On popular blog posts

Hi friends, happy Wednesday! I hope you’re having a lovely week so far. Today I’m thrilled to be back with my Blogging Ways feature, where I rant endlessly about bloggers’ issues…and today’s topic is quite an obvious one…because we’re talking about what you are actually reading right now: blog posts.
Sometimes when you’re blogging, you end up being surprised. Actually, strike that: all the time when I’m blogging, I end up being surprised by what happens with my blog posts. I’m always pleasantly happy to see people liking it and most importantly, taking the time to leave a comment, their thoughts, answering the little questions I put at the end of each post because I want to TALK. I cherish every single people taking the time to comment, obviously, as does any other blogger.
As I already said it before, blogging is much, much work, and a big part of it is writing the blog posts. Brainstorming. Writing. Shaping the blog post as good as we want it to be, as good as we imagined it to be, with our words, a couple GIFs or photographs, formatting it just the way we want it to be. Blog posts are taking a hell lot of a time to be shaped the right way – the other day, I just took about two hours to do just one, leaving aside all the brainstorming I did before about it all. But once all of that is done and your blog post is sent into the interwebs, you can’t really know what will happen to them.
Popular blog posts in the book blogging community
In the blogging community, there are so many different kind of blog posts, and if I thought reviews were the most popular and common ones when I started, I quickly found out that wasn’t the case, AT ALL. Discussions, tags, original features and so on are taking such a big place in the book blogging community, leaving the reviews aside. Looking back at all the work I put since the beginning in my blog posts, and looking back at their feedback, I was surprised to find out that, in the book blogging community, popular posts aren’t necessarily what they seem to be.
Some of the reviews I wrote, pour my heart out into, did not get that many comments after all – while some of the discussion blog posts I wrote have been commented way more, and, from what I feel, loved more. Maybe it’s just a feeling, though, I don’t know. I love writing both, I love everything I do on my little corner of the internet, yet I can’t help but notice, both on my blog and on other blogs as well, heavy differences between the kind of blog posts and the love they get.
Obviously, I shall make a quick summary of what’s making people talk and what’s not, if you let me.
- A review of a hyped book gets more comments and interactions than a review of a little less-known book.
- A discussion gets more comments than all other reviews.
- A bookish tag / overall normal tag / feature gets more comments than reviews, but a bit less than discussion posts. This depends on the tag just as well.
This, obviously, is my personal interpretation of this, given what’s happening on my blog.Also given this analysis, you can easily deduce that, to me, a popular blog post is one that people interact and comment on because for me, blogging is all about community.
After seeing this, I can’t help but actually WANT to ask your opinion about blog posts, hoping to gather some insight and knowing your way of thinking, by asking myself TWO actual questions here.
What kind of blog posts do you read the most?
Thinking about this very quickly, I have to say that I find myself drawn to discussion posts A LOT – mainly because I found myself, as I grew into this community, more and more interested in other bloggers’ particular opinions on bookish subjects. Discussions are often so interesting to read and, just like the type of post suggests it, makes me think a lot about tons of bookish issues and I LOVE IT.
There are tons of reviews out there on book blogs, and while obviously I can’t read everything, there are some bloggers’ reviews I read ALL.THE.TIME, for many reasons, but mostly because I love their writing style and I trust their opinion a lot. Now, here is the flawed thing in book reviews: I am mostly drawn to reviews of books I have read or books I am interested in reading. It’s only human to feel that way, but I am sure that, due to the limited time I have to read blog posts, I’m definitely missing out on loads of books that seems GREAT, but since I haven’t heard of them too much, maybe I’ll miss them #wrong.
Bookish tags and quick features such as Top Ten Tuesdays are blog posts I find myself reading often, for three reasons: they give me an insight on a blogger’s opinion with fun questions ; they often make me smile or laugh and they are quick to read just as well. I feel SO wrong again writing this, but if I had a gazillion more hours in the days, I would easily turn to reading ALL of the blog posts when I’m blog hopping, instead of sticking to a tag to try and get to know the blogger without spending ten hours on each blog post. Something I would certainly do if I had the time.
What makes you comment on a blog post?
The answer to that question is definitely NOT quick and NOT easy, but I am SO rambling here, I hope you’ll forgive me. There are way too many things that make me comment on a blog post to actually list it down here: for me, blogging mostly goes with feeling. Obviously, there are the “blogging clans”, stupid mention I have seen around but that’s sadly true: there are quite a couple of blogs I find myself commenting on all the time, because they are my closest blogging friends and I LOVE their blog posts and overall talking to them. Then, there’s just the overall feeling I get, while visiting a blog, reading a blog post, seeing a question I want to answer, seeing something I want to react on in the comments. Mostly, I want to comment when I see a blogger’s personality somewhere here shine and grow and makes me want to interact with them.
I would LOVE to know: What’s a popular blog post to you?
What are your favorite blog posts to read? Do you find yourself reading reviews of books you read / want to read, or do you read tons of book reviews regardless of the book?
