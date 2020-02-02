Monthly wrap-up – January 2020

Hi friends! ☀️ It’s finally February, ugh.

Serious question: why does January always lasts, like, 6 months??? I feel like this month is always one dragging on and on and on and… well, it tires me a little bit, I’ll admit it.

I don’t really have much to say in this part of my blog post, this month. January started with the new year and a couple days off work to finish the christmas/new years’ holidays, which is always nice. The month continued in a mix of stress, anxiety and seasonal depression that dragged on even more because of work being annoying and the month being a gazillion years.

But it’s finally FEBRUARY so yay! The days are getting longer, minute by minute and I’m looking forward to things in February and in the upcoming months, too, so yay!

I had a pretty good reading month to start the year, I’d say! I read 6 books, which is wonderful for me and given the time to read that I have, too, I’m trying to be proud of myself. I also discovered some lovely reads, so yay!

📖 Books I read

LAYOVERLAND ☂️ This book was so original and unique, I really had so much fun reading it. If you like The Good Place, witty main characters and overall are looking for a fun read, I definitely recommend it. » read my full review.

SUMMER OF SALT☂️ Okay so after that, I’m going to need more of Katrina Leno’s books. The atmosphere, the writing, the siblings vibes, I’m soft. » read my full review.

CASTLE IN THE CLOUDS ☂️ A fun, wintery kind of read that was quite entertaining, but a little confusing, at times. » read my full review.

WE USED TO BE FRIENDS ☂️ A BOOK centered on friendships and friendships break ups and yes yes yes. I loved this SO much read this please thank you very much. » read my full review.

LITTLE WHITE LIES ☂️ I’m always here for all the drama. This book gave me Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars vibes set in the high society and I really had fun with it!

THE ELECTRIC HEIR ☂️ I’m a mess of emotions and this is such a fantastic duology and you all should read it okay.

Goodreads Challenge: 6/60 books 🔥I haven’t set my reading challenges too high this year, so I’m already ahead so… YAY! This does wonders for my mood and makes me feel a little less stressed out haha.

📖 Currently reading

I kind of feel… okay with my writing progress, given everything.

Would I like to finish my 4th draft like, tomorrow and let my imagination go wild on other stories, instead of this one I’ve been working on for over 5 YEARS now? Yes, I’m not going to lie.

But all things considered, I still want to make this story the best it can be, so I’m not giving up. I have a little more than half of my manuscript to edit… but I can do this before this summer, right?

Words written: 14 950



I dont know if it’s the start of a new year, but I’ve been really content with my blogging this month. I’ve been inspired to write blog posts and I’ve been happy with the work I put out, as well as the conversations I’ve had with bloggers.

I’ve been, most of it all, happy to give myself a break, too. I haven’t been blog hopping like I used to, and some days, it stresses me out, but… I’m trying to learn self care and to put myself first and my mental health, even if it means I’m less present or it takes me a little bit of time to answer to you all. I hope you understand. ❤️

📖 Book reviews

Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.

📚 Book discussions & tags

💻 Book blogging

Well… I don’t have as many posts as usual to share and I’m sorry for slacking so much! I hope that you’ll find some interesting posts in my little selection here, friends.

📚 Books & Reading

Sam @ We Live and Breathe Books: talks about continuing series and some authors’ work : Discussion: Why Punish Yourself?

Holly @ Nut Free Nerd shared some Helpful Bookish Hacks Discovered in 2019

💻 Book Blogging

📝 Writing, Lifestyle & Other Posts I Loved

Anika @ Chapters of May shared a very inspiring post about Finding Inspiration and Celebrating Success in 2020

Mathieu @ Math Crln wrote amazing posts this month. I loved this one about starting your own blog so much!

Is there a blog post you are particularily proud of this month? Feel free to send it along with your comment!



How was your January? Did you feel like it lasted about a gazillion years, too? Anything exciting happening or anything you’re looking forward to?



What were your favorite books this month? Tell me everything in comments!



