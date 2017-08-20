My life as a book blogger’s sister

Hello guys! This is Nyx, Marie’s sister, back again for a new blog post. My sister Marie is still on holidays but will be back at the end of August, as planned.



HI EVERYONE! How are you? How was your summer? Did you have any holidays? Did you travel?! I wanna know everything! With summer break over, I can honestly say that my mood kind of declined haha! But seriously I had such a great time and my head is full of so many wonderful memories, I really can’t complain!

But more on that later on when my sister comes back. Today, I’m back with a pretty original post…well at least I hope so! I don’t know if your family or friends know all about your blogging obsession (let’s go with passion on this one ;)). I don’t know if you got anyone to share it with or if you’re all alone in your room typing away like a crazy person. Either way, here’s how my life changed the second my sister got into blogging.

1. A TBR that keeps growing

Since my sister got into blogging, she’s buying WAY more books than before. And since she’s reading faster than I am, my TBR keeps growing and growing and growing and I’m just here freaking out : what if I can’t keep up?! I WANT to read all the books, but sadly I don’t have enough time. But seriously? Since blogging – even if I’m swimming in books and my TBR is off the charts – I’m discovering new genres and I can share what I thought with you guys and have a lot of bookish recommendations, what’s not to like?

2. Spending ages in bookshops

Living in France, we don’t really have any dedicated English bookshops. Of course, there are a few in big cities but overall it’s just a small section and only with classics like Shakespeare & co. So when we’re traveling abroad – hello England! – my sister drags me to EVERY bookshop we see. That’s not the worst, the worst is when she needs to make a choice. I WISH we could buy every one of these beauties but after making a huge pile it’s unfortunately not possible cause a) those are heavy and we have a limited weight to respect for our suitcases and b) well…we’re not rich haha! But damn, I want those bookshops close to home so we can just live there.

3. Always re-reading posts

Is my post good enough or am I talking nonsense? That’s what I hear every saturday morning. My answer? I’m pretty sure it’s perfect and interesting like always but I’ll re-read it if you want. So yeah, I’m the first reader of this blog and I’m kind of proud cause (I bet you agree with me) that blog is A++!

4. Daily brainstorming new ideas to illustrate the blog

Writing is one thing but illustrating is a whole other story. I mean, you’re stumbling across a blog, you see an interesting article, you click and then…all text. I bet I’m not the only one who will be (sadly!) leaving the blog without having read a single sentence. I think my sister is great at making her blog enjoyable to read with funny gifs. But you know what? Thank god we aren’t bookstagramers cause hell we suck! Finding ideas for pictures is HARD. So for those who know how to take pretty bookish pictures, send help our way!

6. Looking for original new content

I bet any one of you guys like to come up with brand new original ideas to stand out in the community but also to attract new readers and retain the old ones. Marie is ALWAYS looking for new contents and we’re daily brainstorming hoping to find THE bright idea. Needless to say, not all of them are usable…

6. Freaking out about being a good enough co-blogger

I’m not only the sister of a book blogger, I’m also a co-blogger of that book blogger (you’re following?). A while ago, my sister suggested that I write something on her blog and I was pumped! I don’t have a blog but would really love to. I’m just scared of not having enough time to put into it and since I’m a perfectionnist…well, you see where’s this is going : constant freak-out! Anyway, we came with the idea of Nyx’s Corner and now I’m talking to you once a month about tv shows, movies, food and books of course! With it comes great pressure. What am I going to talk about? Is the subject interesting? Is my post good enough? Are you guys going to like me?

And you know what? I’m enjoying my life as a book blogger’s sister and co-blogger because despite all the craziness, it’s REALLY fun and damn, I wouldn’t exchange it for the world!

Can you relate to all these situations? Do you sometimes feel bad about all the time you’re thinking about your blog? What did you do before blogging? If you can remember…

Does anyone close to you know about your blog? If not, would you enjoy having someone to share it with? Let me know everything in comments!