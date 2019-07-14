10 highly anticipated reads for the rest of 2019

Hi friends! I’m very happy to be writing blog posts again after my small break and holidays and even happier to be back to scream about books to the ones I know will understand my screaming.

It’s been a year, when it comes to new, exciting releases… as always. I feel like, as a book blogger, I’ve become more and more aware of new releases, new book deals and most of it all, I’ve started anticipating more and more books, making my to-be-read shelf on goodreads equally filled with books that have and books that haven’t even been released yet.

It’s both torture and endless excitment to wait for all of these books.

I did my best to narrow this list down to 10 books and, friends, it was SO damn hard. I didn’t realize just how many books I’m anticipating??? As always, I really hope to make you discover new books to add to your already endless TBRs. Fair warning, this has way more YA contemporary books than any book in other genres, because… well I’m sorry you can’t change this marshmallow contemporary lover okay. #oops

📚 Anticipated YA contemporary books from July to December 2019

Permanent Record, Mary H. K. Choi

Why I’m anticipating it 🔎 Most likely my most anticipated read for this rest of the year, friends. I’ve been screaming about my love for Emergency Contact, the author’s debut, forever now and I adored this book with ALL of my heart. Permanent Record sounds equally as incredible and I just. can’t. wait. to get my hands on a copy of it.

Dear Haiti, Love Alaine, Maika Moulite & Maritza Moulite

Why I’m anticipating it 🔎 Look at that glorious cover??? Okay I’ll stop. Dear Haiti, Love Alaine has been on my radar for a very long time and it seems like such a stunning debut. Co-written by sisters, filled with a mix of media entries and about a main character exploring her family roots…. Honestly this sounds way too good.



When The Stars Lead To You, Ronnie Davis

Why I’m anticipating it 🔎 This book is the kind of book that screams “this is a Marie book” and that’s reason enough. More seriously though, When The Stars Lead To You sounds like the kind of gorgeously heartbreaking contemporary and I’m all here for this.

The Places I’ve Cried in Public, Holly Bourne

Why I’m anticipating it 🔎 I already mentioned this book more than once and I will do it again because… well, I can okay. I’ve been loving everything Holly Bourne writes and this new one sounds stunning, raw and emotional and I just can’t wait.



Our Year in Love and Parties, Karen Hattrup

Why I’m anticipating it 🔎 This is a young adult contemporary where two teens meet over and over again at four different parties and this reminds me of the movie One Day with its concept a little bit and this makes me feel like it will be emotion and swoon and feelings packed all together and hello this is for me.

Color Me In, Natasha Diaz

Why I’m anticipating it 🔎 This debut novel sounds fantastic and I can’t, can’t wait to devour it. It’s a coming of age story about a biracial teen trying to figure out who she is, where she stands in and understanding her own identity and self and it just sounds so poignant and SO good I’m already obsessed with it.



The Library of Lost Things, Laura Taylor Namey

Why I’m anticipating it 🔎 A main character avoiding the world while reading books? Complex mother-daughter relationship? Romance? Having a hard time letting people in? IS THIS BOOK GREAT OR WHAT I’m just so pumped to read it, it sounds like it was made for me.



📚 Anticipated YA fantasy, science-fiction books from July to December 2019

The Light At The Bottom of The World, London Shah

Why I’m anticipating it 🔎 I’m a teeny bit obsessed by this synopsis and the world the author created and I haven’t even read this yet. To be fair, set something in London and I’ll be happy, but this, this is something else. Underwater world, a badass main character trying to find her missing father?? This sounds amazing.



A Dress for the Wicked, Autumn Krause

Why I’m anticipating it 🔎 I’m obsessed with the cover. Okay. That’s not a good enough reason, but… I love it. This book reminds me a little bit of The Luxe series and I was so obsessed with it back then. It has a design competition, a fictional 19th century Europe and this sounds like the kind of addictive read I can’t wait to read!



A River of Royal Blood, Amanda Joy

Why I’m anticipating it 🔎 Another cover obsession right here. Okay, I’ll stop. Honestly this sounds both so good and so terrifying and I can’t wait to read it. This has sisters at its heart and you know how I live for these things. Two sisters fighting to death, an intriguing, dark and magical, North-African inspired world? I’m so curious about this one.

Are you anticipating any of these books as well? What are some of your most anticipated reads for the rest of the year?

Do you also find yourself anticipating way too many books now??? Let me know in comments!



