My life as a book blogger’s sister

Hello guys! This is Nyx, Marie’s sister, back again for a new blog post. My sister Marie is still on holidays but will be back at the end of August, as planned.
HI EVERYONE! How are you? How was your summer? Did you have any holidays? Did you travel?! I wanna know everything! With summer break over, I can honestly say that my mood kind of declined haha! But seriously I had such a great time and my head is full of so many wonderful memories, I really can’t complain!
But more on that later on when my sister comes back. Today, I’m back with a pretty original post…well at least I hope so! I don’t know if your family or friends know all about your blogging obsession (let’s go with passion on this one ;)). I don’t know if you got anyone to share it with or if you’re all alone in your room typing away like a crazy person. Either way, here’s how my life changed the second my sister got into blogging.
1. A TBR that keeps growing
Since my sister got into blogging, she’s buying WAY more books than before. And since she’s reading faster than I am, my TBR keeps growing and growing and growing and I’m just here freaking out : what if I can’t keep up?! I WANT to read all the books, but sadly I don’t have enough time. But seriously? Since blogging – even if I’m swimming in books and my TBR is off the charts – I’m discovering new genres and I can share what I thought with you guys and have a lot of bookish recommendations, what’s not to like?
2. Spending ages in bookshops
Living in France, we don’t really have any dedicated English bookshops. Of course, there are a few in big cities but overall it’s just a small section and only with classics like Shakespeare & co. So when we’re traveling abroad – hello England! – my sister drags me to EVERY bookshop we see. That’s not the worst, the worst is when she needs to make a choice. I WISH we could buy every one of these beauties but after making a huge pile it’s unfortunately not possible cause a) those are heavy and we have a limited weight to respect for our suitcases and b) well…we’re not rich haha! But damn, I want those bookshops close to home so we can just live there.
3. Always re-reading posts
Is my post good enough or am I talking nonsense? That’s what I hear every saturday morning. My answer? I’m pretty sure it’s perfect and interesting like always but I’ll re-read it if you want. So yeah, I’m the first reader of this blog and I’m kind of proud cause (I bet you agree with me) that blog is A++!
4. Daily brainstorming new ideas to illustrate the blog
Writing is one thing but illustrating is a whole other story. I mean, you’re stumbling across a blog, you see an interesting article, you click and then…all text. I bet I’m not the only one who will be (sadly!) leaving the blog without having read a single sentence. I think my sister is great at making her blog enjoyable to read with funny gifs. But you know what? Thank god we aren’t bookstagramers cause hell we suck! Finding ideas for pictures is HARD. So for those who know how to take pretty bookish pictures, send help our way!
6. Looking for original new content
I bet any one of you guys like to come up with brand new original ideas to stand out in the community but also to attract new readers and retain the old ones. Marie is ALWAYS looking for new contents and we’re daily brainstorming hoping to find THE bright idea. Needless to say, not all of them are usable…
6. Freaking out about being a good enough co-blogger
I’m not only the sister of a book blogger, I’m also a co-blogger of that book blogger (you’re following?). A while ago, my sister suggested that I write something on her blog and I was pumped! I don’t have a blog but would really love to. I’m just scared of not having enough time to put into it and since I’m a perfectionnist…well, you see where’s this is going : constant freak-out! Anyway, we came with the idea of Nyx’s Corner and now I’m talking to you once a month about tv shows, movies, food and books of course! With it comes great pressure. What am I going to talk about? Is the subject interesting? Is my post good enough? Are you guys going to like me?
And you know what? I’m enjoying my life as a book blogger’s sister and co-blogger because despite all the craziness, it’s REALLY fun and damn, I wouldn’t exchange it for the world!
Can you relate to all these situations? Do you sometimes feel bad about all the time you’re thinking about your blog? What did you do before blogging? If you can remember…
Does anyone close to you know about your blog? If not, would you enjoy having someone to share it with? Let me know everything in comments!
28 thoughts on “My life as a book blogger’s sister”
This is a great post Nyx, and I think it’s great that you and Marie can share your love of books, and in a way this blog as well given you’re co-bloggers (by the way I love your posts, and I’m sure everyone else does so you definitely don’t need to worry about not being a good enough co-blogger in my opinion).
My parents know about my blog, kind of hard to keep it from them when I spend so much time on my laptop, but I don’t know if my sister does. We don’t really share the same interests when it comes to reading, so while my TBR keeps growing the longer I’ve been blogging I don’t think my sister even has a TBR list! 😀
Again great post. 🙂 ❤
Thank you so much Beth! 😘😘 That’s too bad you don’t have the same interests as your sister 😞Thank god for all that awesome blogging community! 💞
That’s all right. 🙂 ❤ Well yeah, we may not both love reading but we do both love travelling, so I always have someone to go on holiday with! 😀
Aaaah, that IS awesome!! 😀😀
Hi Nyx!! I am happy to meet you 🙂
I can definitely relate to all of the above! Before I started book blogging, I always struggled with finding the next book to read. Now, after I started following other bloggers, my TBR is growing and growing. It’s now a question of not having enough time to read all these books 🙂
Finding unique ideas for post is also something that is challenging for me as well!
