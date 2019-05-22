12 YA books with great friendships

Hi friends, happy Wednesday! I’m back again today with another recommendation post, as I’m having a ton of fun thinking about these and drafting these, so I can only hope you have a great time reading them, too… fingers crossed!

Reading about friendships just make me so, so happy. There’s nothing like a great, soft, or a complicated friendship to make me happy in my books. We get so many romances, so many books where romance is the sole focus and… what about friendship? Isn’t it such an integrant part of our lives as well or even more than romance? I say it is. There’s a reason the show The Bold Type is just that awesome okay.

So today I reunited a couple books highlighting, featuring, having great, complex, sad, incredible friendship storylines. I hope you’ll enjoy my recommendations!

YA Contemporary Books with great friendships

Foolish Hearts, Emma Mills

Why I recommend it 🔎 I feel like I could have mentioned all of Emma Mills’ books -well, the ones I’ve read-, because she is the queen of writing great, genuine, realistic and amazing friendship groups. I’m recommending Foolish Hearts today though, because the unlikely friendship blooming there made me so happy.

Am I Normal Yet?, Holly Bourne

Why I recommend it 🔎I already recommended this book recently, but.. I can’t help and do so again, because when it comes to amazing female friendships and girl power overall, Holly Bourne totally nailed it in this wonderful, wonderful book I 200% recommend.



A Quiet Kind of Thunder, Sara Barnard

Why I recommend it 🔎 I feel like Sara Barnard deserves WAY more hype and love, especially A Quiet Kind of Thunder, which is one of these quiet books I adored with all my heart. The friendship between the main character and her best friend made me so happy, because it wasn’t without its fights and flaws, but it was overall, so, so awesome.

Radio Silence, Alice Oseman

Why I recommend it 🔎 If you’re a little familiar with my bookish taste, you’ll know by now that I’m complete trash for everything Alice Oseman writes. Radio Silence is one incredible book and, one of my favorite things about it was without a doubt the wonderful m/f friendship which made my heart bloom.



This Is What It Feels Like, Rebecca Barrow

Why I recommend it 🔎 Another book that shoud get all the hype in the world, if you ask me, This Is What It Feels Like is one of these little gems I fell in love with. At its heart is the friendship between the three main characters, a broken friendship, one that’s building up again, it’s complicated and flawed and it’s so, so, so good to read too. I loved this book.

The Unexpected Everything, Morgan Matson

Why I recommend it 🔎 I think I could have mentioned a couple of Morgan Matson’s books, but I’m really thinking right now of The Unexpected Everything when it comes to friendships…. well, just because I loved that little group so, so very much. Also Morgan Matson does write the best contemporaries and I can only recommend them.

Since You’ve Been Gone, Morgan Matson

Why I recommend it 🔎 Okay, you know what? I’m going to mention the two Morgan Matson books anyway, because why not? Since You’ve Been Gone is more focused on finding a best friend back than actually present-time friendship and fun, but I adored that quest all the same and seeing the importance of friendship through this book, too.

Our Year Of Maybe, Rachel Lynn Solomon

Why I recommend it 🔎 This is one of my favorite books of all times and, friends, it deserves all of the praise and love. It deals with two childhood friends in an all-consuming friendship and I adored it with all my heart okay I don’t know how to express myself I LOVE THIS.

YA Fantasy Books with great friendships

Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling

Why I recommend it 🔎I kind of need to mention Harry Potter in a blog post about friendship, right? I think it’s also one one of the best books out there showcasting the importance of friendship because let’s be honest: without Hermione and Ron (especially Hermione, let’s face it), Harry would not have survived for two days okay.

Cinder, Marissa Meyer

Why I recommend it 🔎 This is one of my favorite fantasy series that I discovered thanks to book blogging and one of the things that make me the happiest about it is… well, the fact that this group of friends is amazing. I especially love Iko and Cinder’s friendship SO much.

The Raven Boys, Maggie Stievfater

Why I recommend it 🔎This book has been praised enough for its amazing friendships and…. well I can only agree, because the dynamics between this group of main characters are some of my favorites, EVER.



Six of Crows, Leigh Bardugo

Why I recommend it 🔎 I feel like I kind of have to mention this one, because this cast of characters, these misfits, these people just fit together so well and let’s just say there is a reason this book is so popular and… when I see the cast, I see just why.

