On book blogging expectations vs. reality

When I started blogging, I expected so many things to happen. Some did. Some others didn’t. I thought of the way blogging was supposed to be, when I was just a young blogger having created this little corner of the internet a couple days ago and trying to figure out just how I was supposed to do this thing. And now here I am, two years later, wondering just what the f*** happened to these expectations. Blogging is, in our minds, a lot of different things. It takes loads of different shapes, but one thing is for sure: now that I’ve seen and experimented blogging from the inside, I can say with certainty, oh, boy, was I wrong about blogging.
What changed? Maybe we should make a list.
I thought book blogging would be easy.
Ha.Ha.Ha. Book blogging is everything but easy. There are so many different things to think about when you are book blogging, and most especially when you are kind of like me, meaning a perfectionist obsessing about something until it is just right. With blogging, you have to actually have ideas for blog posts, which can take…a second if you have a brain overflowing with ideas or like, a year or something if you’re feeling in a slump, uninspired and everything. There is just so much THOUGHT that comes with blogging – or at least, for me, and all of this brainstorming isn’t easy.
I thought all that mattered was what I wrote.
Don’t get me wrong. For me, when I read a book blog, I pay a lot of attention to what other people write, and it’s their blog posts, in the writing sense, that has a lot of importance to me. I’m hoping it is the same way for people reading this blog post at the moment. THAT BEING SAID, there are so many other aspects of blogging that matters, and I tend to notice it more and more. There are the way the blog posts are formatted, that makes us want to read it more. There is the blog overall appearance, which, because we are visual human-beings, has a lot of importance as well. There is this whole visual aspect of everything, really, that matters a lot, both when I read a blog and when I try and think about my blog.
I thought book reviews would be my most important posts ever.
This is sad, but book reviews aren’t the posts with most success, on my blog or on other blogs, from everything I have heard. Book reviews ARE important in the strict sense of the term, meaning that we ARE doing good by reviewing books and sharing the bookish love. We are promoting books. We are loving it. But in blogging, if I first thought book reviews would be the most important posts here on blogs, they are clearly not the most successful.
I thought I would have to read A LOT MORE to “make it” as a book blogger.
When I first started, I wasn’t reading too many books per week, per month, per year. I still loved reading, but I thought that I would have to step up my game in order to align with the gorgeous book blogger reading 12 books a week and fangirling about them all. Well…not everyone does that, I found out. I also found out that it’s okay to read at my own rhythm, it’s okay if I read one book a week. As long as I’m loving it.
I thought it would be a fun hobby to do on my spare-time.
Biggest joke ever. Book blogging is consuming my entire life and I am making my whole family contribute. Whether they want to or not. Whatever.
I thought I would be doing this alone.
I am. In a way, since I’m handling this little blog on my own. Except for the time when my sister contributes to it, brainstorms with me and hold me when I’m having emotional breakdowns (I think I might be a pretty intense blogger here). Well, I am not. I found that the community is HUGE, and it is here. With me, sharing my blogging struggles, sharing the love, always here to turn to to fangirl about a book or complain about bad tropes and blogging and overall love it. Blogging seems solitary, but it’s not.
I thought I would never fit in.
I’m French and English isn’t my first language. I found out that the blogging community was massively dominated by American bloggers. I thought I would have an emotional breakdown and give up a long time ago, being not able to face the ones able to get all the ARCs because of geography, able to go to BEA and just overall able to chat together while I’m here with my French-ness, no ARCs and not a way to teleport myself.
I was wrong. I found out that there are so. many. international. bloggers. SO MANY. I found out that no matter where I am from, whether or not I can get all the ARCs or go to the big bookish events, I CAN fit in. It’s all a matter of not being too afraid, being yourself and just blog your heart out.
I thought I couldn’t “make it” as a book blogger.
“Making it” has so many different meanings, depending on how you see it. Can you really “make it” in the sense of being rich and famous, having books every day in your mailbox, billions of followers and talk-shows and such? No. Making money as a book blogger is hard, controversial at times, and not the question I want to tackle here.