Sounds like you are not only a book blogger’s sister, but a book blogger yourself 🙂
Cheers,
Sophie
Hi there Sophie! 😊 Same here, too much books so little time : the struggle of my life haha 🙈 Aww, thank you you’re really sweet 😘😘 Thanks for stopping by 😀
I love this idea for a post! I’d be interested to see what my family ink of me having a blog. My own sister isn’t a big reader, however, so she doesn’t have much to do with my blog
Thank you! 😘 Oh, that’s too bad! Fortunately you have all of us to share everything bookish 😀😀
You should start a blog, the post was great.
Aww, thank you so much you’re sweet 😘😘
Aww, this is so sweet! I love that you two are sisters but also co-bloggers. Though I’m not a co-blogger, my TBR is always growing as well, and I also have trouble thinking of new original content. And ahaha bookish photography is hard! I’d give tips but I’m no expert either. 😂
Thank you, it’s kinda awesome that we get along so well and enjoy the same things 😊 Yeees bookish photography is SO hard, I don’t know how people do it haha! I guess we need some time to perfect our art 🙈
hehe yes I do feel bad sometimes about how much time I spend thinking about my blog 😉 And this reminds me of how my blogging has effected my sister. She now has a pile of books beside her bed and has discovered lots of new books she wouldn’t have read if I hadn’t pushed them at her!! And she’s also my guinea pig for blog posts!
Haha, same as me I see! 😀😀
when i had a blog, i kept it secret… no one knew not even family. it was my little corner of the internet just for me without prying irl eyes, so for me i just shared it with my online friends. but i guess that’s just me *shrugs*
I get that, it feels good sometimes to have something only meant for us and no one else! 😊
This is so funny/ informative! I co-blog with my sister and I have a lot of the same experiences. And my sister reads more than me and is always telling me what to read… as if I didn’t have enough already #help . It’s really nice to co-blog with my sister because most blog friendships and interactions happen on the internet so it’s nice to have a real-life person to talk blogging with 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahaha, same here! My TBR is growing and growing and growing 😅 You’re right, I think my sister enjoys having me around to talk about her blog and everything, it’s less lonely that way 😊
A sister as your co-blogger – THAT IS SO AWESOME. I can definitely relate to the ever-growing TBR monster. And even though bookshops are common here, I still spend a good hour or two just browsing the books!
Thank you so much 😘😘 We should just live in a bookshop haha 😀
I can totally relate! Well – aside from blogging with my sister. BUT THAT WOULD BE SO AWESOME OMG. Unfortunately she’s kind of flaky and therefore not very reliable bahaha OH WELL what are you going to do. I read and reread my posts ALL THE TIME. Is it weird that I spend so much time reading my own posts?? MAYBE but I’m always worried that I missed another typo, or said something that sounds completely idiotic haha.
Also of course we all want to have original content! And it helps to not post book reviews all the time always, because let’s face it:Most of our readers aren’t here for the reviews….
My TBR is OUT OF CONTROL. Before I started blogging and bookstagramming, I think I had like…5 books on it?!?!? And now it’s usually around 30, if not more D:
SOMEONE HELP hahaha
Love this post!
Oh, that’s too bad you can’t blog with your sister cause let me tell you it IS awesome 😀😀 Haha, not weird at all to re-read your posts a thousand times before putting it online. I only post once a month and I’m re-reading my posts so many times I’m pretty sure I know them by heart haha! 🙈 Aaaah the struggle of the ever growing TBR, wish we had more time to read ALL the books, there is so many great stories out there 😍
I love this post! I think you should start a blog or post more here with your sister!
I think it’s cool to have a sister or some friends with who you can share your posts and books! My family and my friends don’t know about my blog!
Thank you so much! 😘😘 Yes totally, it’s great to share it with loved ones!
Wow, what a great post! I wish I too had a sister to share all my blogging stuff with.
Sometimes I tell my mom things about blogging and books and always tell her you should read but sadly she never does. I’ve also made some great online friends with whom I can discuss about books and blogging.
Thank you! 😘 Oh, that’s too bad she doesn’t read it cause I’m sure she would enjoy it! Yees, thank god for that awesome blogging community 😀
This was such a great post Nyx. My family all know about my blog and since my parents are not tech savvy they’re mind boggled by this corner of the world but love seeing the comments and interactions I get with my posts. I feel bad for my family and friends when I go into a book store, especially if I’m torn between two books. If given the choice I’d probably spend more time picking the book than I do reading it haha. It’s weird but I’ve actually found that I buy less books than I did before blogging. I think that might be down to my tbr list of all the unread books I own. There’s a lot more than I thought so I feel like I should focus on finishing those books before buying a new one haha.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! 😘 That’s great, they should be proud 😊 Haha, always a though choice picking a book 🙈 Well, you’re stronger than my sister and I cause we just don’t have enough self-control 🙈🙈
