whole "don't you worry" feeling. I know I tend to worry even more, when people tell me that 😂
Thank you for your words, your support and for taking the time to write such a lovely comment, that means so much and makes me feel better, really ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Everything you’ve written here is completely natural. Completely.
I tend to fall off the end of the world every so often and not update my blog, it’s like an inevitable thing, life gets in the way, but I always think about the blog even when I’m not updating. I often think I’m not a ‘real’ blogger because I can’t seem to stick to a schedule and I post random non-book related things a lot. Sigh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that you are still a blogger, even if you’re not posting bookish-related content all the time – I know I have other kind of posts on here, and I know tons of book bloggers that aren’t posting exclusively about books, so… you’re a blogger for sure, even if you’re not only dedicated to one thing, you’re doing, you, and that’s what matters 🙂 x
Thank you so much for your sweet words ❤ ❤
LikeLike
This is so retable! I’m on a blogging break for a month or maybe more and I only read blogs that I followed but I don’t leave a comment because I’m lazy like that lol.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I get that 😂 sometimes, there are just too many blogs, or we’re just not inspired or don’t feel like commenting. I just hate the guilty feeling it gives me, haha, but well… we can’t do it all I guess and we are all allowed a little break 🙂
I hope your break is going well! ❤ ❤
Thank you for your sweet comment!
LikeLike
I feel ya. I don’t read as many books a month as other bloggers, I sometimes don’t write ‘enough’ posts a week, and I feel like if I went on a hiatus everyone in the blogging community would forget I exist. But that’s the thing – these are all superficial things that we know we shouldn’t worry about, but we do. I think it’s because blogging has become such a big part of our lives that thinking of being without it is unfathomable but also when you’re blogging you feel like you need to put your best self forward to show everyone what you have to offer. I’ve begun taking Twitter hiatuses – only checking it one to two times a week and I have felt so much better for doing it. Hope your hiatus goes well 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think I’m going to do the same thing – take small twitter hiatuses every once in a while. If blogging is overwhelming, bookish twitter is even more 😂😂
That’s exactly it – it sounds silly, but we can’t help but worry about these kind of things, because blogging is such a massive part of our lives. I am sure that no one would forget about you – at least, the ones who matters will still be there if you take a hiatus. I know I will be there 😛 Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
All this is so relatable! I haven’t been blogging for as long as you are but God, the four months I’ve been, I can feel the pressure. The stats are the devil in disguise; no matter how many times I decide to not judge myself based on those numbers, it’s almost inevitable because it’s like the result of a day’s hard work and I wanna know how I did but I also don’t wanna know if I did badly. Ugh, the struggle. Same with being in the loop. Sometimes I feel left out in a conversation because I haven’t read that many books in a particular genre to recommend ten of them, despite the fact I call myself an eclectic blogger. It’s another form of pressure that nobody puts on me purposely but I can feel it. I haven’t yet taken a hiatus but I will soon, DEFINITELY! I mean, it’s better to take a break and be back with a bang than to just badly drag along something we absolutely love–blogging. I’m glad you’ve decided to go on a hiatus because at the end of it all, I love this blog because you’re behind this blog and if you aren’t taking care of yourself, your blog will crumple down and I want to continue reading your posts for eternity. Have fun and relax on your break, Marie! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is crazy how quickly the pressure builds up and everything, when it comes to statistics and following up with the blogging community, and so on. I find that taking small breaks every once in a while, a.k.a every single time I try feeling exactly like I wrote it in this kind of book, has been really good for me. I often come back motivated and refreshed and a bit more chill… until the pressure comes back 😂 I guess it’s something we can’t help, really, at least I know I can’t, being a perfectionist and just throwing myself into blogging stuff kind of like crazy at times 😂 But I love it, so that’s what matters? 😛
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment, Fanna ❤ I'm happy you could relate to some parts of this post, and don't be afraid to take a small break if you need it. I'm always here if you need to rant about anything! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
I’m sorry that you’re under so much stress. You’re a superstar blogger, but I know that must come with a lot of pressure/expectations. I hope you’re able to relax during your week off. Take the time you need. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, superstar, that’s really sweet of you to say ahah, thank you!! ❤ Thank you so much for your sweet words, Emily, that means a whole lot ❤
LikeLike
Yup – completely get that. I’ve not even been going a year and am on my second break and feel so guilty about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Blogging pressures are so real 😂 but there are ways to forget about them. I often take hiatuses, from a couple days to one week to more and it always has been good to me. I come back happier, refreshed and feeling less stressed out about it all 🙂 I think we all need a break sometimes, that’s all. Don’t feel guilty about it, what matters is that you are takin care of yourself first ❤
Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
LikeLike
I can totally get where you are coming from! I feel some of the same pressures as well. I think your brave for writing a post like this, some people never voice how they feel and just end up feeling worse.