Truth is, without talking about money here, you can totally make it. You can be the best book blogger you want to be without money or fame involved, just with you. By setting and meeting your own expectations, whether they are statistical (getting more visits, trying to get more followers) or bookish (reading more books, getting out of your comfort zone). You can make it by loving it every single day, despite the struggles. You can make it as a book blogger by being proud because it takes a whole lot of time and work and you are doing it anyway.
Do we share some of the same book blogging expectations? How did this measure up to reality for you? What’s one GOOD (or bad) thing about book blogging that you didn’t expect at all? Let’s chat in comments!
108 thoughts on “On book blogging expectations vs. reality”
Awesome post! I’ve only been blogging 6 months but I’ve discovered everything you said is correct:) My main focus is to enjoy the community and make sure it stays fun for me since it is a hobby
Ohh thank you so much Renee 🙂 I agree with you, I’m focusing on loving it and keeping it fun as well 🙂
I have too many feels for this post, Marie! *cries*
I had the same expectations. I even thought that I would barely keep up because I read so slow compared to the people I first followed. Blogging was a simple thing that started as a nice thing to do when you have the time, but then it slowly consumed my soul and it is not easy at all.
But I have to agree that yes, the biggest takeaway that we could be redeemed within this chaos is the friendships and the bonds that we have made with other people that share the passion.
All the hearts for you, Marie! ❤
Awww Bianca ❤ ❤ Blogging is so much harder than I thought it'd be, but the friendships and bonds and all the books, it's just so GREAT and worth it all ❤ ❤
Hahaha – I 100% agree with 1, 2, 3, and 5. Especially the “oh I’ll just do this in my spare time.” Well I definitely do it in my spare time, but now I have NO time left to spare to anything else! Oh well, at least we love it!
Hahahaha. That’s exactly it – there is no time left to do anything else but blog haha. But it’s worth it at least 😀 Thank you so much ❤
Great post! I did have some of the blogging expectations as you had.
Usually when I start doing something new I have no expectations at all, I’ll just see what will happen. I did think as well that blogging would be easy and not as much time consuming as it really is. And I was actually surprised how easy I feel comfortable in the Book Community and how quickly I made friends. I am from the Netherlands and English wasn’t my best class in secondary school, so I was a bit worried that that would become a problem, but it didn’t 🙂
Thank you so much, Debbie ❤ I'm happy to hear that, I feel so good within the book blogging community as well, it's such a good feeling ❤ ❤
I never thought blogging would take up as much time as it ends up taking! But so far it’s still an amount that I am 100% okay with spending because I am having so much fun doing it! I’ve blogged before, so I knew to some extent what I was getting myself into before starting my book blog. 🙂
Oh yes, it’s the same way for me, even if I spend a lot of time blogging, I love it and don’t regret it at all 🙂
OHh really, you had more of a general or lifestyle blog before? 🙂
Thank you so much! ❤
I wouldn’t say lifestyle exactly, to be honest. It was more of an actual online journal where I would post about literally anything that was happening. Like if I was feeling sad or things weren’t as great at home, stuff like that. 🙂
Ohh okay – well writing can be so liberating at times, I get why you did this, I sometimes want to do that kind of writing as well ahah. ❤
I go through phases of enjoying journaling and not enjoying it! But it’s definitely fun to look back at the fun memories or just simply read through my teenage self’s musings! Reading through my crushes is hilarious! God, what I would give to have those kind of ‘problems’ again!
Haha oh yes, I get it, reading back on these life-happenings is always fun – sometimes a bit cringe-worthy, but always fun to remember these moments ahah 🙂
Haha, same! I definitely thought that blogging would be easy before I started. Obviously that was wrong, because it takes so much work! I think coming into this community, I already knew book reviews weren’t too successful, and I didn’t like them too much, so I’m glad they’re not as successful as the stuff I really enjoy writing about! I also thought it’d be hard to make it in the community, but people here are so nice, and I’m surprised at all I achieved in such a short amount of time! I thought for sure it’d take me a long time to even get 100 followers! 😂
Crazy how things go sometimes, right? It’s so awesome you managed to get so successful in so little time. Everyone in the community is just so welcoming, this is the best part about blogging – something I didn’t expect at all, but I am grateful for it 🙂
This post is so relatable Marie, you have no idea! I have faced each and every experience you have mentioned here and the learned the same things as you. Book blogging is awesome cause it is fun, and it is a stress-reliever not a stress-inducer. And gosh do I agree with you about reading at your own pace–I thought I’d have to up my reading game too until i realized how unnecessary that was.
