10 books bloggers made me read (and I love them forever for it)

My TBR is completely out of control and I blame you. Yes, you, book bloggers making me want to add every book to my TBR and read everything all at once when I’m unable to read multiple books at a time, nor get them at the moment.

The reasonable part of me is kind of blaming, but my heart is warm and big and so, so, so thankful. Because of book bloggers, because I’ve been part of this community for over four years now, I got to discover so, so many incredible books. Books that I added to my endless goodreads TBR, books I have yet to read, but really can’t wait to get my hands on… and then, there are the books I actually read because of you, yes, you, and I love you for it.

Today I thought I’d come back with a fun bookish list of recommendations I have received over the years by amazing bloggers. Honestly, I wish I remembered every single person that made me add a specific book to my TBR or/and read it, but my memory sometimes is very much like Dory’s for these kind of things. If I can’t recall everything, I do recall these specific books and specific bloggers that made me want to read them. So here goes.

This is my way of thanking you, bloggers mentioned here, but not only. This is also my way of saying, book bloggers, everywhere, thank you for your endless book recommendations. You, all, everyone, make me want to read books at some point and I love you for it.

Okay, Marie, quit being sappy and let’s get on with it, shall we.

You can click on the covers to go to goodreads, if you want to make your TBR grow.

Words In Deep Blue, Cath Crowley

💡 Recommended by Kat @ Life & Other Disasters | Read her review

My thoughts 🔎 Kat knows my bookish taste my heart so, I knew I had to read this one when she recommended it and I’m so glad I did. It’s exactly the kind of book I adore with childhood friends, books and feelings and emotions and ugh, loved it

📖 Read my full review of Words In Deep Blue

The Reader, Traci Chee

💡 Recommended by Laura @ Green Tea & Paperbacks | Read her review

My thoughts 🔎 I’ve come to notice that Laura and I seem to have the same bookish taste. We tend to read the same kind of books and, the ones she loves, I love just as well… that only encouraged me into reading this one even more and…I wasn’t disappointed. What. An. Incredible. Book.

📖 Read my full review of The Reader



Foolish Hearts, Emma Mills

💡 Recommended by Dezzy @ The Thoughtful Voice | Read her review

My thoughts 🔎 Dezzy is a big contemporary reader like I am and her love for Emma Mills’ books and particularily Foolish Hearts certainly made me eager to read it and… I just did this month and damn. I had such a fantastic time with it, exactly the kind of contemporary I love!

Starfish, Akemi Dawn Bowman

💡 Recommended by Michelle @ The Writing Hufflepuff | Read her review

My thoughts 🔎 Starfish has been recommended to me multiple times, but I think that Michelle’s thoughts and review is the one that made me go over the edge. I’m so, so glad I finally read this book, because everything was absolutely stunning, the story, the social anxiety portrait, the emotions and argh, such a good book.

📖 Read my full review of Starfish

It Only Happens in The Movies, Holly Bourne

💡 Recommended by Bianca @ The Ultimate Fangirl | Read her review

My thoughts 🔎 I had been wanting to read Holly Bourne’s work for a while when I read Bianca’s review and… well, she made me start with It Only Happens In The Movies and I have absolutely NO regrets. I adored this book with all of my heart, how realistic it was about relationships, the characters, everything.



📖 Read my full review of It Only Happens In The Movies

Under Rose-Tainted Skies, Louise Gornall

💡 Recommended by Aimal @ Bookshelves & Paperbacks | Read her review

My thoughts 🔎 Aimal’s review for that book was absolutely stunning and convinced me to give this book a try. I’m so glad I did, because it is now one of my favorite books with mental illness representation (anxiety, agoraphobia and OCD), it was beautiful and realistic and overall amazing.

I’ll Meet You There, Heather Demetrios

💡 Recommended by Lois @ My Midnight Musing | Read her review

My thoughts 🔎 I just want to scream forever and ever about this book, because it deserves ALL of the praise and love and is one of my favorite books of all times. It’s the kind of contemporary that gives you ALL of the emotions and you just need to read it okay. Obviously Lois’s recommendation worked perfectly because look at me SCREAMING.



📖 Read my full review of I’ll Meet You There.

How To Make A Wish, Ashley Herring Blake

💡 Recommended by Fadwa @ Word Woonders | Read her review

My thoughts 🔎 I didn’t hear too much about this book before, but as soon as I read Fadwa’s review, I kind of knew this could be a book for me and… well, my instincts were right. This is such an underrated contemporary with an amazing f/f relationship, great m/f friendship and I just adored it.



📖 Read my full review of How To Make A Wish

To Kill A Kingdom, Alexandra Christo

💡 Recommended by Marta @ The Cursed Books | Read her review

My thoughts 🔎 To Kill A Kingdom had its share of hype in the community, but it really is Marta’s review that made me want to give this one a try and I’m so happy I did. This Little Mermaid retelling was thrilling to read and I loved the banter between the main characters and their relationship and all that adventure.



📖 Read my full review of To Kill A Kingdom

The Fever King, Victoria Lee

💡 Recommended by Lily @ Sprinkles of Dreams | Read her review

My thoughts 🔎 Another book that has been quite hyped around the blogosphere lately… I wasn’t quite sure about reading it, but Lily’s gushing just threw me over the edge and DAMN. I’m so grateful, because what. a. book. It had been a while since I read a book with such a great world-building AND incredible characters like these. Definitely recommending it.



📖 Read my full review of The Fever King

There are so, so many books I could mention here, but I think I’ll stop there and maybe keep another blog post just like this one for later on… if that could interest you?

Did you read any of these books? Did you enjoy them, or do you want to read some of them?



What are some books that you read because a particular blogger – or, well, everyone – recommended it? Let me know in comments!