I’m a new blogger so unfortunately I don’t have any tips, but I’m here if you ever want to talk about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh wow, thank you so much ❤ I wasn't sure about posting this, but I'm glad I did, it already makes me feel a bit better ❤
Thank you so much for your sweet words and your support ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
No problem! If you ever want to talk about anything at all, just send me a message 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much, I’ll remember that for sure ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love this post so much! ❤ My struggles are basically just the same as yours; we blog because it makes us happy that’s why we keep on going on! My 1st blogiversary is just coming but I can relate to this so much. 😊😊
Ryry xx
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww thank you so much! I’m so happy to hear you could relate to this 🙂
And YAY happy 1st blogiversary, what an awesome accomplishment!! 😀
Thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤
LikeLike
I’ve felt like this last year – not about blogging per se, because my blog is new, but about Goodreads and reviewing. I used to try and create original reviews, and I loved that, but I reached a point when I felt forced to do it and I just couldn’t anymore. Last year was kind of a big hiatus for me and it helped me a lot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I understand – I think sometimes, wehenver we throw ourselves passionately at something, it takes a whole lot of our energy and leaves us sort of…drained, somehow. Small breaks have always helped me in feeling better about all of this 🙂
thank you so much for your sweet words, Alienor – I’m so happy you’re back to reviewing AND blogging, your blog is amazing ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah, I know the pressures around book blogging, or any blogging for that matter, are so intense! Sometimes i just want to scream at my blog because I don’t know if I can do it all? Like how do you deliver quality content all the time when some days there’s just no creativity? That’s the day I just need to have some coffee and take a walk. And not think about blogging at all.
I’m glad you’re taking a short hiatus! Get some rest and refresh!
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES exactly, sometimes all we want to do is scream at our blogs, just … because it’s one of those days 😂😂
Thank you so, so much, Elizabeth ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much for writing this post and sharing your feelings with us. I really appreciate you talking about the pressures of blogging, it makes me feel like I’m not alone with this 💕 Also: Please don’t feel bad for talking about these things, no matter how your stats are, your feelings are always valid 💕
I definitely understand a lot of the points you make here. I always feel guilty and like I’m not doing enough. As much as I love commenting and answering to comments, it can get overwhelming for me pretty quickly. I feel like there is so much to do: write my own posts, blog-hop and then answer my comments. No matter how much I do, I feel like it’s never enough and like I’m constantly behind. This has been especially hard lately because I’m sick and not feeling very well most of the time
Furthermore, I definitely feel like I have to read new releases, because everyone else is talking about them. I haven’t talked about this on my blog, but ever since Netgalley shutting down access to ARC’s for international bloggers I have not gotten approved for anything. I think I got one ARC for this year (that I didn’t even request or know about) and got declined for everything else – even with publishers that I received an ARC last year and really liked it. I’m very grateful for what I get and feel like complaining makes me seem so spoiled, which is why I haven’t yet talked about this, but it does sadden me to see others get ARC’s while I’m left behind for no reason 😦 Last year when my blog was way smaller I got more digital copies than I get now, it’s getting frustrating, especially as I cannot buy all the new releases of course 😦 (also: I get you about hyped books, I haven’t read Six of Crows either)
Speaking of Self Care, I need to get better at this generally in my life, because not taking care of myself is why I’m currently sick in the first place I hope you manage to relax a bit during your hiatus and take good care of yourself! 💕 💕💕
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh Caro, thank you so, so much for your sweet comment and for taking the time to type all of this out ❤
I'm glad, but also a bit sad, that you are having some of the same struggles…. commenting and doing everything that we want for our blog to thrive takes a whole lot of time, and I often feel like I can never, ever have enough time to do everything, which makes me feel really guilty, too. I feel like we just can't do it all and I know we can't, but some part of me still is determined to try 😂