English isn’t my first language either since I am Bangladeshi, and yeah I too was so overwhelmed because initially I thought the community was full of white people who wouldn’t get me. Boy was I wrong. Not only are there so many international bloggers, but ALL of them–including white bloggers–are SO open and understanding and welcoming. In my opinion thats the best part about this blogosphere: not only is this a diverse community but it is full of people who would never judge you for things like race/culture/religion. It is such a safe and loving place.
PS: I am learning your language as part of my course credit in my university and my god Marie your language is so beautiful! A bit tricky to pronounce but it sounds lyrical 💕
Thank you so, so much, I’m so happy you could relate to this so much ❤
Oh I agree with you so much. Everyone is so welcoming and from all over the world, with diverse backgrounds and there is just so much diversity in the book blogging community, it is SO great. I feel safe and loved and just, where I belong in this place and it's the best feeling I think ❤
PS. Ohhh really, you are? That's fantastic! Best of luck – French is such a tricky language to learn, and I say that as a native ahah 🙂 I'm so happy you are enjoying it though 🙂
This is so accurate on so many levels! I definitely didn’t think blogging would be as much work as it is. I thought I could whip up a post in 30 minutes and be done with it – I had no idea I would spend HOURS re-reading and re-typing a post until I was satisfied. I also didn’t know how happy it would make me to keep writing and keep posting. Despite the work, it’s worth it. Great post!
Thank you so much! ❤ I agree, I spend sooooo much time on blog posts, but it's worth it I guess, because even if it's a LOT OF TIME, I love it so much ❤
All of this is so true. This experience has been nothing how I expected but I think I love it even more because of that. Great post!
YES – I love it so much more just as well! Thank you Angelica! ❤
Couldn’t agree more. And those gifs!! 😄 Dang it! So appropriate. LOOOOVE this post!
Haha thank you so, so much Poulami! ❤ ❤
I agree with these so much! Blogging was so different from what i thought!
Different in a good way, I hope 🙂 Thank you JeEssica ❤
Definitely a good thing!
So many true things! I think we all have these expectations and more. I have learned to let it all go and do what I like.
OH I’m so sorry I missed your comment DAYS ago, I don’t know why you were in my spam 😦 Thank you so much, I’m so happy you could relate to this 🙂
Weird! Sorry about that.
Oh don’t worry about it! 😀
I was definitely BLOWN AWAY by the community. When I first started blogging, I had no idea that so many people blogged about books! I was blogging for ME, and I figured I might get the occasional comment, but I had no idea that so many people were doing this. At first when I found out I was overwhelmed: how was I ever going to make myself “original” in such a “saturated market?” But it’s not like that at all! That was definitely my biggest surprise 😀 Great post!
Right?! I had no idea either, and it was such a great surprise. Also, everyone still is unique in the blogosphere and so welcoming, that’s the best 🙂 ❤
Me and my friends are just about to launch into book blogging (if you discount the 2 years the blog has actually been sat there!) so this has been really interesting to read about what the time ahead might be like 🙂
Ohh yay! I hope you’ll have tons of fun book blogging then! 😀
I totally agree with this post! When I first started my blog I never expected it to be so hard and time consuming. I thought book reviews are the most important part of a book blog now I know I’ve been wrong on so many things. Thanks for sharing your thoughts! 🙂
Thank you so much, I’m so happy you could relate to this! ❤
Couldn’t agree with you more! I also thought blogging would be easy. Books are my life and I already had so much to say. So all I needed to do was write my thoughts down. WRONG! I put so much thought and effort into the smallest post because I am also a perfectionist. I’m not blogging for anyone but myself so no matter what happens I feel successful. But when you start getting books from publishers there’s a certain pressure for views, followers, blah, blah. I was bogged down with work and losing my mind because I HAD to read two books before a certain date. And I personally LOVE book reviews! That’s how I find more books to read!
