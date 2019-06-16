Hi friends! It seems like I am in a bucket list kind of mood since, after sharing with all of you my blogging bucket list earlier this month, I am now apparently heading into summer bucket lists.

Summertime is always a time I look forward to and, if you ask me what would actually be on my summer time bucket list, I might answer with this small list, such as:

Travel

Relax about blogging

Read maybe a normal amount of books, but also without feeling too much pressure,

Travel

Most likely a lot of other personal goals I’m aiming for as always, but well,

PRESSURE of the bucket list, friends.

So I’m taking it easy and seeing where things go and, in the meantime, I’ll just do what I do best on here and talk about BOOKS.

I was tagged by the wonderful Tiffany to do this original, amazing and sunshiny kind of tag, the Summer Bucket List Book Tag! I loved these prompts and I hope you’ll have as much fun reading my answers as I had doing this tag. Fingers crossed!

The Rules

Link back to the original creator in your post.

Feel free to use any of the tag graphics in your post, or create your own!

Tag 5 other people at the end of your post, and let them know you’ve tagged them.

All of the beautiful tag graphics in this post below are made by Tiffany.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han

I read this series a long, long time ago, but it will always be one of these series that remind me of summertime, beaches and childhood friends. The main character isn’t without her flaws, but still I have fond memories of this series.

“For me, it was almost like winter didn’t count. Summer was what mattered. My whole life was measured in summers.”

The Wrath and the Dawn, Renee Ahdieh

I wonder why I don’t scream about this duology more often… I really should, because I adore it with all of my heart, from the writing to the story to the world to its characters, I loved everything and the romance had my heart, too and AHH SOMEONE SCREAM WITH ME ABOUT THIS.

“You have a beautiful laugh. Like the promise of tomorrow.”

📖 read my review

In Search of Us, Ava Dellaira

Another book that, I think, deserves all of the praise and love, this very, very very beautiful, multigenerational contemporary with the journey of a teenager trying to find her father. I adored the characters and it was such, such a beautiful read.

“The funny thing about beauty, James writes, is that in no way does its presence negate the truth of suffering, of injustice, of pain, but it does stand stalwart in its own right, as its own truth.”

📖 read my review

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid

Will I ever stop thinking about Evelyn Hugo? I think the answer is no and there isn’t a second where this book isn’t in the back of my mind. So…. I’m guessing starstruck is kind of the right word for this one.

“Never let anyone make you feel ordinary.”

Red, White & Royal Blue, Casey McQuinston

I was very nervous to read this book because… well, you probably all know how much hype it has been getting. I had a feeling I would love it and… I’m glad to say my gut was right, I loved it SO much and couldn’t put it down either. It made me laugh, I rooted for these characters and ahhhh.

“He rolls onto his side and listens, trails the back of his hand across the pillow next to him and imagines Henry lying opposite in his own bed, two parentheses enclosing 3,700 miles.”

Girl Against The Universe, Paula Stokes

This book. This book is one of my favorite books and I just loved it SO much, the main character is one of my favorites ahh and the romance was just so sweet and perfect, too. Such a wonderful read.

“How can something feel so crucial in the moment and then seem completely trivial after the fact?”

📖 read my review

Nothing Left to Burn, Heather Ezell

Okay so honest question here: WHY AREN’T YOU READING THIS BOOK? I’m just picking this one to scream at you to read this. No. Okay I promise there’s a reason, this book, its writing, the flashbacks and reality, the tension, the characters, everything about it was so compelling and incredible. I LOVE THIS BOOK.

“I never wanted a fire to claim.”

📖 read my review

Starfish, Akemi Dawn Bowman

Starfish was one of my favorite reads just as well and the main character, Kiko, just had my heart from page one. I loved seeing her grow as the story went on and I was rooting for her and loving her right from the very beginning.

“We all have to dream our own dreams. We only get one life to live—live it for yourself, not anyone else.”

📖 read my review



Natalie Tan’s book of luck & fortune, Roselle Lim

I had to mention this book for that one, because it’s the first that came to mind and I think the first I will remember for its mouth-watering food. This was a beautiful story overall and it just made me so so very hungry and it’s filled with recipes so… you know, if you want to try everything out… I know I do.

“If my regrets were fireflies, the brilliance of their dance would turn night into day.”

📖 read my review

Our Year Of Maybe, Rachel Lynn Solomon

It took me kind of a while to come up with an answer for this one…. there are so many books I adore and so many books that inspire me, in so many different ways. I think I want to, at the moment, talk about Rachel Lynn Solomon’s Our Year Of Maybe because it inspires me so much in the way it deals with this close childhood friends relationship, in the way it has fantastic three dimensional main characters and in the way this is most definitely the kind of book that inspire me to write.

“It takes a lot of energy to love someone this much without being loved back the way you want. It drains you.”

📖 read my review

Did you read any of the books I’ve mentioned here? Do you want to read them?



Do you have a book that inspires you? Which one and why? I’d love to hear from you in comments!



