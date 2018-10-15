It’s October 15th and I am taking a one-day break in the Shattering Stigmas event today to write down something a bit more personal because… well, I guess I deserve to be a tiny bit selfish today, because if not today, when.

I’m turning 25 years old today.

By the way, yes hello this is Marie again, back on her own blog, I hope you haven’t forgotten me by now?! Feel free to please check out the Shattering Stigmas blog posts too, while you’re here, because the event is important and I have amazing posts lined up until October 20th!

It feels really strange to write this down, I’m not sure why. 25 is a strange age. When people around me are already married and with kids, other moving in with their special someone, at their dream job, just rocking life and traveling the world all the time, I’m just… well, just here, I guess. Then again, what I’m writing down here is just what social media is telling me, and most likely, most people at 25 are feeling the exact same way that I am right now, just… here, I guess and trying to get through adulting day by day.

Since it’s my birthday, I thought I would try and celebrate with something different this year. Last year, I managed to reunite life’s happenings in my 23rd years and talk about that and I just really liked it, I guess, I’m taking that inspiration again. So…. I can feel that it’s going to be a struggle, finding

25 things that happened this year, but…. let’s do this.

I visited Heidelberg (Germany) for the first time and it was a lovely, adorable city.

(Germany) for the first time and it was a lovely, adorable city. I celebrated 3 years of blogging – 4 years this November and, besides reading, I can safely say it’s my longest hobby ever.

– 4 years this November and, besides reading, I can safely say it’s my longest hobby ever. I went to Paris (France) with my sister and had a great time, as always.

(France) with my sister and had a great time, as always. This is also where I went to my first big book fair and met V. E. Schwab, Sarah Dessen and Marissa Meyer. My first author meeting!!! I also said thank you way too much??? (Full story here!!)

I went back to Lille (France) and ate gorgeously looking Swedish food .

. I read A LOT of books and I’m lazy to count them all right now.

of books and I’m lazy to count them all right now. I also drank a whole lot of tea , as always. I’m made up of 99% tea, okay.

, as always. I’m made up of 99% tea, okay. I went to Strasbourg (France) and I always love to. It’s such a beautiful city.

(France) and I always love to. It’s such a beautiful city. I went to Berlin for the first time and it was beautiful. Even if, no, I can’t speak German. I wish I could.

I tried to get back to writing my WIP and well…. let’s just say I’m a failure.

and well…. let’s just say I’m a failure. I went to Scotland for the first time and this is the place where stories are made of. I just loved it so, so very much.

for the first time and this is the place where stories are made of. I just loved it so, so very much. I kind of had an ups-and-downs year , mental health wise. Maybe I’ll share more of that in my actual Shattering Stigmas posts, though, so…. wait for it. Or not. I don’t know.

, mental health wise. Maybe I’ll share more of that in my actual Shattering Stigmas posts, though, so…. wait for it. Or not. I don’t know. I actually received one of my most anticipated books of ever from a massive publisher. (Here’s my full story).

I’ve been told that I did a good job at my current job. So, even if I’m not entirely happy at it, at least I’m okay doing it?

at my current job. So, even if I’m not entirely happy at it, at least I’m okay doing it? I might have ordered too many books . I also regret nothing.

. I also regret nothing. I took the train way more times to actually give a full count. Also let me take this time to state that I really have a very, very, very profound hatred for the French public transportation.

way more times to actually give a full count. Also let me take this time to state that I really have a very, very, very profound hatred for the French public transportation. People disappointed me. I also disappointed myself. But I’m a work in progress .

. I’ve become more active on Twitter and I’ve been loving it. But also it makes me procrastinate more and well, oops.

and I’ve been loving it. But also it makes me procrastinate more and well, oops. I started watching Gilmore Girls and I’m just OBSESSED okay.

I sent letters, gifts, comments, tweets , to both people I admire and dear friends and I realize how much I love that sweet and positive and happy, sharing and caring part of me.

, to both people I admire and dear friends and I realize how much I love that sweet and positive and happy, sharing and caring part of me. I grew closer to some blogging friends and I’m forever grateful to have them.

and I’m forever grateful to have them. I worried too much about what people think. Still do.

about what people think. Still do. I celebrated two entire years at my current job.

at my current job. That’s also the day I fell down and broke my feet (that was October 1st). If that’s a message from the universe, it was well-done. (Yes. As I’m writing this my feet is broken. Keep your fingers crossed for me and prayers, please).

(that was October 1st). If that’s a message from the universe, it was well-done. (Yes. As I’m writing this my feet is broken. Keep your fingers crossed for me and prayers, please). I felt happy, sad, anxious, disappointed, excited, in love. Life’s a rollercoaster I guess.

I just feel like I’m supposed to

have done more in 25 years. Or maybe less? I don’t know, I’m always feeling like I should be proud or disappointed in myself on my birthday, but…. let’s face it, I’m just going to say that I’ve made it another full year and that’s something.

So I’m 25 now. I feel old, I feel young, I feel, I don’t know. There are still so many

things I want to do in the upcoming year, like…



I want – strike that, I NEED to go back to London . Hopefully soon.

. Hopefully soon. I want to stop caring about what the hell people think. Please someone teach me.

about what the hell people think. Please someone teach me. I want to write and finish – well, as finished as it can be, obviously – that damn WIP I’ve been working on and off for over 3 damn years now.

and finish – well, as finished as it can be, obviously – that damn WIP I’ve been working on and off for over 3 damn years now. I want to travel . As much as possible. I just feel so alive when I’m exploring a new place, map in hand and surrounded by the loves of my life.

. As much as possible. I just feel so alive when I’m exploring a new place, map in hand and surrounded by the loves of my life. I want to keep on being positive with others… and with myself. As much as I can, despite everything else and my worried mind.

As much as I can, despite everything else and my worried mind. I want to feel like I’m doing and being enough. That’s all, I guess?!

I hope you enjoyed reading this post – I can tell you, it feels good to always write things all down like that! I’d love to hear from you too though!

Do you like reading these kind of personal posts, or not? Feel free to let me know!

When is your birthday? Do you like Gilmore Girls?? (Please someone obsess with me about it?) What are some things you wish to accomplish, soonish? Let me know in comments!

I hope you’ll all have a brilliant day, xx