The life of a perfectionist is SO hard at times ahah.
And oh, don’t get me wrong, I LOVE book reviews as well, I got recommended SO many great books thanks to this 🙂
Omg I agreeeeeee. I mean, I’m not even a full book blogger, and I haven’t been blogging for very long, but already I’ve had some of these expectations-turned-realities happen to me. And d’awwww, Marie! Don’t ever worry about fitting in! I couldn’t even tell that English is your second language (which is totally cool, btw), and we’ll love you no matter what! ❤ And HAHAHA YES TO THE "SPARE TIME" THING. Blogging took over my life??? I mean, I love it, but I have other things to do too??? 😄
Awww thank you, best compliment ever haha, I’m glad my French doesn’t show up too much haha 😛
Haha that’s exactly it, but do we regret it? NOOO. We are crazy like that 😛
Oh some of these were my biggest misconceptions about blogging as well Marie. I definitely though it would a fun hobby, something I could do in spare time and still have a lot of time left over for other things in the evening. I was soooo wrong but in actual fact blogging turned out to be so much better than I ever thought it could be so there’s that side of things as well. The community on WordPress makes it all worthwhile.
I also didn’t think I’d ‘make it’ as a book blogger either, and I kind of believed it wouldn’t last for long either. Those are two misconceptions I’m glad I was wrong about though.
Great post! 😀 ❤
Yay! I’m so glad you feel the same way about this. I guess it’s one overwhelming hobby, at times, but it’s okay 🙂 Thank you so much Beth! ❤
Yeah I definitely do, and it can be overwhelming a lot of the time actually but I think that’s part of the fun of it all! 😀
That’s all right. ❤
You are a huge inspiration. I enjoy your post so much. Keep going ❤️
OH you’re so, so sweet, thank you so much. You made my day ❤ ❤
I love your blog ❤️❤️
Aww and I love YOU, thank you so much for your sweet words, it means so much to me! ❤ ❤
Omg you totally describe my entire life !! Being bilingual and all HAHA ❤
YAY, TWINS! Well…Twins living on each side of the Atlantic ahah 😛 ❤
Gosh I feel ya! I am into travel blogging but it’s such a daunting task ahead of me to grow my site! I feel like I’m never going to “make it”! Loved reading your post thanks for sharing!
YAY, Travel blogging! I love reading travel blogs, and traveling is my second love after books ❤ Thank you so much! 🙂
And I think books is my second love 😉 Although I nearly don’t read enough! I will use your blog as a source to uncover new books to read 😉
AWw yay, twins! 😀 This makes me so, so happy, I hope you’ll discover tons of books you love here 🙂
Ahh this post is perfect!! I think my favourite thing on this list was that I you thought you would be doing this alone- I felt the same way about it but I’m so glad I was wrong!! I did not know about the book blogging community at all and it was such a wonderful discovery 😀 I do agree it’s a shame that the book review posts don’t get as much traffic- I certainly notice that, and it’s a shame- but it always makes it so much more special when people decide they want to read something cos I’ve recommended it (or even just put it on their tbrs to get to in the distant future!!)
OH YES, I agree with you. It makes me feel so special when someone read a book because of my review, and so, sooooo happy, really 😀 Thank you so much ❤
Yes absolutel!! You’re welcome ❤
Amazing post, Marie! I related to everything you mentioned here: thinking book reviews would be the most important thing ever (clearly not the case), thinking I’d have to read in my sleep to catch up with all the other bloggers, and thinking I wouldn’t be able to fit because I’m not from the US or the UK either.
But, like you said, success is measured in so many different ways. I’m just happy we all share this corner of the internet where we can talk about our love for books, no matter who we are or where we are from.
thank you so much, I’m so happy you could relate to this post ❤ that's exactly why I love it so much, how we can all fangirl about books and just, be ourselves and the community is welcoming and so international and diverse 🙂 ❤
I agree, the blogging community is just lovely ❤️
It is the best ❤
Great post, usual opening.lol 🙂
Definitely agree about book blogging being easy, Bwahahahaha, yeah, nope! I’m definitely not a perfectionist but there always seems to be something going on, formatting posts, which isn’t easy with the nightmare that is wordpress, writing posts, etc, dossing about on Twitter and FB because obviously there’s nothing better to do, changing graphics reading posts, etc, definitely not easy but it’s a fun kind of hard.
