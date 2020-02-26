20 book series I want to finish reading…. or not

Hi friends! I have a confession to make: book series and I aren’t necessarily in the very best terms. I’m not sure if it’s because it’s easier to pick up a standalone than a book series, or because, no matter how GOOD a book might be, I’m slightly terrified that their sequels won’t live up to the hype.

All of this to say: I have A LOT of book series on my TBR.

Some I haven’t even started just yet, but really want to. Some others I have started, but haven’t gotten around to completing just yet. Some others I’m waiting impatiently to release… and will most likely read it a gazillion years later, because, well. Aerm.

There are some other series I’ve thought about giving up on.

Today, my blog post is all about this. The series I want to continue, will continue, commit myself to the task because these books are GOOD and deserve to be finished. I’ll also mention the series I’m thinking of giving up on, because, well, can’t do it all and these don’t appeal to me anymore. Sometimes, we need to be strict. Also, please don’t judge me.

📚 Book series on my TBR I want to finish – the already released ones

This category will contain all the series that are completed… but that I just haven’t completed just yet.

The Reader, Traci Chee

Why I want to read it 🔎 I’ve mentioned this series a whole damn lot lately, but… I really love it. I loved the first two books very much, it’s unique, original, addictive and I can’t wait to see how it all ends. READ this awesome series, friends. Please.

📖 read my full review of the reader

Am I Normal Yet?, Holly Bourne

Why I want to read it 🔎 YAY a contemporary series on this list! I loved Am I Normal Yet? so much and I’ve been meaning to read the next books in the series for quite some time, now. I love these characters, the talk about mental health, this group of friends. Definitely recommending it.

📖 read my full review of am i normal yet?

This Mortal Coil, Emily Suvada

Why I want to read it 🔎 I was kind of obsessed with This Mortal Coil when I first read it, which is… well, surprising given that I don’t read a lot of sci-fi. But everything about this, the twists and turns, the characters, the world, made me SCREAM and… I don’t know why I haven’t picked up these next books just yet.

📖 read my full review of this mortal coil

The Belles, Dhonielle Clayton

Why I want to read it 🔎 I really enjoyed the first book in The Belles series, despite its problematic elements and I’m still curious enough about the world to want to know what happens in the second book of this duology!

📖 read my full review of the belles

This Savage Song, V. Schwab

Why I want to read it 🔎 This Savage Song‘s second book, Our Dark Duet, has been on my TBR forever and I need to read it… soon. But I got spoiled and know how it ends so I’m a tiny bit frustrated about it. Still, I’ll read it someday, I swear I will.

📖 read my full review of this savage song

Legend, Marie Lu

Why I want to read it 🔎 I’ve read Legend a… long time ago and I remember enjoying it and being really curious about what would happen next. Then, I don’t know, other books came on and I didn’t make Legend a priority anymore. But I really want to. I know some friends who really love this series and I want to love it too!



The Star-Touched Queen, Roshani Chokshi

Why I want to read it 🔎 I really enjoyed this first book, despite its confusing moments, and I’ve heard great things about the second book in this duology, A Crown of Wishes. I’ve heard it’s even better than this first book, so I have to be curious!

📖 read my full review of the star touched queen

📚 Book series I want to finish reading – the uncompleted ones

This category contains series that are currently in the works (as of February, 2020).

We Set The Dark On Fire, Tehlor Kay Mejia

Why I want to read it 🔎 I AM SCREAMING OKAY this book this book THIS BOOK made me fall in love and I am SO PUMPED for my preorder copy to arrive and to read it right away. It’s a stunningly written story, with great badass main characters and I can’t wait to know what happens next.

📖 read my full review of we set the dark on fire

The Gilded Wolves, Roshani Chokshi

Why I want to read it 🔎 I’m really excited for this sequel to be released as well! I really enjoyed The Gilded Wolves, its world and its adventures and ESPECIALLY the cast of characters and I can’t wait to be back with them!

📖 read my full review of The Gilded wolves

Impostors, Scott Westerfeld

Why I want to read it 🔎 I love the Uglies series, I really liked this first book set in the same world and I’m most definitely going to be reading every upcoming book as well. Once obsessed, always obsessed, okay.

Shatter Me, Tahereh Mafi

Why I want to read it 🔎 There was a time where I was obsessed with this series… now I think that somehow I have calmed down a little bit. I’m up to the Restore Me book, and if I’m curious to see what happens next, I’m also nervous because I’ve read so many mixed reviews about the next book…

An Ember in the Ashes, Sabaa Tahir

Why I want to read it 🔎 Another series I really, really enjoy, but haven’t completed just yet. For my defense: this series is like, INTENSE. I was almost out of breath after completing A Torch Against the Night and I really need to be ready to handle A Reaper At The Gates. That being said… I still can’t wait.

The Becoming of Noah Shaw, Michelle Hodkin

Why I want to read it 🔎 I adore the Mara Dyer series so damn much…. but I felt underwhelmed by The Becoming of Noah Shaw, to be honest. It was lacking the intense feelings I got while reading Mara Dyer. Still, after thinking about this for a while, I feel like I still WANT to continue on with this series and know what happens next.

📚 Book series on my TBR I’m not so sure I’ll finish… like, ever.

Mirage, Somaiya Daud

Why I don’t want to read it 🔎 Mirage wasn’t a bad book, at all, in fact I remember enjoying the ride when I went on it, liking the world and especially the characters. That being said, right now, I don’t feel that deep need to continue with this series. Sorry, Mirage.

📖 read my full review of mirage

The Girl From Everywhere, Heidi Heilig

Why I don’t want to read it 🔎 I liked this first book, I really did, it was unique and original and I really appreciated that. But it’s been so many years since I’ve read it, I kind of lost any interest in going on with it.

📖 read my full review of the girl from everywhere

Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi

Why I don’t want to read it 🔎 Same here…. I liked this book when I read it, I understand the hype surrounding it, too. This is a book I’d definitely recommend, but getting on the sequel isn’t a priority at all.

Daughter of Smoke and Bone, Laini Taylor

Why I don’t want to read it 🔎 Daughter of Smoke and Bone was an enjoyable read, if a little bit confusing at times. I liked the Prague setting and originality of it even if I wasn’t on board with everything. I feel like I’d be more interested in giving up on this series and picking up Strange The Dreamer, by this author.

📖 read my full review of daughter of smoke and bone

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Ransom Riggs

Why I don’t want to read it 🔎 Miss Peregrine was… well, it was quite an average read for me, to be completely honest. I read my review from when I read it and it was quite okay, but if you ask me now… I don’t remember anything particular about this story, meaning that it wasn’t too remarkable, therefore… bye. Sorry.



The Cruel Prince, Holly Black

Why I don’t want to read it 🔎 I…. DO NOT SCREAM AT ME JUST YET okay. This category is here for series I’m not sure I’ll read, but this can, might change. I’ve heard mixed reviews about the sequels for this series and, if I liked The Cruel Prince, I wasn’t in love with it like everyone else. So, for now, the rest of the series is a maybe.

📖 read my full review of the cruel prince

Caraval, Stephanie Garber

Why I don’t want to read it 🔎 Caraval is another really hyped book and… well, I found it entertaining, but I wasn’t as obsessed with it as other readers were, so the sequels aren’t really on my radar.

📖 read my full review of caraval

Did you read any of these series? Did you enjoy them? Do you want to read them?



What are some of your favorite book series? Let me know in comments!