Oh no, I'm so glad you mentioned this – your feelings are 200% valid here, I have been having the same feelings about ARCs ever since they restricted their approvals. It is so very frustrating, because we feel like we have gone backwards, while our blogs have grew and should be given these kind of opportunities we waited for, wanted for so long… instead, we are just stuck, or even taking steps back with getting these new books and it is so frustrating… especially feeling like we are so left behind from this community. While us internationals are, in fact, such a MASSIVE part of the community. ❤
I hope you will feel better soon, Caro, and yes, take care of yourself as well – it seems like we both need to work on that, at least we can remind each other to do so, then ❤ ❤ ❤
Thank you so, so much once again for your sweet comment, that means so much ❤
LikeLike
Marie, you are so strong for sharing all of this and taking a break. I just took a break from Twitter and hopefully it’ll feel good as well. I am sending you a lot of love. x
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so, so much Clara ❤ I hope you will feel better taking a small twitter break – I think I might do one as well at the same time, it quickly gets overwhelming and it's important to take care of yourself first ❤
Sending you lots of love as well ❤ ❤
LikeLike
More often than not I actually feel pretty much the same 😦 It’s hard work a lot of the times to manage everything around a blog, and if you work or go to classes ( or both :/) there really isn’t much you can do but you always feel like you should be doing something more. It gets so easy to get wound up in the stats and measurements of success and all that talk of “you make your own success” just doesn’t work all the time.
However it is, or it is supposed to be natural to want to improve, to be better always and not seeing it after the effort put into it is really disheartening. But the feeling does pass, and come back, and pass again and so on. Maybe once it will stop for us both 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, I guess we can’t help feeling this way every once in a while, it’s so easy to get caught up in stats and everything else and just, feel frustrated that we can’t do more, like we should do more, even more and everything, it’s crazy annoying 😂
I hope it will stop soon, but I think as long as we remember to take some breaks to chill out and remember why we love blogging, we should be okay 🙂
thank you so, so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such a great post, and so relatable. I don’t know if it’s worth much, but in my opinion you’re doing a fantastic job and I love reading whatever you write, even if you don’t post as often or the post winds up short or whatever 🙂 But like I said…I definitely relate. I don’t write reviews because I don’t read fast, and like you, I have limited income on what I can spend on books. So instead of gearing my blog toward reviews, I thought I would focus on discussions, which I figured would work nicely since everywhere I see how much people WANT discussions, plus I genuinely like writing them. But…I don’t know if I’m just boring, annoying, forgettable, or if I simply don’t post enough (which I struggle enough with my schedule now) but it seems like I’ve shot myself in the foot.
Anyway! I liked this post 🙂 Sometimes it’s good to just rant and let it all out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so, so much, Rebeccah, your words mean SO much to me, I’m so happy you enjoy my posts ❤ ❤
Oh yes, I feel like SO many people enjoy discussions, so much more than book reviews somehow… which is weird, but that's a whole other debate, haha. I am sure you did not shot yourself into the foot though – I have seen it and read it, you write FANTASTIC discussions, don't give it up ❤ ❤
Thank you so, so much ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Oh Marie ❤ I am sorry that you have been finding things difficult and having bad brain feels. I have two responses that immediately spring to mind:
1) I've followed a let's play gamer on Youtube for many years now. He's not the Most Successful Ever but he does have quite a big following now. I remember hearing him talk once about difficult he finds it now that he has a big following because when he was smaller, he had a lot more time to chat to his subscribers, network with other gamers, play more things that he enjoyed. But obviously when you have thousands of followers/subscriber that just isn't possible. It's hard to reply to all the comments, continue networking with people and making everyone happy because it just isn't physically possible! And the pressure that comes with that is super daunting. I know for him he had a long period of time where basically all he was ever doing was gaming and live streaming, mostly popular games rather than the smaller indie games he loved. He felt like if he stopped working constantly like that his fan base would crumble and forget about him or grow bored with him not churning out fresh content all the time.
But….