Lol, I wish I had a brain overflowing with ideas and could come up with them in seconds for discussion, there’s a reason there isn’t many on my blog……I can’t think of any and that’s why they are a rarely seen treat, well, that’s what I’m going with.lol Full props to those who can think of countless ideas, it is great, just be nice if some of those ideas escaped and found their way to bloggers like myself.
Definitely agree with you about book reviews being the most important post, that was what I thought when I started and boy was I wrong, compared to discussion, tags, awards and memes they are near enough the most unpopular type of post. Sad really as I like reviews, get to see the bloggers personality shine through in them.
Didn’t really think I’d have to read more if I became a blogger, just took it as I’d read what I did and then post when I’d read the book regardless if it was only once a fortnight as I’m not a fast reader, but blogging opened up poetry and all the other various types of posts that I was able to fill my blog with, while some can read a book every couple of days, it takes others over a week and it’s really irrelevant as you read for fun and as quickly as you want, no rules that state you need to read ‘x’ amount of books within a certain time, nah, read at your own pace people, it’s all good. 🙂
Making it as a book blogger is a very subjective subject I think, it’s also personal as what one blogger deems as ‘made it’ might be unsuccessful to another it really depends on what goals you set yourself, most of us do this as a hobby, because we love books. Yes, there’s bloggers out there who get paid and have millions of followers but they are rare and don’t just do it for fun.
I think that as long as you are the best blogger that you can be, and that you feel proud of your blog then you’ve made it. Set realistic goals if you even want to set goals for yourself, my goals were fairly small and I’ve somehow accomplished them (apart from one but I doubt that’ll happen) but if someone starts a blog and thinks there’ll get 10,000 followers in six months then they probably won’t achieve that, doesn’t mean that the blog hasn’t made it though just that in that bloggers eyes it won’t have. Just do your best and be proud of your blog, that’s good enough and is worthy of being deemed ‘made it’. 🙂
Thank you, Drew, for your sweet comment and for always taking the time to share your thoughts with me on the subject – it always makes me so happy 🙂
Even if you are not a perfectionist, well…blogging takes so much time anyway because just like you said, with all the formatting and WordPress acting out at times, it’s hard to make everything perfect in less than…well let’s just say it takes TIME haha.
Yay for being able to reach your goals!! And well, about that one goal you haven’t accomplished yet…who knows? Maybe you’ll manage to do it? 😀
I really like what you said about “making it” because you’re absolutely right: the only person I have to impress is myself, based on my expectations. And it’s important to be realistic with yourself too.
I actually appreciate the international book bloggers I follow a lot more, in the sense that you guys have a slightly different perspective that you bring to your reading and writing. It’s so important to get other people’s views, otherwise we just live in a bubble of our own making filled with people who think exactly the way we do.
Yes that’s exactly it – I tend to lose myself and feel blogging envy and because of that, set high goals and be a bit unrealistic with myself. I need a reminder at times ahah. 🙂
Oh that’s so sweet and beautiful to say 🙂 I love how diverse the blogging community is thanks to this 🙂
Haha, OMG, this post is hilarious because it’s all just so TRUE and your GIFs are on point! 🙂 I also had a lot of expectations as a starting book blogger and I was proven so wrong about them as well! Especially it being just a hobby and not taking so much time… Hahahaha… WRONG 🙂 I wasn’t expecting blogging to take over my life as much as it did… but I’m still kind of happy that it did!? And with me being Belgian I also had the thought that maybe I wouldn’t fit in, but meeting so many international bloggers has only been super amazing and everybody has been so welcoming ❤
I’m so, so happy you could relate to this ❤ ❤ Yeah I'm with you on that, I didn't expect it to take over my life but I'm happy because I love it so much 🙂 ❤
Thank you!! ❤ ❤
This is so true. I thought it would be pretty easy. Little did I know how time consuming it would be. I think I will for ever feel like I’m new to all this. I honestly don’t have many followers, but I don’t post as often as I should and I’m not very scheduled. That being said I still have a lot of fun doing it and it’s helping me read more and out of my comfort zone, so I’d say I’m doing just fine.
