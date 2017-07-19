How to: write a great blog post

Hello friends, happy Wednesday! I hope you’re having a lovely week so far. Once again, I’m back with another blogging discussion, in the “how to” mode, and trying to share some of the small wisdom I have acquired thanks to more than two years of blogging now, and I’ll be talking today about the heart and soul of bloggers: blog posts.
Okay. As book bloggers, the heart and soul of our blogs – and us – are obviously books, but technicalities. Let’s pretend for a while, shall we?
I already mentioned this topic before when I talked about popular blog posts: as bloggers, we all noticed, except if you’re just posting things and going away, coming back to post a new thing and go away again (basically, you are a ghost?), that some blog posts are more successful than others. I’m not going to tackle the definition of successful again here ; but obviously to talk about GREAT blog posts and what makes them, well….I have to talk about GREATNESS.
For some of us, greatness will lie in a perfect, fluffy, crying-all-night young adult contemporary book (me). For others, greatness will lie in the action-packed, crazy stabbing fantasy book. I could go and on here but point is: we all think of greatness differently, both in the books we read and in the blog posts we do. For me, and in order to write this little guide, I start writing this with this definition in mind.
What makes a great blog post?
- It’s FABULOUS. Obviously.
- It has views: obviously let’s talk about the big numbers here as well because we aren’t fools. A great blog post makes people want to CLICK on it – so it has to be catchy in some ways. Just like a book cover ; in a very little space, it has to make people scream: I do want to read that.
- It has interactions: meaning people want to read it, like it and comment on it. A great blog post gets likes and comments and people are taking time to share their thoughts on the topic at hand.
- It is, once again, overall FABULOUS. Why? Because YOU wrote it.
How to write a GREAT blog post?
Before starting, disclaimer here: I’m no expert here, nor am I pretending to be the best at writing blog posts. Some people are way better than me, I’m just here rambling, hoping you’ll enjoy it every single time a new one is published.
To write the blog post that will impress and amaze everyone, there are many things to take into consideration. Let me make a list, because we all love lists, don’t we?
Find a FABULOUS topic
Before heading into the choice of the topic, there is one thing you should know: there is no such thing as an original topic. Whatever you decide to talk about, someone already did before, or will after you. It is the cold hard truth, but that doesn’t matter. What makes something original and different is the WAY you are talking about it. So if you want to talk about book covers, DO IT. Just don’t steal someone else’s blog posts and ideas but DO IT YOUR OWN DIFFERENT WAY.
What book bloggers talk about: BOOKS. Book reviews, book discussions, blogging, ARCs, book covers, screaming about books, buying books, losing books, loving books, TBRs, book hauls,…
What YOU should talk about: Whatever crazy idea your brains has about books, or something different to change things up once in a while.
The only rule: IT COMES FROM YOUR HEART and you want to write it – not you HAVE to write it.
Write, write and write the blog post
Once you got the idea, comes the writing part. Some of us like to have drafts, to make plans, to have an idea of how the post will go before heading into this. Some others just go in headfirst and hit publish right afterwards. Find what works for you. Try both and see which one makes you feel like a fabulous blogger.
On the length of blog posts: There is NO rule here. I have noticed that, when it comes to discussions, or any blog post except bookish tags, it is good to write down around 500 – 1200 words or something, enough to speak your heart about the topic, develop your points and that usually works well. But there is no rule, really ; what matters is, whether you’re chatty like me or to the point, that you, well…make your point.
On blog post titles: titles are fun! I’m not going to mention SEO or anything complicated here ; but in titles, it’s GOOD to mention what you’re actually going to talk about in the blog post. Be clear, concise or long, be #hashtag fun or ALL CAPS screaming. BE YOURSELF. It makes people come.
Add pretty shiny things to structure your blog post (images. gifs. books. all the things)
We all like looking at pretty, funny, sometimes animated things. We all like to read a blog post without feeling like we are reading something long. We all like to breathe sometimes as well, rest our eyes. In order to do that, and make your blog posts shine brighter and stand out, it is always good to do things differently, meaning adding some fun things to make your blog post more FUN and PRETTY.
What do you mean, shiny things? When you read my blog posts, you’ll notice that I tend to structure my blog posts with GIFs, images, titles, quotes. Other bloggers like to have these things they call separators, little things to make the blog post breathe, leave space for the text to show in all of its glory. See what works for you, but think about the blog posts you LIKE to read: do you like huge chunks of texts or when there are images and such?
About featured images: some blog themes (on WordPress, I don’t know about the other platforms) offer the option to have a featured image for your blog post. It’s the image on top of the blog post, also the one that will be shared on social media if you’re connecting Twitter, Facebook to your blog. It is GOOD to have a featured image, one image to actually “represent” your blog post as a whole.