What makes you comment on a blog post? Share your thoughts in comments!
12 thoughts on “On popular blog posts”
I would have to agree with you: to me, a popular blog post is one that has a lot of reader interaction (comments, likes, etc.). I’ve also noticed that book reviews tend to not be as popular as other posts; however, it’s frustrating because I first started my blog as a way to share my thoughts on books via reviews. I still write them because I enjoy having a record of my thoughts on specific books, though they tend to not be as popular as some of my other kinds of posts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for sharing your thoughts, Holly! I started blogging for the very same reason, I wanted to write book reviews and even if they are not the most popular, I still enjoy writing my thoughts about these books a lot just like you 🙂 Thank you! ❤
LikeLike
I love these posts – I find them incredibly interesting.
I am like you in that I only really read reviews of books I’ve read or am interested in. Sometimes I might click on an unknown review if the title sounds cool or the cover looks gorgeous but mostly I stick to what I know.
I love reading memes, discussions and tags, but I think the things I love most are the little out-of-the-box posts that appear every so often. They tend to be things I wish I’d thought of myself.
What makes me comment? I comment when I think I can add to the discussion, or when I want to love-gush over something. I tend to like posts a lot more than I comment, mostly because I want to take the time to go back and sit and write a thoughtful comment out, rather than leaving only a few words. I intend to do a bit of that at the weekend, I think. 🙂
Great post! I will be interested to see the responses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you, I’m so happy you like this post 🙂 I really love it when I find an original post just as well, something that stands out, whether it’s because of the topic or the way it’s written or anything else, really 🙂
I think it’s such a sweet thing to do, taking the time to write a thoughtful comment instead of rushing, just for the sake of commenting 🙂 Thank you again for your comment ❤
LikeLike
I tend to write a lot of book reviews because I need to review books sent by publishers but I would love to do more discussion type posts too because they are so interesting for me to read on other blogs and I love seeing everyone contribute thoughts and opinions to the discussion too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re so lucky to get books from publishers: ) I’m so glad you like discussion posts! They take a bit of time to write and brainstorm and everything, but they are my favorites to write 🙂 Thank you so much, Anisha! 🙂
LikeLike
Like you, I’m drawn to discussion posts (like this one!). I think they’re a bit more personal and touch on subjects we don’t talk about all the time. I like memes because I can hit up a bunch of different blogs all at once. I don’t always read reviews – I usually read ones for books I’m already interested in or that look interesting to me. It’s weird, though – when I write reviews, I try to stick to books I HAVEN’T seen everywhere else, like I’m trying to introduce possible lesser-known books.
I like to comment on posts when I feel an instant connection to it, when I really love what the blogger is talking about or agree with what they’re saying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Angela – I’m glad you liked reading my post 🙂
I think it’s so good that you try to write reviews of books people talk about a bit less, it’s definitely needed 🙂
Thank you so, so much for sharing your thoughts about this 🙂
LikeLike
You ask a lot of tough questions. The easy question first: I comment if I have something to say. Either the blogger asked a question I feel I can answer or I was impressed with the blog. Now for the difficult question – what are my favorite blog posts. Can I give a cop out answer? Something different. I feel like there are so many blogs on the same things. I totally get that when an awaited book comes out, there are several blogs talking about it. No worries there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha, I’m curious and ask too many questions, sorry haha 🙂
Yeah, it’s hard to feel like you are unique and to do things differently, there are just so many blogs out there, it’s hard to stand out 🙂
Thank you for sharing your thoughts!
LikeLike
I typically only read reviews if it’s a book I’ve already read and want to REALLY talk about with someone, or it’s a book that seems intriguing. I don’t really read book tags, I usually just save them to do them myself when I’m lacking inspiration. I basically NEVER read memes – top ten tuesday, waiting on wednesday – because I find that they usually have the same books and I just avoid Bloglovin’ on tuesdays and wednesdays because of how many TTT and WOW posts there are. I don’t know why, I just don’t like them that much. I DO read discussions, though. Those are my favorite. I like interacting, chatting with other people, and they usually can inspire my own discussions!
For me, my “popular” posts are ones with a lot of comments – but that’s because I don’t look at my views. So a post could have very few comments, but a lot of views, and I wouldn’t know. Those could be popular too, especially on my blog since I do blog help tutorials and what not which sometimes don’t need a comment to be useful to people.
Great discussion! When I first started blogging I thought it was all about reviews, too. How wrong we were haha
Molly @ Molly’s Book Nook
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so much for your comment, Molly! I get it, there are just SO many memes out there and when you read a couple, it can get a bit repetitive. That’s one of the reasons why I stopped doing these.
I’m glad you feel the same way about “popular” posts: my most “successful” moments, well, the mooments I felt proud and happy were when bloggers commented, interacted and overall chatted with me in comments about what I wrote. I love that 🙂
Hahah we definitely were sooo wrong.
LikeLike