You ARE doing just fine, and there is no “should” in how much you post, there’s only I “want to” 🙂 There’s no right amount of posting, really, it’s a matter of how you can balance things out and how inspired you are 🙂
Thank, that’s really good to hear 🙂
It’s so upsetting to me how book reviews are the most underrated blog posts because those are my favorites and the ones that I put most effort in and then barely anyone reads them 😦
I know 😦 This makes me so sad as well – I have to say, I’m guilty of enjoying to read a lot of different posts and sometimes I’d rather read a discussion post than a review, but I really enjoy reviews, they help me out so much with choosing my next read as well. It makes me a bit sad they are underrated
It’s sad because I don’t read them much either, specially if it’s a book I’m interested in reading since I never know who does reviews with spoilers, even mild ones. But I just think they’re the best part of the community, like it’s the one thing that makes us a community I think.
Oh yes I get it – and this reminds me that I need to remember more often to say that my review is without spoilers when I post a new review. I always forget to do that. I avoid reviews when I’m not sure if there are spoilers in it as well I agree, sharing the love about books is what we’re all here about 😀
My reviews are divided in two and I hope people are more cautious of the bottom part since I go more in depth about my feelings there, even though I don’t share plot spoilers, some people have different kinds of spoilers so that’s the part that’s more in depth. The first part though is pretty okay for everyone haha
OH yes, I’m always careful whenever I read one of your reviews because I wouldn’t want to be spoiled – I hate when that happens 🙂
I tend not to share spoilers in the bottom but I make the distinction anyway! If you ever have questions about my thoughts and didn’t read the bottom, you can comment 😀
Well that’s good to know, I’ll remember that for sure 😀
I laughed out loud at the spare time thing, haha. But I never imagined it would take so much time either! I thought book reviews would be the most important posts too. But yeah, most of all, I didn’t expect the community! That has been the most pleasant surprise and honestly the reason I keep blogging 🙂
OH yes, it definitely is one of the reasons I keep blogging just as well 🙂 Thank you so much Kristen! 🙂 ❤
I can relate to this so much, Marie! I had a lot of the same expectations when I first started blogging. I thought it would be so easy and that it would be this quick hobby I didn’t have to think twice about. Nope, here’s me a year later stressing over post sometimes and spending 5 hours blog hopping to catch up from being busy *insert crying and laughing gif here*. Also, for some reason, I had this idea in my head that I would have to do nothing to get interaction when I first created my blog. I don’t even know 😂. But, yeah, in the end it’s all been worth it and one thing I didn’t expect that I love is the fact that I made so many friends. When I get on here when I’m feeling down about something I almost always end up laughing and smiling while talking to everyone. Great discussion as always!! 😁♥
Hahaha oh yes, it’s crazy but I guess I got this misconception of me, waiting for people to come to my blog, people coming, and somehow that would be it? I think loads of people think that’s how it is, but it’s not. Interaction takes a lot of work, and it’s defiinitely worth it in the end but yes, it takes a whole lot of my time 🙂
Thank you so much! ❤
I got that same misconception so it definitely has to an expectation we all have about blogging at some point that ends up being so off the mark. 😂 It really does take a lot of work but yep it’s worth it!
You’re welcome!! 💕😊
I love your first photo – it’s so true! My shelves are currently a mess, but the only photos I post are of the one I keep clean haha
I also totally thought book blogging would be easy, and that my reviews would be my most popular posts – I don’t know that I’ve ever been more wrong in my life!
