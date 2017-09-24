Important #WIP news and writer’s confusion syndrom

Something happened and I quite don’t know what to do with myself. So obviously, I’m here, blogging about it.
I did not expect it to come so fast, not when I felt sooo lost just the week before.
This is probably the time where you all think, what, what’s going on, something MASSIVE happened here. Really, it’s nothing worth screaming about for anyone, except for me. So I’m going to scream about it and pretend it’s a big deal for everyone here, okay?
I finished my WIP.
Let’s throw back, shall we?
I started writing this whole damn thing in November 2015 for NaNoWriMo. I wrote about 63 K of something that looked like a story and I wrote the end of the draft on the 6th of December, 2015.
I tried to come back to it and edit it with Camp NaNoWriMo in April 2016. I did not know what to do or where to start and I was graduating this year. It was all so complicated. Basically, I re-read my first Word Page and just gave up.
On the dreaded back-to-school time, in September 2016, while everyone was screaming about new classes, people, teachers, moving out, back in or just moving on from life, I sat unemployed at my desk and opened a new Word doc, writing again for the first time in five months.
A little more than a year later, on September 16th, I took off my headphones (I was listening to that new Zayn+Sia song. It’s, like, REALLY good) and looked at my sister like I had seen a ghost. The ghost of that WIP finally on paper again.
YES. It’s the same story from that NaNoWriMo 2015. It has changed since that first draft, as everything else around this story, and my life, has. It will still need about a gazillion edits. I’m not even sure of the book title just yet. I feel like nothing makes sense, I am dreading like hell the time I will take these 76 K back and read every single one with a critical mind and, let’s face it, probably just HATE IT ALL.
But I goddamn wrote something that looks like a book, so right now, I should feel pretty proud.
Instead, I’m feeling emotionally drained and I just don’t know what to do with my life, or with myself. I know this story is not over. I know it still needs tons of edits to make sense. I know I will come back to it, but for now… I’m just feeling weird and empty. I HAVE NOTHING TO WRITE ABOUT ANYMORE.
This is a lie. I have ideas lying around somewhere inside my brain. I’m thinking about NaNoWriMo this November already. Yet, at the moment, I’m just NOT writing and it’s WEIRD.
I’m sorry, this post is a bit all-over-the-place, but I’m in a funky mood. I have this thing called, the writer’s confusion syndrom. Basically: I don’t know if I’m even a writer, if I’m any good, or what to do with myself. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to write something again. Something new. Something different. I just don’t know, friends.
I said I would share more about my WIP and I already kind of did. I will share more about it all with a special feature coming soon, curtesy of one of my lovely blogging friends and I, so keep your eyes open.
Writers, what do you do when you’re done with a project? Am I the only one feeling LOST as hell? If you have any tips or tricks to get out of this funk, PLEASE DO SHARE WISDOM with me.
Readers, what do you do when you finished a book that’s like, emotionally draining?! Can you get back into another book right away? Do you feel slightly…in a slump? HOW DO YOU SURVIVE? Let me know all your tips in comments!
56 thoughts on “Important #WIP news and writer’s confusion syndrom”
DING DING DING! MAJOR MILESTONE ALERT!
“I don’t know if I’m even a writer, if I’m any good, or what to do with myself. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to write something again. Something new. Something different.” Honestly, this is the realest thing ever and i have not even gotten to a WIP stage really. (Well I am not confident about it, darn it!)
But this right here is a milestone anyway and you deserve to enjoy it in the interval before the Editing Monster comes out to play! Read a book, binge some series, and a big fat dollop of Good Luck to you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so, so much for your words of support ❤ ❤ I really hope you'll find the confidence in you to just write these words inside of your head, one by one, to start your own WIP. You can do this, I'm sure of it 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yay! Hopefully, yes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
CONGRATS MARIE I’M SO PROUD OF YOU AND HAPPY FOR YOU YOU DID IT!!! 🎉🎉🎉💕💕💕 I completely understand the feeling (even though it’s been years since I last finished a WIP) it’s just so weird?? You’ve been working on it for SO LONG, it’s been a part of you and your life and all of a sudden… It’s done? Okay you still need to go back and edit it, but still! It’s definitely weird.
