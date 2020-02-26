20 book series I want to finish reading…. or not

Hi friends! I have a confession to make: book series and I aren’t necessarily in the very best terms. I’m not sure if it’s because it’s easier to pick up a standalone than a book series, or because, no matter how GOOD a book might be, I’m slightly terrified that their sequels won’t live up to the hype.
All of this to say: I have A LOT of book series on my TBR.
Some I haven’t even started just yet, but really want to. Some others I have started, but haven’t gotten around to completing just yet. Some others I’m waiting impatiently to release… and will most likely read it a gazillion years later, because, well. Aerm.
There are some other series I’ve thought about giving up on.
Today, my blog post is all about this. The series I want to continue, will continue, commit myself to the task because these books are GOOD and deserve to be finished. I’ll also mention the series I’m thinking of giving up on, because, well, can’t do it all and these don’t appeal to me anymore. Sometimes, we need to be strict. Also, please don’t judge me.
📚 Book series on my TBR I want to finish – the already released ones
This category will contain all the series that are completed… but that I just haven’t completed just yet.
The Reader, Traci Chee
Why I want to read it 🔎 I’ve mentioned this series a whole damn lot lately, but… I really love it. I loved the first two books very much, it’s unique, original, addictive and I can’t wait to see how it all ends. READ this awesome series, friends. Please.
📖 read my full review of the reader
Am I Normal Yet?, Holly Bourne
Why I want to read it 🔎 YAY a contemporary series on this list! I loved Am I Normal Yet? so much and I’ve been meaning to read the next books in the series for quite some time, now. I love these characters, the talk about mental health, this group of friends. Definitely recommending it.
📖 read my full review of am i normal yet?
This Mortal Coil, Emily Suvada
Why I want to read it 🔎 I was kind of obsessed with This Mortal Coil when I first read it, which is… well, surprising given that I don’t read a lot of sci-fi. But everything about this, the twists and turns, the characters, the world, made me SCREAM and… I don’t know why I haven’t picked up these next books just yet.
📖 read my full review of this mortal coil
The Belles, Dhonielle Clayton
Why I want to read it 🔎 I really enjoyed the first book in The Belles series, despite its problematic elements and I’m still curious enough about the world to want to know what happens in the second book of this duology!
📖 read my full review of the belles
This Savage Song, V. Schwab
Why I want to read it 🔎 This Savage Song‘s second book, Our Dark Duet, has been on my TBR forever and I need to read it… soon. But I got spoiled and know how it ends so I’m a tiny bit frustrated about it. Still, I’ll read it someday, I swear I will.
📖 read my full review of this savage song
Legend, Marie Lu
Why I want to read it 🔎 I’ve read Legend a… long time ago and I remember enjoying it and being really curious about what would happen next. Then, I don’t know, other books came on and I didn’t make Legend a priority anymore. But I really want to. I know some friends who really love this series and I want to love it too!
The Star-Touched Queen, Roshani Chokshi
Why I want to read it 🔎 I really enjoyed this first book, despite its confusing moments, and I’ve heard great things about the second book in this duology, A Crown of Wishes. I’ve heard it’s even better than this first book, so I have to be curious!
📖 read my full review of the star touched queen
📚 Book series I want to finish reading – the uncompleted ones
This category contains series that are currently in the works (as of February, 2020).
We Set The Dark On Fire, Tehlor Kay Mejia
Why I want to read it 🔎 I AM SCREAMING OKAY this book this book THIS BOOK made me fall in love and I am SO PUMPED for my preorder copy to arrive and to read it right away. It’s a stunningly written story, with great badass main characters and I can’t wait to know what happens next.
📖 read my full review of we set the dark on fire
The Gilded Wolves, Roshani Chokshi
Why I want to read it 🔎 I’m really excited for this sequel to be released as well! I really enjoyed The Gilded Wolves, its world and its adventures and ESPECIALLY the cast of characters and I can’t wait to be back with them!
📖 read my full review of The Gilded wolves
Impostors, Scott Westerfeld
Why I want to read it 🔎 I love the Uglies series, I really liked this first book set in the same world and I’m most definitely going to be reading every upcoming book as well. Once obsessed, always obsessed, okay.