Ohh thank you Kelly 🙂 And well, it might not be easy every day but we love it so there’s that 😀
Oh my gosh, yes! This whole thing just spoke to me. I also thought my reviews would be just SO amazing and that they would be all that mattered. Oh, how little I knew lol I think the biggest one would be the fitting in thing. I didn’t think I’d fit in or make it. But its been a pleasant surprise the past 2 years of blogging for me. This community is AWESOME! Great post 🙂
Molly @ Molly’s Book Nook
Ohh you have been blogging for two years just as well? YAY! ❤ I agree with you, I thought I would never fit in and I'm so happy I do, I feel like I belong and it's the best feeling ❤
Aha this was such a great post, Marie, as always! I swear, your discussions always blow be away. ❤ ❤ I totally agree with all of these! I find it so funny though how book reviews seem to be such unpopular posts for most people (in comparison to other types of posts, anyway), especially seeing how most of us started blogging for that very reason. I love reading reviews though! And oh my gosh, blogging is so much harder than it looks!! Never would have been able to have guessed, honestly. But always so worth it! Lovely post. 🙂
Awww you’re so sweet, thank you so much Analee! ❤ ❤ I agree, it's so weird but I always love reading reviews just as well 🙂 Thank you!! ❤ ❤
I don’t this I’ve read anything more true about book blogging!!
Aww thank you ahah, happy you liked this 😀
This is such a great post! Like you, when I started I had no idea about having to think about post formatting and things. I fought I’d be doing creative writing and posting it on my blog, but then… whoops I was a book blogger, which suits me so much better. I thought that all you did was write posts and the stats would just appear, and now I know that’s not true, and that blogging is a social activity. I’ve learned so much, hahaha .Great post!
Oh thank you so much, Shar! ❤ YES, book blogging is really a social activity, and it's so great to be able to feel part of something like that 🙂 Thank you!! ❤
OH MY GOD YESSSS AT LIKE ALL OF THESE. I laughed so hard at the book review one with the wrong GIF because RIGHT????? When I first started blogging I thought ALL I’d be posting was reviews because I thought that’s all book blogging was. Absolutely laughing at myself now. Same as thinking this would just be a little thing I did on the side occasionally. Now it’s my entire life.
Haha right?! I could not have been more WRONG when it comes to book reviews. That makes me feel a bit sad to be honest, but well… And as long as we love it, I guess it’s okay if it’s taking over our whole lives 😛
Another fantastic post Marie! I think the majority of book bloggers (probably all bloggers) underestimated the time and dedication it takes to manage a blog. I had no idea when I started blogging that it would consume my life. I never factored in the time and effort it takes for ONE post: brainstorming, research, writing, formatting, taking & editing pictures, etc. Not to mention actually reading books AND being active in the community.
It is such a bummer that book reviews are not more “popular” in the book blogosphere, but like you said, they are the most important posts we write.
Even though book blogging is so much harder then I ever thought it would be, I wouldn’t trade it for the world 🙂
Oh thank you Amanda! ❤ ❤ Same, I didn't think this through when I started blogging, but I don't regret the commitment it takes now, because it makes me really happy just as well 🙂
I literally just started a book blog yesterday and have no clue what I’m doing. It was overwhelming to even start. Your post is great. Really shows me what I’m in for and gives me ideas on where to go with my own. Thanks!
Ohhh don’t let it get too overwhelming, McKenzie. Book blogging is a LOT of fun, filled with fangirling, talking about books and meeting tons of people just like you. I hope you’ll have a lot of fun, and thank you so much! Always here if you need anything, advice or just to chat 🙂
I appreciate your take on this–especially because you didn’t write about “making it” in terms of money. I know, we all have dreams of this being our full time job–and yes, I include myself in that we–but if it isn’t worth doing well for its own sake, you will never make it.
And yes, sometimes blogging feels like it is taking over my life too–and I have barely any followers.
Thank you so much, Anthony! Yeah, making it with money is surely a dream, but I guess we have to focus on the positive aspects of blogging without making money 🙂
Hopefully some day you will. Until then, keep doing what you are doing.
Oh thank you 🙂 hopefully you will just as well 🙂
I’ve been doing this for years and I am STILL shocked on a regular basis by how long it takes me to write a blog. I’ll give myself 30 minutes to just knock out a quick review and the next thing I know it’s much, much later. You’d think I’d learn!
Great post though!
Haha, right?! It’s crazy how long it takes, but…well, we love it, don’t we ? 😀
Thank you so much ❤ ❤