The last time I finished a WIP, it was the first one of a series, and instead of editing it I almost immediately went on to write the sequel lol. But then again I was a lot less critical back then and didn’t have as much problems with getting myself to write as I do now.
I hope you’ll get out of the funk soon and continue to write awesome things ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awww Michelle THANK YOU so much! ❤ ❤ It is SO weird. I still need to edit it, I know there are tons of things wrong (the world-building is lacking especially), but… I'm happy to let it sit for a while, now. But I don't know what to do with myself?!
I'm hoping to get out of this funk soon and find inspiration for new stories. I feel empty ahah. Thank you so, so much for your sweet words ❤ ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations!!!!!!! This is so exciting!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
THANK YOU so much!! ❤ It's so exciting and also SUPER weird hahaha. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
OH MY GOD CONGRATS!!!! Girl, thats FANTASTIC to hear and yes oh my goodness i KNOW exactly how you feel (tbh when I feel like i cant get back into the world i just write cute, gushy, sappy, gross one shots that no one will EVER see but they make me happy)
and ANOTHER thing, i literally cringe at my work when i edit through it so i FEEL you but GIRL, SCREW THAT, your work is amAZING AND YOU PUT ALL YOUR HARD WORK INTO IT SO PUNCH THOSE NEGATIVE FEELINGS away
good luck on editing. editing is hell lol :p
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww THANK YOU SO MUCH for your sweet words. You have no idea how much I needed to hear that ❤ ❤ I am so NOT looking forward to the editing parts, but for now…I'm just leaving it alone and hoping I won't be too negative when the editing part comes haha.
Thank you!! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMGOMG MARIE YOU ACTUALLY FINISHED YOUR WIP I’M SO FRICKING PROUD OF YOU HOLY CRAP THIS IS AMAZING AND YOU’RE AMAZING AGHAGAHGAHAHAGAH
Although I haven’t finished a novel yet, I think I kind of feel your confusion?? I hope you figure everything out and just know that your writing is AMAZING, okay?? Don’t go hating on this beautiful piece of art that you’ve spent years over. TAKE A BREAK! Come back to it when you feel refreshed, ready to edit, and less confused!! I LOVE YOU!!! ❤❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh and YES YOU ARE A WRITER AND GOOD AT WRITING DON’T YOU EVER DOUBT IT. 💕💕
LikeLiked by 1 person
What did I do to deserve you 😭😭😍😍
LikeLiked by 1 person
what did I do to ever deserve YOU ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
LikeLike
MAY I MISS YOU!! ❤ ❤ Thank you so, so much, you're so sweet, I so appreciate all of your support. I will take a little break for sure and I hope I won't hate everything ahah. ❤
I hope you're doing well, May, LOVE YOU!! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I MISS YOU TOOOOOO. ❤ And of course, Marie!! I'll always be here for you. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are the sweetest, May ❤ ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Oh my god Marie congratulations on finished your WIP. 😀 That’s great news and wow you’e been working on this for a long time as well if you essentially started it in 2015 for NaNo. I’ve never actually finished one of my WIPs before. I tend to get side tracked by other ideas which has always been the way I’ve worked when it comes to things like writing. 🙂 I’m hoping the idea I’m working on for NaNo 2017 will be one I can stick with because it’s been a idea that’s been floating around in my head for years now!
Here’s hoping your idea for NaNo 2017 will pull you out of your writers confusion syndrome, I get what you mean about it being strange to not be writing something at the moment.
Normally with book slumps, can’t talk about writing ones as much, when I can’t force myself through them taking a break is what helps me the most. Maybe that’ll work for you and writing, and again congrats on finished your WIP! 🙂 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohhh thank you so much, Beth ❤ ❤
I'm kind of curious about your idea for NaNoWriMo, I hope you'll talk about it, whenever you're ready, obviously. If you know it's an idea that's been around for years, well…I'm sure you've got a winner there 🙂
Thank you so much!! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s all right! 🙂 ❤
I will be posting more about it closer to NaNo, or probably during NaNo just because I know blogging in November will be more sporadic for me. I hope so, I'm looking forwards to actually getting started on it. Will you be talking more about your NaNo idea when you have it more figured out?
