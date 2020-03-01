Monthly wrap-up – February 2020

Hi friends! ☀️ Happy March!

It’s finally March and, to be honest, I couldn’t be happier. I’m thriving when spring time comes in my side of the world (I think I mentioned it already, I’m like a flower, really, I bloom in spring and summertime and the rest of the year is seasonal depression mess). ANYWAY.

February was a month made of dreams coming true and tiredness and anxiety and depression all packed together in 29 days.

The month started a little bit messy, with the weather being terrible and work being annoying on top of it all. On February 21st, my sister and I went to Paris for the weekend, giving this month a whole other dimension. We spent the weekend in the city being basic tourists while still trying to avoid the awful crowds and terrible subway, buying books and we saw our favorite band of all times live after 10 and a half years of not seeing them live, or thinking we would ever again.

I’m not going to lie, at one point during the show I just cried.

Someday I’ll write about it all. It’ll be a I Was Born For This x Queens of Geek kind of story about what it’s like. You know, be a fan. When I finally finish writing my current stories ah. ah. ah.

So…. February has been quite a month. I’m actually looking forward to March and spring and days getting longer and me getting better, too.

I have read a little less this month than usual, but given that February is a short month and I’ve had this weekend away where I barely opened a book, I guess I’m doing okay.

I often feel like I should be reading all the time, but taking breaks every now and then just makes coming back to reading better.

📖 Books I read

ONLY MOSTLY DEVASTATED ☂️ This was a really, really good contemporary. I loved that it was funny, heartwarming and emotional just as well and I adored the main character so much. Definitely recommending it! » read my full review.

THE STARS WE STEAL ☂️ This was a really fun discovery! I enjoyed the characters and the childhood friends complicated romance, but I wished a little more from the world-building. » read my full review.

ALMOST ADULTS ☂️ This is EXACTLY the kind of book I need to read more of. It’s about girls in their twenties struggling with life, work, relationships and it’s so relatable and funny and emphasis on girls friendships. I loved this.

IT SOUNDED BETTER IN MY HEAD ☂️ THIS BOOK is my first five stars read of the year, I think. I loved it so much more than I thought I would. The main character was so relatable, raw, real and I loved the slow building relationship and friendships SO much.

MEET ME AT MIDNIGHT ☂️ I’m always here for a good hate-to-love summery romance and Meet Me At Midnight delivered on that front. I expected a little more of it, at times, but overall it was a fun read!

Goodreads Challenge: 11/60 books 🔥I’m a little ahead, so… YAY!

📖 Currently reading

I don’t feel like it’s been a good writing month. I know, any kind of progress is progress. I also know that I’m tired and sometimes mental health and work and everything else just makes me NOT able or want to open my document and continue editing this WIP.

I also know that I can’t help but feel disappointed by my eternal slowness when it comes to this.

I’m just going to say that I’m really hoping to finish this draft by the summer. I still love my project and still want it to be good.

Words written: 5 893



It’s been…. an okay month, blogging wise, I think. I have skipped some posting days, because I just couldn’t do it all and obviously my stats haven’t been as good as when I don’t actually miss some posting times, but… I guess it is what it is.

I’m still trying not to feel too guilty about my blogging ways changing and about me taking more time to get back to people and to blog hopping. It’s a journey and some days I still feel like I clearly suck, but I’m doing my best because I just can’t do it all anymore.

I’m, once again, hoping to relax and just enjoy it all.

📖 Book reviews

Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.

📚 Book discussions & tags

Here’s my little selection of blog posts of the month!

📚 Books & Reading

💻 Book Blogging

📝 Writing, Lifestyle & Other Posts I Loved

Is there a blog post you are particularily proud of this month? Feel free to send it along with your comment!



How was your February? Anything exciting happening or anything you’re looking forward to?



What were your favorite books this month? Tell me everything in comments!