Shatter Me, Tahereh Mafi
Why I want to read it 🔎 There was a time where I was obsessed with this series… now I think that somehow I have calmed down a little bit. I’m up to the Restore Me book, and if I’m curious to see what happens next, I’m also nervous because I’ve read so many mixed reviews about the next book…
An Ember in the Ashes, Sabaa Tahir
Why I want to read it 🔎 Another series I really, really enjoy, but haven’t completed just yet. For my defense: this series is like, INTENSE. I was almost out of breath after completing A Torch Against the Night and I really need to be ready to handle A Reaper At The Gates. That being said… I still can’t wait.
The Becoming of Noah Shaw, Michelle Hodkin
Why I want to read it 🔎 I adore the Mara Dyer series so damn much…. but I felt underwhelmed by The Becoming of Noah Shaw, to be honest. It was lacking the intense feelings I got while reading Mara Dyer. Still, after thinking about this for a while, I feel like I still WANT to continue on with this series and know what happens next.
📚 Book series on my TBR I’m not so sure I’ll finish… like, ever.
Mirage, Somaiya Daud
Why I don’t want to read it 🔎 Mirage wasn’t a bad book, at all, in fact I remember enjoying the ride when I went on it, liking the world and especially the characters. That being said, right now, I don’t feel that deep need to continue with this series. Sorry, Mirage.
📖 read my full review of mirage
The Girl From Everywhere, Heidi Heilig
Why I don’t want to read it 🔎 I liked this first book, I really did, it was unique and original and I really appreciated that. But it’s been so many years since I’ve read it, I kind of lost any interest in going on with it.
📖 read my full review of the girl from everywhere
Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi
Why I don’t want to read it 🔎 Same here…. I liked this book when I read it, I understand the hype surrounding it, too. This is a book I’d definitely recommend, but getting on the sequel isn’t a priority at all.
Daughter of Smoke and Bone, Laini Taylor
Why I don’t want to read it 🔎 Daughter of Smoke and Bone was an enjoyable read, if a little bit confusing at times. I liked the Prague setting and originality of it even if I wasn’t on board with everything. I feel like I’d be more interested in giving up on this series and picking up Strange The Dreamer, by this author.
📖 read my full review of daughter of smoke and bone
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Ransom Riggs
Why I don’t want to read it 🔎 Miss Peregrine was… well, it was quite an average read for me, to be completely honest. I read my review from when I read it and it was quite okay, but if you ask me now… I don’t remember anything particular about this story, meaning that it wasn’t too remarkable, therefore… bye. Sorry.
The Cruel Prince, Holly Black
Why I don’t want to read it 🔎 I…. DO NOT SCREAM AT ME JUST YET okay. This category is here for series I’m not sure I’ll read, but this can, might change. I’ve heard mixed reviews about the sequels for this series and, if I liked The Cruel Prince, I wasn’t in love with it like everyone else. So, for now, the rest of the series is a maybe.
📖 read my full review of the cruel prince
Caraval, Stephanie Garber
Why I don’t want to read it 🔎 Caraval is another really hyped book and… well, I found it entertaining, but I wasn’t as obsessed with it as other readers were, so the sequels aren’t really on my radar.
📖 read my full review of caraval
Did you read any of these series? Did you enjoy them? Do you want to read them?
What are some of your favorite book series? Let me know in comments!
20 thoughts on “20 book series I want to finish reading…. or not”
Loved this!
Thank you! 🙂
I’ve also given up on the Miss Peregrine books I think–they just weren’t really my cup of tea. I really want to read This Savage Song though! Great post 🙂
I’m glad I’m not the only one! I felt a little bit disappointed by the first book, it made me so sad because I know a lot of people love this. But I guess it can’t be for everyone 🙂
thank you so, so much Holly! ❤
I also absolutely loved This Mortal Coil when I read it! Someone was even kind enough to send an ARC the 2nd book in the series to me and I just…never got around to it 😔
AHHH, SO EXCITED FOR WE UNLEASH THE MERCILESS STORM! I’l be rereading WSTDOF in March and can’t wait to experience that brilliance all over again 🥰
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aahh that’s amazing! I hope you can read This Cruel Design soon and will love it. I can’t wait to get a copy myself 😀
AH YES I am just SO happy to find someone as excited as I am for We Unleash The Merciless Storm!! I’m waiting for my copy to arrive and I just can’t WAIT AHH. I’m so excited, the first book was so good! ❤
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment, Carolina ❤
An Ember in the Ashes series is absolutely amazing!! 😍 The author has just finished with the fourth book and although there isn’t even a release date, I CAN’T WAIT! Each book is better than the previous one & I really want to read Legend!! Marie Lu hasn’t disappointed me so far and it sounds great! ❤️✨🥰
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahh I agree, I loved the first two books so much, I am so nervous about A Reaper at the Gates ahah.