That's all right! 😀 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think I will – I still have to figure tons of things out, and, well…Actually know whether or not I’ll be able to participate, haha. But I’ll talk about it for sure if I’m doing it 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sometimes I can start another book but sometimes I get in a slump. If I’m in a slump I usually just have to wait it out. I do stuff I like and then try to pick up another book later on. If it doesn’t work then it doesn’t work and I just let it be and hope that the slump won’t last too long. I just try not to stress about it because it’s supposed to be fun for me and I don’t want it to be stressful. I hope everything works out for you!!! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so, SO MUCH for your lovely advice ❤ ❤ I think you're so right, I shouldn't stress about it too much. Easier said than done, ahah, but I will try 🙂 Thank you! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah it is easier said than done, but I wish you the best of luck and so much happiness!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww thank you, you’re the sweestest ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Yaaas! You’re doing amazing, I’m so proud of you 💕
I don’t have any writing advice but if a book was emotionally draining I definitely have to take a break or I have to read something really fluffy!
Good luck with everything I know you’ll do awesome xxx
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so, SO much for your support, Michelle, it means so much to me ❤ ❤
LikeLike
This would probably be me too, if I actually ever made it past the starting point… Heh i’m still trying to work my way towards that blank Word page 😛
I’m really happy for you though! I wouldn’t sweat the whole will-I-ever-write-anything-again thing too much either, give yourself time to finish this one project, or start on something new when you feel inspired, I’m positive it’ll all work out for you xx
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, that damn blank page. I know the feeling 😂 I’m sure you will make it someday, one word after another and before you know it, you’ll write one whole chapter. The key is to never give up, find the right mood to put yourself into, to write, and it’ll all come to you sometime ❤
Thank you so, so much for your sweet words and your support! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
AHEMCUWNSUWBFIE CONGRATS ON FINISHING YOUR WIP. i’m not really a writer but definitely a reader and when I finish an emotionally draining book I just kinda… sit? And think about it? For like a really long time. And I don’t get into another book for at least like two days (which seems short but I’m basically always reading a book so it’s a BIG DEAL). Like I kinda just need time to wallow in the book and process it. Sometimes I’ll just stare at a wall. Hope this helps? I hope you aren’t feeling so emotionally drained that the only thing you can do is sit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
THANK YOU so much for your sweet words ❤ ❤ ❤
This really helps!, I'm not sitting around all day though I would really enjoy to 😂, but I do need a bit of time to reflect on all of the things in the story before going into another project, or getting back to that one, I think. Thank you so much for your sweet words ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
GAW! Marie that is such EXCITING NEWS!! ❤ A little distance from your work and you'll love it while also seeing everything that is wrong with it! Good luck editing..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much, Dani! I hope so, I hope I won’t hate it too much 😂
LikeLike
Congrats loff, this is big and really exciting news!!! I think I envy you, feeling completely done! My brain is bursting with ideas constantly and I see no end of story ideas in sight! I’m sure you have other ruminating in the back of your mind! At any rate, your focus is incredible and you should be really proud!
I’m always happy to beta read for bloggerly friends if you ever wanted to throw it out there in the wild. ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aw thank you so, so much, Amber! ❤ I'm sure you'll find yourself where I am, once you're focused on a particular idea and you'll want to see where it goes, until the very end ❤ ❤
Thank you so much – and thanks for mentioning it, I'll make sure to think of you ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Congratulations!!! If you were in a writing group, are there any people in that group that can be a beta reader for you? You need to have people who are not related to you, and are not your friends read your book and give you feedback. Do they like your characters? Is there a problem connecting with any of them? Does the story make sense? Are there any areas that need more explanation, dialog, etc? Then you start another edit…. i am so excited for you! This is a HUGE deal!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much, Deborah! I wasn’t in a writing group,I just wrote all alone ahah – but thank you for these tips. I think I might try and find some beta readers someday, but I don’t even think I am ready for that. I know there are loads of things missing and most of it all, I feel like my world-building isn’t that good. I’m just, CONFUSED, ahah. THANK YOU for all of your advice, that’s so sweet off you ❤ ❤
LikeLike
GO YOU wow Marie I’m so so impressed. I ve never edited anything in a way that I’m happy with and I feel as mush if a beginner as you do but that’s okay! My advice would be to do something different writing wise. Like write a short story and really polish it until you get to a place where that finishes. Short stories are a lot of fun on my experience. And don’t stress, because everyone feels like that, not just writers. By the way, do you write in French or English?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so, so much for your sweet words and advice, Shanti! ❤ ❤ I should try the short story thing, though I'm not sure where to start, I don't really write short stories, usually? I should try, though!
