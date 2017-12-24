What I learned about my reading in 2017

It’s the end of the year, and the time where we recap all the things we did, the books we read and the fictional characters we fell in love with in the past 365 days.
What, it’s not the end of the year just yet? Well, it’s soon with all the Christmas celebrations, so I might as well do it right now. Also, I wanted to talk about books and Christmas, since it’s Christmas Eve, but my brain is only able to come up with sweet and summery kind of books anyway. So instead, I have decided to talk about READING.
In my three years of blogging, I have realized that my reading tastes have changed a whole lot and it’s all thanks to you. Or you are all to blame, depends on how you are seeing things. This year especially, I’d like to think that I have grown and changed when it comes to reading. So, as any book blogger and slightly crazy reader should do, I analyzed the books I read and came up with these conclusions. I’m like, discovering who I am again, guys. It’s weird.
On reading in numbers
Let’s start with the… well, the stats and ugly numbers – apparently, they are not that bad? I never considered myself to be a huge reader, or a fast reader and always have been amazed by people able to read 100+ books per year.
Well, guess what? Apparently, I’m headed that way as well, since I found out this year that:
- I can read two books per week sometimes – this is probably the only time in my life I will be happy for the stupid train rides I have to take in order to go to work everyday.
- And apparently I am able to read OVER 70 books in a year??? That’s a lot, WHO AM I???
I think that, after reading for so long, I know what I love and hate quite well, by now. This year, however, with the amount of books I read, I have been half-comforted and half surprised by what happened to me and my reading.
In one year -well, almost, as I am writing this, I maybe will manage to read one more book so my statistics here might be a bit wrong. But just by one book, okay.
- I have read 36 contemporary books.
- Meaning that only half of my reading year consisted of CONTEMPORARY. It is my FAVORITE GENRE, guys.
- Turns out I read a lot of fantasy, a bit of sci-fi and magical realism as well. Basically, I am broadening my horizons more and more. And I’m loving it.
If you are too curious and want to see all the books I read this year, head over to my Goodreads.
On the kind of books I love
I think I knew pretty well what I enjoyed and what I hated in my books: I am really happy that, this year, it has been confirmed that I’d throw all of my money away for these kind of books:
- Books with the childhood friends trope
- Or the best friends trope
- Books with a load of character development
- Stories with an emphasis on strong family ties: The Boy Most Likely To, Far From The Tree, Words in Deep Blue, the Lara Jean Series, The Hate U Give…
- SAD BOOKS?? Apparently, if you tell me a book will make me cry, I will buy it. I know. Oops.
- Probably books dealing with mental health: not confirmed, but I’m loving it more and more especially when it’s #ownvoices: Under Rose-Tainted Skies, Queens of Geek, Turtles All The Way Down
- I shouldn’t be afraid to read fantasy and other books. I might love them.
On reading, blogging and others’ influences a.k.a THE HYPE.
- Biggest thing I have learned this year is to tell the hype to shut up for a minute and LET ME THINK.
When you are in the book blogging community, it’s so easy to add books to your TBR in a compulsive manner, whenever someone is shouting about a book on a blog, on twitter or something and making it seem fabulous. It’s easy to buy the book because everyone thinks it is amazing, because the cover looks gorgeous and basically, because it is the talk of the town at the moment.
I have learned – I think, at least, I’m forever a work in progress – not to rely too much on the hype to buy my books and to trust my gut, before anything else. I wrote a blog post about my talent -well…I’m trying, I said- by the way. I can’t avoid the hype, no one can except if you are not looking at other blogs or social media or publishers or just anything. I can’t avoid the hype, but I can try to think about it before jumping on a bandwagon I’m not sure I will love.
I have learned that I can’t and don’t have it in me to review every single book I read on my blog. I know. I just don’t have time to write full-length reviews for everything. I read way faster than I blog and I don’t only do reviews on here. I still want to shout my love and always try my best to, even if it’s just with a couple lines on Goodreads.