2) It's not like that! People follow you because they love you and they enjoy your content, whatever you're posting! I always enjoy reading your posts and think you have a lot of great things to say. It doesn't matter how often you're posting your content, what you're posting or when. When I see a post from you pop up on my dash I go "oooh look Marie has posted something!" Sometimes I don't always comment if I don't feel like I have anything to say but I enjoy it nonetheless. Post what makes you happy and when it makes you happy. Blogging can be a lot of pressure and you need to make sure you're doing it in a way that is sustainable and that you enjoy. Your blog will not crumble is you disappear for a little while, we will all still be here when you return!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so, SO much for your sweet comment and for sharing this story – I can relate to it in a lot of ways and to the pressure that gamer had to feel, sometimes. I know I always want to do my very best to make everyone happy, and spreading the love is something I LOVE doing, but sometimes… I just can’t because I have too much to do and so little time in one day to do it all 😂 It can get frustrating, but I think I really need some breaks, every once in a while, to remember that it’s okay if I’m not here. That people will not forget me (I hope) if I don’t visit their blogs as often as I used to and so on. It’s a work in progress, haha.
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment and your sweet words, that means so much and really helps ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Hi Marie! You make a great point. We bloggers put so much pressure on ourselves! No one is going to notice a difference if you post every other day. I am in advertising and that is something we tell our clients. They don’t have to advertise every week. If you advertise two weeks a month consistently your audience doesn’t realize you were off the air. Anyways, I’ll get off that soap box! Lol. The point of blogging is to have fun! Don’t stress yourself out. Nobody is perfect. We all have so so posts occasionally. Me probably more than you! You need to have a life outside blogging to! Be healthy and happy and it will all come together my friend! Btw I’ll send you Six if Crows and Crooked Kingdom when I finally read Star Touched… promise. 😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feel like we tend to put tons of pressure on ourselves… well, I know that’s part of my personality as well, so I can’t help it 😂 But that’s really great advice, thank you! I know I need to chill every once in a while and to take some hiatuses to feel better, once I come back 🙂
Oh wow are you serious?? That would be SO sweet of you!! ❤ ❤
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
I definitely am with you when it comes to blogging pressures. Like you said, sometimes you want to take a week off from blogging, and that’s not really how it works! You are so brave for putting this post up. Love you and your content xxx
Melina | http://www.ivefoundwaldo.com
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so, so much Melina, I’m glad I’m not the only one having these feelings ❤ Thank you for your sweet words and your support, you're the best ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feel you on so many of these. Blogging is great, but there’s no denying that a lot of time and effort goes into it, and that amount of effort can be draining and stressful. I’m so slow at writing reviews and sometimes it can take me days to grind through one. That’s days I feel bad about not posting or scheduling anything new, about putting off other posts I’ve got in my brain, about spending time thinking about writing about a book that maybe I didn’t even like instead of actually reading. It can be a lot, sometimes.
I hope your break is wonderful and relaxing! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
It IS a lot, sometimes, to try and keep up with everything and, most importantly, not to feel too stressed out about everything. I found that taking small breaks every once in a while really helps me in feeling better about things and to get back into blogging refreshed and happier 🙂
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I actually had this kind of thing happen to me about two years ago when I had a sudden boom in followers and views and comments. I got so stressed out about posting every other day consistently, every week. It got to the point where I was backposting stuff I wasn’t really proud of; constantly playing catch-up. I ultimately decided to just post something when I have something to say (ie. whenever I have time to write a review or discussion) except on Friday’s when I do 50/50 Friday’s. It’s resulted in a drop in stats and sometimes I’ll have 3 50/50 Friday’s in a row and nothing else. Strangely, I’m not too bothered by it as I used to be mostly because I decided that I wanted to focus on my uni career a bit more at this point in my life and focus on posting one review and one 50/50 Friday a week. I still love blogging, but there are so many things to juggle so this was the only way I knew how to preserve my sanity. I’m not saying that this is what will work for you but my advice? Consciously don’t check your stats for a month (or even a week or two) and only post what you’re proud of when you want to. Hopefully it’ll settle into a nicer rhythm 🙂 and before you have a chance to feel awful about the drop in stats, take stock of how you’re feeling and if your sanity is a little more comfortable! Just my advice! I hope you find a rhythm that works for you, Marie!
Laura @BlueEyeBooks
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sorry you went through this – it is so stressful to have moments like that in our blogging lives, when the stress gets to us and we just feel guilty and… well, even more stressed about blogging 😂
I think that’s brilliant advice, really. I know that taking a small break always helps me in feeling better about things, I also need to learn not to watch my stats and everything too often, in order to just focus on my own happiness in blogging. A work in progress, ahah 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment, Laura ❤ ❤
LikeLike