Both – but I tend to write a bit more in English, and that particular WIP was in English 🙂
LikeLike
Hi Marie!!!!!!! Congrats!!!!!!! I’m so happy for you!!!!!! That’s amazing that you’ve finished your WIP!!!!!!!
I’ve definitely experienced what you are talking about! Every time I finish a draft of my WIP and have to put it aside for a few months, it feels like something is ripped out of me and suddenly I don’t know what to do with my time anymore! Usually I spend the first few days day dreaming about my characters haha 🙂 after a week or so, i am able to start brainstorming ideas for a new book. In other words, I get what you are going through- it’s tough and it’s because you are connected to your characters and your story! You will recover and find passion in another story, but it will take time 🙂
Congrats again!!! Hope I will be able to read your story one day 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so, so much for your sweet words, Sophie! ❤ I'm glad you experienced this as well – I think I will try and leave it for a while, I hope inspiration for other things will come along the way! 🙂
Thank you again! I really hope you'll be able to read it too ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good job on finishing your WIP!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so, so much, Charlotte! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Marie I’m so sorry you are going through this! I think this is what people call writers block?!? It’s different for everyone but it is very discouraging. If it makes any difference, *!* am proud of you for having written a book! A WHOLE BOOK. That’s huge!! The way I go about editing my book is chapter by chapter. I just focus on one chapter at a time, or even a paragraph at a time if I’m overwhelmed. Things that don’t make sense, I make a note of, and then move on and come back to it when I feel ready.
It might help if you block out the image of the whole for a while, and focus on little parts so it doesn’t feel so daunting!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so, so much, Esther! I think there’s a bit of that. It’s SO frustrating, part of me wants to be writing SO badly while the other part doesn’t know what to do or where to start 😂
Ohh THANK YOU so much for this editing advice – I often feel overwhelmed just thinking about it all, but taking it chapter by chapter would certainly help. Thank you so much ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Oh wow! This is amazing! Im so proud of you! 😘
Can’t wait to hear more of your WIP!(maybe do a post on your journey of writing it, like how you plot, tips and stuff, it would so helpful! 😊).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you, you’re the sweetest ❤ ❤
Oh thank you so much for the ideas, I'll try and write about this for sure, soon ❤ ❤
LikeLike
SO SO SO SO PROUD OF YOU MY DARLING SWEETCHIE!!!!!! You finished a WIP! You’re awesome!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awww my Sweechie, THANK YOU so much ❤ ❤ ❤
LikeLike
:slow clap: Congrats! It may have taken you a while and it sounds like you almost gave up, but you accomplished something huge. Something most of us only dream of doing. It may be a bit confusing and draining but you got over that massive hump and pushed through to the end. I’m not a writer, but when I read a book that leaves me emotionally drained, I take a good few days, sometimes even a week, to just relax and do other things. I’m usually in no place to pick up where I left off because my mind is still reeling from it all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww thank you so, SO MUCH for your sweet words and your support, it means so much to me, you have no idea ❤ ❤
That's exactly how I feel – my mind is still reeling from it all. Breaks are much needed sometimes, I guess 🙂 thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤
LikeLike
I so get what you mean. I’m not a writer but I’ve had plenty of instances where I’ve finished something that took up so much of my life and felt a bit lost after finishing it. It’s a weird and horrible feeling and usually I find myself looking for any distraction to fill the void. I think taking a break is always good. It’s like a chance to recharge the batteries. You’ve put so much time and energy into the WIP that you can afford to take a step back and the come back to it when you feel refreshed and ready. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I’m glad you get the feeling – it’s such an annoying feeling 😂 you’re right, I just need to take a break and relax…if I can manage to do that 😂 thank you so much, Lois ❤ ❤
LikeLike
O.M.G!!!! First of all, congratulations on finishing your WIP!! But my feelings are kind of fluctuating about what you are feeling too but I guess if we really love writing we have to carry on! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
THANK YOU SO MUCH, Poulami ❤ ❤ ❤ I hope I'll be able to carry on, ahah, thank you for your sweet words ❤
LikeLike