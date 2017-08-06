A summer break, a blog survey and a blogging rant because I can’t help it

Hello friends, happy Sunday! How are you? I hope you’re all doing great and that you had a fabulous week. Today’s Sunday and no usual post for the day… no usual post for a while, actually.

(Now, that’s your moment to be terrified)

I’ve been mentioning it in my past monthly-wrap ups and hinting a little bit at it, but in case you missed it, here goes. This is the day of the announcement and I’m making this look terrible when, really, it’s not. Except for you because I hope that you’re going to miss me a tiny little bit.

Summer break is finally here – I have been waiting, expecting it for the LONGEST time now. Just a couple, not even a month because I’m an adult (boo) but I’ll take what I can get, weeks off work to read, sleep, blog…or not.

I’m actually here to announce my official summer break.

Starting TODAY and until the 27th of August, I will be travelling, home, travelling, home, travelling, home. In that very order. Actually, as you are reading this, I’m in the car with my parents heading for a couple days’ holidays close to Geneva, Switzerland. I’ll be there then gone again to Dublin, Ireland, with my lovely twinnie sister. I’ll be there then gone again back to the North of France, then to the South of France with another half of me.

Basically, I will be gone for three weeks and in these three weeks, I’m taking a break from blogging. Obviously because I will be exploring, traveling, eating and bothering my sister by going to every bookshop we see on our way and keeping up with blogging will be not impossible but… I just don’t want to.

I’m a hardcore kind of blogger, meaning that I am quite obsessed with blogging. Meaning that I love it so much, obviously, but also meaning that I am so many times close to burn-out someone has to remind me to take a step back and that blogging is not my job. That it is okay to take a break once in a while and that -hopefully- none of you will forget me or not be there whenever I’m back. So I’m letting go for a couple weeks, to enjoy my holidays, my summer, my family and loved ones and give in to another one of my biggest loves, travelling.

What’s happening now??

There won’t be any blog posts from me until the 27th of August, when I’ll be back. That being said, I have reviews scheduled because I am forever late on reviews – one per week. I won’t be answering to comments, I won’t be blog-hopping and I will be missing you all a whole lot. But I also need and am also quite happy to have a little break and take care of myself.

Okay., if I am being honest here, I will most probably stop by in-between the 9th and the 12th to stalk all of you. But otherwise I’ll be Blair – Waldorfing in style. I promise (I’ll try).

If you want to follow me and my adventures, I will (probably) be tweeting a bit (@dh_books) ; I will be (120%) instagramming everything (@slowlyallatonce) and miiight be, because I’m not a huge fan of it, snapchatting a couple times (marie.dhb). If you want to reach me or talk to me in any way while I’m gone, I’ll always be answering to my DMs on Twitter anyway and if you miss me too much you can always email me. I’m having too much hope here, aren’t I?

Obviously when I’ll be back, I’ll flood you all with my pictures and adventures. If you want to.

About drizzle & hurricane books

I miiiight have mentioned above that I am a bit of a hardcore blogger, so… I KNOW that blogging will always be in the back on my mind. I KNOW I might be checking my WordPress app once in a while. I also KNOW that I’m just taking a break and that I will be back because I love this too much to stop.

I’m not celebrating any particular milestone other than the fact that blogging has become such a constant in my life and I’m settling in well -I think?- and people are actually reading my post -I think???- and I want to do better and think about what I am doing and overall just be a happy blogger -that, I know for sure. In order to do that, I would LOVE to, if you have a minute, to fill out this little survey about my blog, my blog posts and overall your impressions, wants, needs and likes and dislikes about it all. It takes like, 2 minutes and 34 seconds or something.

If you made it there, THANK you for reading this long rambling. If you have a couple minutes, don’t forget to fill out the survey so I know your little thoughts about my corner of the internet! THANK YOU for everything.

I’m going on holidays but…I still want to know all about you! Are you or did you go somewhere this summer/ winter?

Are YOU a hardcore blogger? Will you miss me (a little bit, maybe?)

Sending you all love, see you at the end of the month! xx