Biggest thing I have learned this year anyway: the best way to spend money is to buy books and the best way to spend your time is to read and blog. #hardcorebloggerforever
Did you learn anything about your reading tastes this year? Did you find out new books you didn’t expect to love? Did you surprise yourself by the amount of books you read?
What were some of your favorite tropes to read about this year? Did you manage NOT to listen too much to the hype? Let me know everything in comments!
Merry Christmas Eve and Merry Christmas to everyone celebrating! To the rest of you guys, hoping you will have a lovely end of the year 🎄✨🎉
Also, side note: I’m hopping on a train on the 27th of December and will probably be slower at blog-hopping and commenting and acknowledging you, I apologize! Posts are scheduled as usual, almost, and I will be back full-time on the 4th of January. Love you all xx
33 thoughts on “What I learned about my reading in 2017”
This is such a lovely post and i totally agree that blogging has changed the way i read! I think this year i have mainly learned not to confine myself to one genre as i normally stick to contemporary but i adored the six of crows duolgy this year and it has inspired me to try out some more fantasy next year! 😊😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yay! I’m so happy to hear that, you’re just like me – except that I haven’t read the six of crows duology just yet haha. Contemporary is and always will be my favorite genre, but I’ve been loving fantasy more and more 😀
thank you so much for your sweet comment!! xx
LikeLike
I definitely agree with the last two points you made. The biggest thing I did this year was learn to ignore the hype. Yes, you can’t avoid it always, and I did pick up a few things because of the hype but I did really well in resisting it too. Hypes books are often disappointing (at least for me) and the only reason for that is I don’t know much about the book I’m picking up. I also picked up quite a few books this year which are NOT hyped, or not many people know about, purely out of interest and realised that I loved them!
As for review writing, I wholly agree. I too have realised that it’s not possible for me to write reviews of each book I read and that’s ALL RIGHT. Nothing wrong with it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s EXACTLY it! Sometimes, I want to pick up a book, only because everyone is talking about it, and I don’t know a thing about the book… it ends up being disappointing because it’s not usually what i like to read. It’s so great that you’ve learned to ignore the hype! It’s so hard to do, at times, but… we can do this, and it’s always better to read books we LOVE, right? 😀
I’m so happy to hear it – I wanted to review everything, but… I just can’t do it all
thank you so much for your sweet comment, Anushka!! xx
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love this post so much!! I reached my goal for reading and I’m super happy with myself. It’s been a struggle to ignore the hype because I just want to read what everyone else is obsessed with as well, but I usually can’t afford to buy every book that is being hyped up haha. I try to remind myself to buy what I would like. I also try to remind myself that I have a lot of books that still need to be read so I don’t need to buy more. Overall it has been a pretty good reading year 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations on reaching your goal, this is SO great!! 😀
It is a struggle to ignore the hype – there is always this feeling that we are “left out”, if we’re not reading or want to read the one book everyone is talking about. I feel lucky because there are lots of “hyped” books that make me curious and that I actually want to read, but on the other hand, we have to be REALLY sure of ourselves and shouldn’t try to force ourselves to read something we don’t want to. 🙂
thank you so much for your sweet comment! xx
LikeLike
My reading tastes have been middle grade for a long time, but once I read Everything, Everything OMG I changed myself into a YA lover! I’ve listened to much to hype about all books. I read too many reviews, and then when I get the book I’m like, “Ok… this books is slow and fast paced, have weird and great characters, and the writing is apparently clunky and amazing!”
ooooh, a train? Where are you going?