Hit publish while thinking about your readers
I’m HUGE on the community-side of blogging, so obviously I’m going to talk about this. As I said before, to make a blog post great, for me, you have to have interaction. How to do this? ASK questions, obviously. Once you’ve talked about the books, tackled the topic at hand and everything, don’t forget to ask your readers what they think about it all. If you’re not, chances are they might read and nod along or disagree, but not necessarily feel concerned about sharing their thoughts with you.
Some people ask TONS of questions, others two and other just one question. Important thing to remember is: once you wrote the last line of your blog post, if it’s not ending in a question mark…maybe think about adding a question? If you want to hear from others, of course.
Your blog post is live? Make it LIVE.
See the pun I did there? Okay. It was bad. A GREAT blog post doesn’t end once you’ve hit publish. Actually, it only starts living in that very moment. When people start commenting, sharing, viewing, liking the blog post. It means it’s on its way to greatness, so don’t ruin it but cuddle it and make it even greater.
DO: ANSWER to your comments. It’s okay if it takes you time to answer, as long as you do: for me, it shows me that you cared enough about my answer and the time I took typing a comment. SHARE your blog post on social media if you are there. Once in a while, MENTION it in other blog posts when it is relevant.
You’re the only one able to make your blog post great. Despite all of the advice you might read, here, on other blogs, everywhere, what matters is you, your voice and uniqueness. It’s useless to copy other blog posts and most of it all, even if it seems like it’s going to be GREAT, it won’t be YOU. Blog like YOU are. Write the great, crazy ideas from your heart. THAT, really, is what makes it great.
28 thoughts on “How to: write a great blog post”
Thank you soo much
Ohh you’re welcome, thank you for your comment! 🙂
For me, the best part about blogging is the community; so the thing I love most about posts are seeing other people’s thoughts. There are so many wonderful, innovative people out there – and reading about their view on life is awesome! I also ~adore~ the interactions in the comments section.
YES FUNNY GIFS ARE WONDERFUL. They make the world a better place, if you ask me. I’m really attracted to black and white GIFs for some reason?? They just have this beautiful aesthetic quality. (The cat GIF you used in this post is amazing ❤ ) And yep, screaming about books/ titles in all caps are wonderful because they're all so PASSIONATE. And RELATABLE.
This was a great post! 😀
YES I agree with you – the community is the best part of blogging, and it is so incredible to read their thoughts on books and start a conversation in the comments. It is the best ❤
Ohh I agree, black and white GIFs are beautiful 🙂 and yes, it is so good when you can actually feel the passion and feelings of a book blogger just by reading the post! 🙂
THANK YOU so much for your sweet comment, Aris! ❤ ❤
I really enjoyed this post! It is really helpful for me that you mentioned that no idea is original and that it is how you approach the topic that makes it stand out! I often want to write certain posts but then I think well that’s been done before! I really just need to come up with unique ways to approach a topic that has been discussed many time before!
Awesome post!
Ohh thank you so much, I’m so happy you enjoyed this post! Trying to find new ideas and topics to approach is one of the hardest things, really. There are so many bloggers out there, whatever you are thinking of probably already has been covered by someone…it is so hard to be original and unique that way, but I really think that everyone puts their own twist and mind into any topic and makes it unique this way 🙂
Thank you again for your sweet comment ❤
Great blog post about writing a great blog post 🙂
Ahah thank you so much, I’m so glad you liked it 🙂
Thank you for schooling us 🙂
The questions thing is such a good idea that I had never really thought about before. I am always responding to them, but I never include them in my posts (because I forget). I think that could be a really great thing to start doing as someone who does not get a lot of interaction with my posts.
I love pretty pictures in blogs, and they are a massive draw for me. GIFs, I have mixed feelings about. I think there is a fine line (for me, anyway) between just enough and too many. I really like the way that you use them – they are always very illustrative of your point and oftentimes I enjoy the source they’re from (love Gossip Girl, obvs), so that makes me happy. Sometimes, though, I think that they can be used gratuitously, and if there are too many that turns me off. I’m not the biggest fan reviews entirely done with GIFs. But I know there are plenty of people who love them enough to make up for me, haha.
I didn’t write questions at the end of my posts either when I first started blogging. Then I realized that I wanted to give people reasons to stop by and leave their thoughts and wanted to seek out conversation so it came that way and I’m glad I did. It sounds like people are appreciating it and answering my questions, which I love 🙂
OH yes, I’m all for pretty pictures as well. IF I had the patience and talent, I would get rid of the GIFs and only put pretty pictures of books everywhere ahah. I’m so glad you enjoy the way I use them though, thank you! I feel like they are good ways to convey emotions and illustrate things but sometimes they are just everywhere, I agree. I’d much rather read long blog posts with a couple of GIFs than a GIFs post with two lines of text.
