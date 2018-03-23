Bullet Point-Review: The Loneliest Girl In The Universe, Lauren James

Happy Friday, friends! I’m really happy today to mention a book that deserves a LOT more hype than it’s currently getting in the bookish community…
The book
Lauren James, The Loneliest Girl in the Universe, Published by Walker Books, September 7th, 2017.
Can you fall in love with someone you’ve never met, never even spoken to – someone who is light years away?
Romy Silvers is the only surviving crew-member of a spaceship travelling to a new planet, on a mission to establish a second home for humanity amongst the stars. Alone in space, she is the loneliest girl in the universe until she hears about a new ship which has launched from Earth – with a single passenger on board. A boy called J.
Their only communication with each other is via email – and due to the distance between them, their messages take months to transmit across space. And yet Romy finds herself falling in love.
But what does Romy really know about J? And what do the mysterious messages which have started arriving from Earth really mean?
Sometimes, there’s something worse than being alone . . .
I ENJOYED…
💭
- The Loneliest Girl is a super quick and super addictive kind of read. It’s short – less than 300 pages and everything happening just makes you want to know what will happen next. Really, it is thrilling.
- I loved the originality of the story, both in the synopsis and in the way the story was told. Through narration, as we follow Romy’s POV, but also through emails and bits of the fanfiction she writes.
- Our main character, Romy, was really sweet and easy to root for. To be honest, well, she is alone stranded in space so I felt like I wanted to hug her already… but it’s not only that. She is determined, smart, complex and overall great. Also, she has anxiety and I could relate.
- I said it before, I was hooked, but I also did not see anything coming AT ALL. Do yourself a favor and get into this blind, because if you’re anything like me, you should be surprised and you should love it.
“I stare out of the helm window, straining my eyes against the infinite blackness, pressing my fingernails into my palms so hard they sting. I can’t see anything except the silver pinprick stars.”
I HAD A HARD TIME WITH…
💭
- To be honest, sometimes I just wish the pacing had been a little more… equal?! I don’t know, but the first 50 pages were a bit slow to kick-start, but once everything did, it was a thrilling ride and I just had to read everything in one go.
OVERALL
I honestly don’t know why this book hasn’t been hyped a bit more in the bookish community, because it should be. It was unexpectedly brilliant. I appreciated the writing, the originality of the story set in space and the main character was really cool. I have read Lauren James’ books before, but I think that one’s my favorite. If you’re ever looking for a quick and unexpected book, pick up this one for sure.
“I’ve got the half-real fear that creeps up on you in the middle of the night, making you think that there is a monster in your room.”
Final rating: 4 drops!
Trigger warnings: panic attacks, violence, death.
Did you read The Loneliest Girl in the universe? Do you want to read it?
Do you like books to take you by surprise? What was the last book that made you go like “what the f***?!” ? Let me know in comments!