~Sam
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yay! So glad you found a new genre to love 😀
Hahahaha that’s exactly it. It’s so hard to avoid the hype anyway, and when reviews start piling up… well, we can’t help being curious and read reviews and sometimes, even buying the book. I guess we need to try and control ourselves and think a whole lot before jumping onto that train 😛
thank you so much for your sweet comment, sam!! xx
LikeLike
I would say that biggest thing I’m learning about myself is that I’m not a huge young adult fan. When I first started my blog 2 years ago YA was everywhere (and still is, of course), so I read a lot of it. But now I’m getting more and more picky with it. There are definitely some great ones out there, but I find that I am less inclined to pick them up. That was my biggest surprise this year. Loved reading about what you learned about yourself and your reading this year. Merry Christmas Marie! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohhh that’s great! I really think that the best thing to find out, is the kind of book you really love to read. This way, you (almost) know which ones you’ll want to pick up, and you’ll (almost) remember not to follow the hype if you know a book won’t be for you, at all 🙂
thank you so, so much for your sweet comment, Ali! Merry Christmas to you too! xx
LikeLike
I loved reading this. I have so much fun being a book blogger and love spending money on books. I’ve learnt to ignore the hype too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so much!! xx Being a bookworm is THE BEST. Well, not really for our bank account, but… we manage, haha 😛
LikeLike
Merry Christmas! I really love this post. It’s amazing how many things you can get out of seeing what you read in a year. Love that you’re branching out into new genres. That’s basically my resolution for 2018. Get out of fantasy and try other genres haha
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so much for your sweet words! It is pretty amazing to see how much we learn from the books we’ve read 🙂
Ohhhhh well you’re my opposite? I HAVE TONS OF BOOK RECOMMENDATIONS if you want to read more contemporary ahah 🙂
Merry Christmas to you too!! xx
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly! Were two sides of the same coin haha and of course, i love recommendations. Right now i’m trying to find non-fantasy books that are good for transitioning from fantasy, if you know what i mean. And if you want any recommendations, i have a ton as well xx Enjoy your holidays!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmmm maybe you’d enjoy magical realism books? They have a hint of magic in it, but they’re really rooted into contemporary settings. I loved Moïra Fowley-Doyle’s books for that, as well as Bone Gap 🙂
thank you so much!! xx
LikeLike
MERRY CHRISTMAS, Marie!!! ❤ This post, as always, has been amazing and I enjoyed it a lot – especially since you let us in your reading habits and contemporary is so cool (I love it!). I'm a bit confused as to which genre is my favourite because it depends, I'm a moody person. Sorry. But I know what you mean by being more aware of what your dislikes and likes are as you read more and more.
Again, thank you for all your lovely posts and I hope you'll enjoy these holidays!! Love you! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Merry Christmas to you too!! ❤ ❤
Thank you, I am so happy you enjoyed this post! Contemporary is THE BEST, it's always my favorite genre. ❤
thank you so much again, you're the sweetest!! xx
LikeLike
The hype is so real. A couple times this year I’ve bought a book because of hype and then it’s greatly disappointed me, or I’ve found a book with no hype that’s one of my favorites. Also, I love all!! of the tropes you listed. Personally I’m a sucker for childhood best friends, or anything with friendship really? Character development is my favorite thing ever, and it can honestly make or break a book for me. I love sad books like always and most of my favorites are books that can make me cry every single time I read them. I personally, as someone who struggles with a lot of mental health stuff and has lots of family members with mental health stuff, I am so here for mental illness rep especially in #ownvoices. So many books I’ve read or tried to read with mental health rep (like lots of other rep) try to get it right, but sometimes it ends up being so offensive or just misleading/romanticized that I can’t really like the book. Honestly, I hope the movement of #ownvoices carries well into 2018 because at least for me, it’s making rep and books a lot better/more authentic.
Happy Holidays!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hype is so, so… annoying? Sometimes, I wish it weren’t there. So many books out there deserve all the love and have potential to become favorites, but sometimes they’re just… too hidden, because other books take ALL of the spotlight.