I hope you’ll give Legend a try, I really enjoyed the first book and can’t wait to continue with it 🙂
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment Sofi! ❤
I’m going to read children of virtue and vengeance. I read star touched queen. I agree second book is better than first. I want finish Clifton Chronicles and have 3 Jenny Colgan’s series and many more to read. My fav completed series so far is Percy Jackson, mortal instruments, and Lunar Chronicle. Oh and Harry Potter
LikeLiked by 1 person
ahh I hope you’ll enjoy children of virtue and vengeance! 🙂
AH YES the Lunar Chronicles is such a good series, I love it. and Harry Potter, too, obviously 😀
“Am I Normal Yet” is one I’ve had on my TBR list for WAY too long — I really need to read it this year. I got “Mirage” in an OwlCrate sometime ago and never read it … I don’t know if the series is completely out yet, so I was waiting on that (I think) ha-ha!
“Daughter of Smoke and Bone” is a book series that I’ve been CONTEMPLATING reading — but I don’t know yet. I’ve heard good things, but I just hate getting into a series that I’m later disappointed with lol!
I feel you with “The Cruel Prince” … I REALLY don’t know if I want to get into that series. Same with “Caraval” — because I want to love it but I don’t know if I will … I think I’ll end up reading “Caraval” though ha-ha!
Great post!
AH YES JENNA! I hope you’ll read Am I Normal Yet soon, it’s such an underrated contemporary, I love it so much. ❤
I think that Mirage is a duology, if I remember right? not sure though. I'd be curious to hear your thoughts if you get around to it 😀
I'm glad I'm not the only one a little on the fence about the cruel prince! it's so hyped, the first book was good, but I wasn't head over heels with it either. I might be missing out on something here hahaha.
Thank you so, so much Jenna! ❤
I really would like to read The reader series! It sounds good!
I can’t wait for the sequel of The gilded wolves!
YES! I hope you’ll be able to read The Reader soon, I ADORE this series with all my heart ❤
I quit almost every series I start. I think the books often go downhill after the first one, and then I get disappointed. That’s what happened with Daughter of Smoke and Bone. I LOVED the first one and considered DNFing the last one. I do want to try The Cruel Prince and An Ember in the Ashes. I want to know what the hype is about.
Oh I get that! I keep on procrastinating series for that reason as well, a little scared of being disappointed. Some series end up being good from beginning to end, it’s a chance we have to take 🙂
I hope you’ll give both books a try, especially An Ember in the Ashes! I think this book really deserves its hype, it’s stunning!
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment ❤
I didn’t read past Daughter of Smoke & Bone either. That twist was just a turn off for me.
ohhhh I can understand that, I was a bit thrown off by this too!
the only book series in this series that I have started to read and not finish is the uglies series! I got through the first book, loved it, and never bought the second one. A book series that I have yet to finish was the vampire academy series. I was obsessed. It was finals week in college, and instead of spending my time studying I finished 5 of the books. It was terribleeee. I was so obsessed. When I finally finished the 5th book, I didn’t pick up the 6th one and actually studied. The crazy part was that I never ended up picking up the book again! I still am yet to finish the series and it’s been at least 3 years! Great post Marie xxx
Melina | http://www.melinaelisa.com
aahh MELINA! I’m going to scream at you to read the Uglies series now 😂 it’s one of my favorites ever, for sure, I hope you’ll feel like reading more of it someday 😀
OH Yes this happens to me too sometimes! I start a series and get obsessed with it, then something comes up and I never finish it. It’s a little frustrating ahah.
Thank you so, so much!! xx
