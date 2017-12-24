What I learned about my reading in 2017

It’s the end of the year, and the time where we recap all the things we did, the books we read and the fictional characters we fell in love with in the past 365 days.

What, it’s not the end of the year just yet? Well, it’s soon with all the Christmas celebrations, so I might as well do it right now. Also, I wanted to talk about books and Christmas, since it’s Christmas Eve, but my brain is only able to come up with sweet and summery kind of books anyway. So instead, I have decided to talk about READING.

In my three years of blogging, I have realized that my reading tastes have changed a whole lot and it’s all thanks to you. Or you are all to blame, depends on how you are seeing things. This year especially, I’d like to think that I have grown and changed when it comes to reading. So, as any book blogger and slightly crazy reader should do, I analyzed the books I read and came up with these conclusions. I’m like, discovering who I am again, guys. It’s weird.

On reading in numbers

Let’s start with the… well, the stats and ugly numbers – apparently, they are not that bad? I never considered myself to be a huge reader, or a fast reader and always have been amazed by people able to read 100+ books per year.

Well, guess what? Apparently, I’m headed that way as well, since I found out this year that:

I can read two books per week sometimes – this is probably the only time in my life I will be happy for the stupid train rides I have to take in order to go to work everyday.

I think that, after reading for so long, I know what I love and hate quite well, by now. This year, however, with the amount of books I read, I have been half-comforted and half surprised by what happened to me and my reading.

In one year -well, almost, as I am writing this, I maybe will manage to read one more book so my statistics here might be a bit wrong. But just by one book, okay.

I have read 36 contemporary books.

Meaning that only half of my reading year consisted of CONTEMPORARY . It is my FAVORITE GENRE, guys.

If you are too curious and want to see all the books I read this year, head over to my Goodreads.

On the kind of books I love

I think I knew pretty well what I enjoyed and what I hated in my books: I am really happy that, this year, it has been confirmed that I’d throw all of my money away for these kind of books:

Books with the childhood friends trope

trope Or the best friends trope

Books with a load of character development

Stories with an emphasis on strong family ties: The Boy Most Likely To, Far From The Tree, Words in Deep Blue, the Lara Jean Series, The Hate U Give…

SAD BOOKS?? Apparently, if you tell me a book will make me cry, I will buy it. I know. Oops.

Probably books dealing with mental health : not confirmed, but I’m loving it more and more especially when it’s #ownvoices: Under Rose-Tainted Skies, Queens of Geek, Turtles All The Way Down

: not confirmed, but I’m loving it more and more especially when it’s #ownvoices: Under Rose-Tainted Skies, Queens of Geek, Turtles All The Way Down I shouldn’t be afraid to read fantasy and other books. I might love them.

On reading, blogging and others’ influences a.k.a THE HYPE.

Biggest thing I have learned this year is to tell the hype to shut up for a minute and LET ME THINK.

When you are in the book blogging community, it’s so easy to add books to your TBR in a compulsive manner, whenever someone is shouting about a book on a blog, on twitter or something and making it seem fabulous. It’s easy to buy the book because everyone thinks it is amazing, because the cover looks gorgeous and basically, because it is the talk of the town at the moment.

I have learned – I think, at least, I’m forever a work in progress – not to rely too much on the hype to buy my books and to trust my gut, before anything else. I wrote a blog post about my talent -well…I’m trying, I said- by the way. I can’t avoid the hype, no one can except if you are not looking at other blogs or social media or publishers or just anything. I can’t avoid the hype, but I can try to think about it before jumping on a bandwagon I’m not sure I will love.

I have learned that I can’t and don’t have it in me to review every single book I read on my blog. I know. I just don’t have time to write full-length reviews for everything. I read way faster than I blog and I don’t only do reviews on here. I still want to shout my love and always try my best to, even if it’s just with a couple lines on Goodreads.

Biggest thing I have learned this year anyway: the best way to spend money is to buy books and the best way to spend your time is to read and blog. #hardcorebloggerforever

Did you learn anything about your reading tastes this year? Did you find out new books you didn’t expect to love? Did you surprise yourself by the amount of books you read?

What were some of your favorite tropes to read about this year? Did you manage NOT to listen too much to the hype? Let me know everything in comments!

Merry Christmas Eve and Merry Christmas to everyone celebrating! To the rest of you guys, hoping you will have a lovely end of the year 🎄✨🎉

Also, side note: I’m hopping on a train on the 27th of December and will probably be slower at blog-hopping and commenting and acknowledging you, I apologize! Posts are scheduled as usual, almost, and I will be back full-time on the 4th of January. Love you all xx