A Talk With: Autumn Krause, on A Dress For The Wicked

1. Did you always dream of being a published author? Did you write or dreamed about stories ever since you were a little kid or always had a close relationship with writing?

Omg, yes! I think I got kind of lucky in that way. I never had the “what should I do with my life?” crises because I always knew exactly what I wanted to do: be a novelist (aside from also wanting to be a prima ballerina so I could wear tulle skirts everyday…).

2. Can you describe your upcoming book, A Dress For The Wicked, but only using emojis?

👗 🧵 🥂 🥀 🤫

3. A Dress For The Wicked is reminiscent of The Selection, The Luxe Series, a little bit of Project Runway (to me and I’m sure I could find other comps… :D) : what were your main inspirations while drafting? Any songs inspirations, Pinterest boards, books or shows?

Lol, omg so many. Alexander McQueen, The Selection, The Devil Wears Prada, Project Runway (but old Project Runway with Tim and Heidi), America’s Next Top Model, Monet’s Rouen Cathedral Series, Penny Dreadful, Elie Saab, Inbal Dror, The Picture of Dorian Gray, Wuthering Heights, Princess Diana, Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel shows, Belle’s Library from Beauty and the Beast, Tchaikovsky.

4. Writers often cast bits of themselves in their books here and there, in characters and experiences : can we find bits of yourself in some of the characters in your books?

I think there’s some of me in all the characters! But when it comes to fashion, I’m Sophie all the way #allblackeverything

5. Do you think A Dress For The Wicked would translate better into a movie, or a TV show? If this ever happened, whom would you pick to play the lead roles?

I think it would be a really cool movie–especially if it approached costuming like Reign and mixed old and new designs and then just went way over the top with it all (but in an editorial way, of course. We can’t be tacky now, can we?).

Hmmm, as far as actors go, all I can say is PLEASE NICOLE KIDMAN BE MADAME JOLENE and PLEASE SOMEHOW LET ME GO TO THE OSCARS FOR IT SO I CAN WALK THE RED CARPET!

1. Is there any debuts, #novel19s books just like yours that you loved and would recommend? (this may be a little cruel… so maybe you can mention two or three 🙂 )

Totally! THE QUIET YOU CARRY by Nikki Barthelmess is SO GOOD (enough to warrant all caps!) and HOUSE OF SALT & SORROWS by Erin Craig is right up there because re: gothic goodness. I haven’t read Laura Taylor Namey’s THE LIBRARY OF LOST THINGS yet but I can’t wait and already know it has my heart (the tagline is “she’ll read a thousand happy endings before she finds her own”!! So here for it!).

2. If you could go anywhere in the world right now, where would it be?

I’d go to London to see Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and then to New York to go on the Gossip Girl sightseeing tour and also make them bring back the Alexander McQueen Savage Beauty exhibit to the Met so I could stare at the beauty he created and weep.

3. Can you share with us one line of A Dress For The Wicked that you’re particularly proud of?

“Whenever I thought about my style, my thoughts filled with colors, shapes, and lines in grays and blues and purples. They drifted in my mind like water, sometimes smooth and placid, other times as tumultuous as a raging ocean storm. How did one funnel such a thing, such a feeling, into words?”

Nothing much happens in the sleepy town of Shy in Avon-upon-Kynt. And for eighteen years, Emmaline Watkins has feared that her future held just that: nothing. But when the head of the most admired fashion house in the country opens her prestigious design competition to girls from outside the stylish capital city, Emmy’s dreams seem closer than they ever have before. As the first “country girl” to compete, Emmy knows she’ll encounter extra hurdles on her way to the top. But as she navigates the twisted world of high fashion she starts to wonder: will she be able to tailor herself to fit into this dark, corrupted race? And at what cost?

📖 More about the author, Autumn Krause

Autumn Krause is a writer living in Orange County, California.

She provides editorial content for a wedding website and writes features for interior design magazines like Cottages & Bungalows, French Style, and many others. She is most often found wearing a black lace dress and boots.

A Dress For The Wicked is her debut novel.

