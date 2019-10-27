10 atmospheric ya books to read for the Halloween season

Hi friends! I’m back today with recommendations for the season yet again. It’s the end of October and spooky time is coming!

Every year, I feel like everyone gets excited about this time : October, pumpkins, fall leaves and Halloween, the spooky season, the time to read all the scary, mysterious, atmospheric kind of books. I get that, I really do, even if I’m unfortunately just not as hyped about it all as everyone else.

The thing is: I don’t read A LOT of spooky and scary reads, because I’m a scaredy-cat. I just can’t handle too-scary things and they’re just not my thing. Still, strangely, if there’s something I love, it’s a book with a great atmosphere. It might get a little tense, it might get a little spooky, at times, but it’s nothing I can’t handle.

I’m here for these kind of books and, today, these are the kind of books I will recommend. I hope you’ll enjoy my little list!

You can click on the covers to get to the goodreads page of the book!

✨ Atmospheric YA fantasy to read for Halloween

The Unbecoming of Mara Dyer, Michelle Hodkin

Why I recommend it 🔎 The Mara Dyer series has conflicted reviews, but it will always be one of these series I got completely hooked on and that I adore. I feel like they’d be the perfect atmospheric read for the Halloween season: filled with mystery, suspense and tension and a little bit creepy at times, just as well.

The Dark Vault, Victoria Schwab

Why I recommend it 🔎 I could have gone with This Savage Song, but I feel like Schwab’s incredible debut series deserves to be mentioned here. Plus, it’d be perfect for the season: I mean, a giant library where the dead rest, like books? A main character preventing them from awakening? Spooky right??

📖 read my full review

Girls Made of Snow and Glass, Melissa Barshadoust

Why I recommend it 🔎 The question is WHY don’t you read this??? It’s a Snow White retelling with a f/f romance, complex step mother/daughter relationships, it’s a beautifully written story and the snowy wintery atmosphere is perfect. I LOVE THIS.

📖 read my full review

The Accident Season, Moïra Fowley-Doyle

Why I recommend it 🔎 The Accident Season is another underrated read I’d definitely recommend. It’s magical realism and at the end of every October, everyone in Cara’s family is prone to accidents. It’s just a wonderful, intriguing read from beginning to end.

📖 read my full review

We Speak in Storms, Natalie Lund

Why I recommend it 🔎 Now friends, THIS is a debut that released this September that I’d definitely recommend! It’d be perfect for the season, too, because it’s set in this small town after a tornado, it’s VERY strange and atmospheric, it has such a wonderful focus on friendships, I really love this.

Broken Things, Lauren Oliver

Why I recommend it 🔎 I feel like Lauren Oliver’s latest book could be a great Halloween read. It’s a murder mystery where, a little while after their best friend was murdered in the woods, Brynn and Mia have to face the truth of what happened to her. It’s suspenseful and addictive for sure. (tw: for animal death though. take care, friends).



📖 read my full review

The Walls Around Us, Nova Ren Suma

Why I recommend it 🔎 When I think of atmospheric, The Walls Around Us is one of the first books that comes to mind. It’s such a stunning read that kept me fascinated and guessing from beginning to end. It’s about ballerinas and ambition, it’s about justice and innocence, it’s… hard to explain, but definitely an experience to read.

📖 read my full review

Forest of a Thousand Lanterns, Julie C. Dao

Why I recommend it 🔎 I feel like I haven’t talked about this book much, but I found it really engrossing right from the start and think it would be perfect for the season, too. It’s an East Asian retelling of the Evil Queen’s origin story and it’s dark and compelling with an interesting world and an ambiguous main character.

📖 read my full review

The Raven Boys, Maggie Stiefvater

Why I recommend it 🔎 I feel like I don’t have to explain The Raven Boys, it’s so hyped everyone probably knows these books. I feel like you’ll all know as well why they’re perfect in this list: the author’s writing is beautiful and the atmosphere she creates in this story is stunning just as well.

The Wicked Deep, Shea Ernshaw

Why I recommend it 🔎 Now I clearly need to read more witchy books, because this is the first witchy book on that list. Oops. The Wicked Deep fills the air with mystery and sea salt and old witches legends and it was a really surprising read, too, a debut I’d definitely recommend!

📖 read my full review

Did you read any of these books? Did you enjoy them? Do you want to read them?



Do you read spooky, atmospheric books for Halloween, or not? ALSO question: do you have witchy books recs for me?? Let me know in comments!



Twitter ☂️ Goodreads ☂️ Bloglovin ‘☂️ Support the blog