YAY! I am so glad we love the same things in books! Characters can make or break a whole book or me, as well, I love them so much and I need character development ❤
I'm with you on the #ownvoices movement, I hope this goes on and that great books keep stealing the spotlight, books that deserve to be there, important book with great and authentic rep ❤
Happy holidays to you too, Amelie!! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
I love hearing what people come to realise over the year! I had a pretty big realisation about the kind of books I actually want to read this year, mostly through trying to pick my favourites and finding it hard because I didn’t have enough rather than having too many! Yay to broadening horizons!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yay!! It is so great to find new genres, new authors and new books to love. It’s even better when it’s something we didn’t expect to love, AT ALL.
I hope you had an amazing reading year! xx
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very solid conclusions! Congrats on your reading journey this year. Merry Christmas!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much, Emily! Merry Christmas to you too!! xx
LikeLike
“tell the hype to shut up for a minute and LET ME THINK.”
PREACH IT SISTER
this is such a lovely post and its nice to see all your book stats down. well done for this year and i hope next year is even better ❤ i hope you enjoy the rest of the year darling ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahaha, I just wish the hype would LISTEN and shut it every once in a while hahahah 😛
Thank you so, so much! I hope you’ll have a lovely end of the year as well ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, my books tastes have evolved so much in 2017! I never read contemporary before this year, and now I’m slowly falling in love, eek!
And Hype can be so frustrating! Especially if you end up NOT liking a book. And then everyone else does & now you feel like a book jerk. 😦
And fav tropes – siblings! Agh, I’m in love with any book that includes sibling relationships. I just love them!
LikeLiked by 1 person
AHHHH this makes me SO happy! Contemporary is my favorite genre, I am so glad you’re loving it more and more. Always here for the recommendations…if you need them 😛
I agree – it always makes me feel like I’m the black sheep whenever I don’t feel like everyone else on a book, ahah.
SIBLINGS are the best. We need more books with them stealing our hearts ❤
thank you so much, Elizabeth!! Have a lovely end of the year! xx
LikeLiked by 1 person
I used to try to read more SFF, but you know what, I love contemporaries, and I would say most of the books I read this year were contemporaries. I have found that I love books about grief and loss. I used to think the light and fluffy was my number one kind of read, but I kept picking up these incredible grief books, and I think it may be my new niche. I found audiobooks that work for me too, and I get through at least one of those a week. Listing to books has helped me whittle down my TBR quite a bit. And yeah, I don’t review every book on my blog, but I do write something out on Goodreads and include a little something in my weekly wrap-up for every book I read.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh that’s so great! It’s funny how we find new things we love in books, things and themes we didn’t expect to be such fans of. 🙂
I do write a little something on goodreads and in my wrap-ups about all the books I read, as well. Lengthy reviews take me a whole lot of time to write, though, ahha.
thank you so much for your sweet comment, Sam!! ❤
LikeLike
Lovely post Marie! Though I learned many things about my reading this year, the main thing is that I discovered my love for nonfiction? I never actually thought that I would love them. I only read a couple of nonfiction this year but now I am motivated to read more next year.
I am totally surprised by the different books that I read this year because of blogging and Instagram, basically the Indian books. We generally forget to read the Indian books because of the foreign authors hype. But I am so glad that I read some pretty good books. And yes, I actually achieved by Goodreads goal?? 😱 I never thought at the year start that I would complete that simply because I just started reading again this year. I am hoping to continue my goal in next year too.
Well I must admit that I fell for the hype this year.. like really bad. I bought so many books just books of the hype and haven’t yet read them. But i am hoping to improve this area next year 😃
Happy holidays and Merry Christmas Marie! Enjoy your vacation ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh that’s so great – I’m so glad you found a new love for a genre you didn’t expect to love. ❤ and yay for local authors, I agree, we often forget local authors and read most popular ones, it's so great you managed to read great books like that! xx
Thank you so, so much! happy holidays to you too, hoping you'll get some days off and time to relax for this end of the year! xx
LikeLike