Thank you so much ❤ ❤
Great post, Marie! It is hard to come up with ideas for unique posts sometimes, though. But I agree, even if the idea has been done before, it hasn’t been done by you/me, and our viewpoint maybe be vastly different from other bloggers! Interaction is my biggest thing when it comes to posts – it means people are connecting to it and have something to say. It’s hard when I think a post will do great but then there no comments!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so, so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤ It really is funny how sometimes, you think something will work or make people react and it doesn't. I wish there were a magical formula of some kind ahah to know 🙂 Best thing is when people interact for sure, that's what makes the best blog posts 🙂
Thank you so much for your comment, Angela! 🙂
Good post. Where do you get your .gifs from?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much! 🙂 Oh I find them online, mostly by searching GIFs on tumblr 🙂
Looooove this post. I’m one of those people that has a ton of ideas for discussion posts but never gets round to writing them. It’s only now I’ve really started posting them again, I go through phases haha. I always wonder about the layout of a discussion post. My review posts and weekly meme’s have a simple enough structure but I always find with discussion posts it’s easier to include a gif or two into it. I find that it helps convey that excitement about the topic you’re discussing. Interacting is always important for me as well, even though I’ve been slacking recently. I tend to dedicate a day in the week to reply to comments and blog hop because that way I’ll keep my sanity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohh thank you so much, Lois! And I am SO happy you’re posting discussions, I’m really enjoying all of them so far ❤
I'm glad interaction is important to you as well! It's hard to be on track with everything though – and if I am being honest I am probably not keeping my whole sanity haha, but it's good to talk with other people! 🙂 ❤
Marie: That was a GREAT pun and this is a GREAT post! I definitely agree that big chunks of text and no color/images will hinder the reader’s experience. Funny gifs are DEFINITELY a good idea! I also like to add in dividers for just a BIT more color. And I try to be funny… but I’m not sure it works. 😂
And I always make mine at least 1K words long because though it’s not about quantity, I feel like that’s the range where my post will be quality. Oh, and I think great posts are one where you learn something from it, whether it be something about the blogger, or something about themselves.
LOVE this post, Marie! ❤
Ohhh May, thank you so much ahah, what would I do without you to appreciate my bad puns 😛
And it works, at least all of your posts shine with your personality and humor, that’s why so many people love you 😛
I understand your point. Whenever writing discussions or blogging posts, I’m always around 1 K as well because I don’t feel like I cover the whole topic under that range 🙂
Thank you so much again ❤ ❤
Thanks for sharing these awesome tips Marie!! I think THIS is a great blog post 🙂
I do agree that it is almost impossible to write an original blog topic, but what makes it unique is our take on the topic! I like blog posts that makes you think, and I think that the title makes a big difference as to whether or not I’ll click to read more. For example I clicked on this post because I really did want to read about how to write a great blog post! I also like posts that are interspersed with images or gifs, and I try to incorporate these in my posts as well. It can be a bit overwhelming to see a long page of text without any “room to breathe” as you mentioned! I definitely agree that it is important to ask questions as well to give people something to think about 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you SO MUCH, Sophie ❤ ❤
Titles do make tons of difference, if I'm intrigued I'll click on the blog post for sure ahah 😛
Thank you so, so much. It makes me so happy you enjoyed this ❤
This is SUCH a great post, Marie, and you put some really great tips here! I absolutely agree with putting ‘shiny’ things in your posts, because not many people go to blogs to read hunks of text. They go to enjoy what they’re reading, so separating with GIFs or images or catchy headers – anything, really, is something that’s really important. I’m terrible at keeping up with my comments, but I’ve been doing better, haha. I need to be as great at the community-aspect of blogging as you are. 💖
~ Aimal @ Bookshelves & Paperbacks
Oh thank you so, so much Aimal! Your comments always make my day ❤ Having images, GIFs or headers of some kind in texts is a huge plus for sure, it leaves room to let the reader breathe and overall encourages to read more – at least, it does the trick for me 🙂 That's so sweet, I'm trying my best with the community aspect. You're too sweet ❤
I think great ideas and well thought out perspectives are one of the best things for me about a good blog post. I don’t really do separoters or internal images much…but I should! This is very inspirational! I”m so into having questions, otherwise I don’t know what to comment.
Oh thank you so much, Shanti! I’m so glad you enjoyed this post 🙂 And yes for the questions – sometimes, even if I enjoyed the post, I’m feeling at a loss for words when it comes to commenting, if I have nothing to answer to 🙂
Great Post! I totally agree with everything you’ve stated! For me no.of Comments and views definitely makes a great post. Thanks for sharing these tips! 🙂
Thank you so, so much, Raven! I’m so glad you liked this 🙂
Brilliant post! Completely agree with everything you said.
Oh thank you so much, I’m so glad you liked this 🙂
