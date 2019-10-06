My sister is a book blogger : 10 things I’m grateful for

Hello bookish people! Hello October! How are you? Did you have a nice September? Are you pumped for autumn like so many people are out there? I feel like I’m the only one bawling my eyes out that summer is ending… Don’t take it the wrong way, I do like to read under a soft blanket with a warm cup of tea, I do love the pretty leaves changing colors on trees but… yeah, I’m a summer girl at heart and I always will be.

Anyway, my sister’s birthday is this month! Yaaay!! So I’ve decided to do a little post about her, what do you think? Since she started blogging, my life kind of changed a little bit, in good ways I assure you. And I’ve decided to make a list (I do love my lists…) of the 10 things I’m grateful for since she became this awesome book blogger. Thank you little sis and keep going!

🌪 1. I’m grateful to have read hundred of amazing stories

Before the blog, I used to read about a book in two weeks and now I’m reading one book per week and I’m so so proud of myself. I have all those characters in my head, and I can give some pretty good advice reading wise now! I’m also even more in love with reading than I ever was. Whenever I’m feeling anxious, I pick up my book and I can escape to a brand new world. I love it.

🌪 2. I’m grateful for my ever-growing TBR

Since she’s reading WAY faster that I am, my TBR is huge. Maybe I should feel pressured by it or something but that’s actually pretty awesome because that way I’m never scared to be left without any books to read! I feel better just looking at it… Plus, I can choose my next book according to my mood, it’s like I’m in a library right there at home.

🌪 3. I’m grateful to be able to discuss books anyday and anytime

Sharing my book passion with her is one of my favorite thing ever. We can discuss and exchange for hours, it’s SO good. We can talk about our favorite characters, how we felt about a certain book, which author’s writing is fabulous. We know our tastes perfectly so if I read a story before her, I can tell her my feelings about it and vice versa. Evelyn Hugo for example, I was SO glad not to be alone in my obsession!!

🌪 4. I’m grateful to spend ages in bookstores

Before the blog, we already used to go to bookshops and librairies (duh!) but now it’s on a whole new level! You should know that in France, we don’t really have any librairies or bookstores offering the kind of books we like… so when we’re on holidays (hello UK!), we LOVE to spend ages browsing through stacks and making a huge pile of everything we’d like to buy. It’s always very painful to leave the shop with only 4 books…

🌪 5. I’m grateful to discover new genres every day

I’m always discovering new genres that I would not even have considered to read and it really stretched my reading and personal horizons. I was really into fantasy when I was younger and now I’m reading contemporary, dystopia and even stories with a bit a magical realism. I’m reading more diverse books and about a lot a different topics. And thanks to the blog and the whole lovely bookish community here, I’ve got LOTS of great book recommendations. I can’t get enough!

🌪 6. I’m grateful of being asked for advice

Being asked for my opinion regarding the blog, re-reading posts, making graphics, brainstorming new ideas, looking for original new content… I would not have it any other way. In real life, I’m working in communication and being able to share my little tips to help my sister out and make this blog awesome and really hers, it’s fulfilling.

🌪 7. I’m grateful of being a co-blogger

I’ve always liked to write but being a perfectionnist and all I’ve been scared to start a blog. With Drizzle & Hurricane Books, I feel like I’ve found my voice. I contribute here once a month on topics I’m passionnate about and I adore everything about that : brainstorming, writing, formatting, answering comments… My own little category, it makes me giddy!

🌪 8. I’m grateful to have met great authors

Since the launch of this blog, I’m more aware of bookish events. In London, NYC… I wish we could go to everyone of them (and I hate crowds!). We had the chance to attend the book fair in Paris last year and we met Marissa Meyer and Sarah Dessen. I talk to them (stare at them with my mouth wide open may be truer…).! I’ll forever scream about that!!

🌪 9. I’m grateful for the bookish community…

…a.k.a YOU GUYS! I’m so happy to have met you all! Thank you so so much for all of your sweet comments when I’m publishing a post and all of your awesome reading recommendations! Thank you for welcoming me here with open arms! You make me feel like I’m a part of something amazing. I wish I could hug you all!!

🌪 10. I’m grateful to have such an inspiration in my life

My sister inspires me everyday. She’s working full time and yet here she is… entirely dedicaded to this little space on the big internet. She’s writing, formatting, coming up with awesome new ideas, replying to comments… She’s kind, creative and devoted. She’s working her ass off and I’m just really proud of her.



What about you? What did book blogging bring to your life? What are the things you are most grateful for?

Do you have anyone in your life to share this bookish passion with?

Let’s chat in comments 💬

