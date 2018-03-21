Favorite, anticipated books and other bookish and blogging questions answered

Are you sick of me answering questions about me, myself and I?

To be honest, I am honored to have been nominated so many times for book tags and awards, ever since I started blogging and… I have the hardest time keeping up with everything. Sometimes, questions are hard to answer, sometimes I am lazy and sometimes, well I do it anyway because these questions still are a lot of fun and I am hoping you are enjoying these kind of posts as much as I love reading them on other blogs.

Today, I want to thank the wonderfully amazing Marta @ The Cursed Books for her nomination for the Liebster Award, as well as Alienor @ Meet The Book World for her nomination to the Sunshine Blogger Award. These two are some of my recent favorite book bloggers and, if you don’t know them or their blog just yet, what the heck are you doing with your life?!

Alright, after this short introduction, I’m ready to answer some questions the best that I can, starting with Marta’s lovely (and hard) questions.

What are your top 5 favourite blogs?

Well, this is starting well…. how am I supposed to choose five blogs here? I want to quote everyone and spread the love for everyone here?!

Kat @ Life & Other Disasters is my anchor in this blogging adventure and a lot of the time, in life struggles as well. She has the BEST tv shows recommendations and amazing book recs as well.

is and will forever be one of my favorites, she has the best fantasy recommendations for me as well and I just love her and her blog so much. Sophie @ Sophie’s Corner is also one of my recent favorites, I love her blog and chatting with her always about everything.

Obviously I will mention, not out of obligation or because of this nomination, but because I genuinely love these bloggers, too and want to give them a better shout out.

Marta @ The Cursed Books , is one of my favorites for sure and I love how we honestly can talk about everything and blogging struggles. Still remember when she started blogging and look at her now, such a rising star.

, is one of my favorites for sure and I love how we honestly can talk about everything and blogging struggles. Still remember when she started blogging and look at her now, such a rising star. Alienor @ Meet The Book World, who I recently discovered and have been loving. Such a great blog, such amazing recommendations and overall I am looking forward to chatting more with her. She deserves all the love so check her out.

I am missing tons of amazing bloggers here and I apologize. I could talk about Hannah, Jackie, May, Swetlana, Ilsa, Ju, Sim, Fanna, Tiffany, Aimee, Caro, and so on. Sorry if I forgot you here, I LOVE YOU ALL OKAY.

What is your ultimate otp/favourite couple? (you can choose just one)

JUST ONE? I can’t do it.

Okay. Maybe Ron and Hermione.

What are three characters that you relate to?

Eliza, Isla and Lara Jean, I’d say. All of them have little parts of me in them and I could relate to them a whole lot.

Which post are you most proud of writing?

Hm…. I think I am very proud of writing my latest post about my book blogging pressures, because I was scared to write it and put it online and ultimately, I’m glad I did.

Female characters that everyone dislikes, but you absolutely love?

I’m going to turn this around and mention one female character I actually dislike, because I couldn’t think about one I love that everyone hates, haha. I’m going to mention The DUFF, since I saw the movie adaptation quite recently and… if it was enjoyable and okay, well I remembered how much I didn’t like Bianca in the book haha.

What are some of your favourite tropes?

I HAVE A WEAKNESS FOR THE CHILDHOOD FRIENDS TROPE. I also love the enemies to lovers one.

If your shelves were endangered, what three books would you choose to save?

This is such a hard question, I wouldn’t know how to answer it, I LOVE ALL OF MY BOOKS they are my babies. I think, in the end, I’d save my special edition of Looking for Alaska, because… well, because, my signed copy of Lauren Oliver’s Ringer and probably I’ll Give You The Sun.

What are some of your most anticipated releases of this year?

There are so many releases I am anticipating, and my sister wrote about it at the very beginning of this year, actually, quoting some fabulous titles. As we’re already mid-March, I thought I’d mention a couple books I can’t WAIT to read that are coming soon.

What is your favourite adaptation? (can be either movie or tv show)

Hm, I think I’ll have to go with Harry Potter – it was a pretty faithful adaptation overall and I loved seeing the world come alive on the big screen. Obviously it was not perfect, but nothing can really be perfect when it comes to book-to-movies adaptations, so… I thought they did a decent job.

What are some of your favourite standalones?

What. You said some.

What is your biggest pet peeve in books?

Hm… I don’t know about my BIGGEST pet peeve… I tend to have low tolerance now when it comes to love-triangles and insta-love, though.

What are your thoughts about DNFing books?

I….don’t DNF books. I already mentioned it before, if you’re not new to my blog, you won’t be surprised by that answer. I buy about 99% of my books, so… I have commitment issues in here, meaning that I have and will finish these books, because I spent money on them and they might as well be finished here. Also, I want to believe that the end will maybe save up the whole thing? Eternal optimistic haha.

What’s your favorite novel with LGBTQIA+ romance?

…that’s all I can come up with right now. DO YOU HAVE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR ME?

Do you read translated books?

Hm… that’s a strange question, ahah. Given that I am French and my mother language is French, I do read translated books in English and books in French, too? My skills in other languages suck, so I couldn’t read anything else, I think.

What’s your favorite diverse book?

Hm that’s such a hard question, I have been loving so many books lately… here are a couple books I loved. Again, if you have more recommendations, LET ME KNOW!

What’s the hardest thing about blogging for you?

Coming up with all the ideas? Keeping up with the book blogging community? Trying not to scream about blogging every day?

Hm. I wouldn’t even know where to start here, there are lots of struggles and things that make me feel, well, not that relaxed about blogging. I think, honestly, the hardest thing for me is that: the pressure that comes with blogging, one that you just don’t imagine when you first start out. I’m working on it, though.

What’s your all-time favorite novel and why?

Probably John Green’s Looking for Alaska, even if I am reading tons of amazing books now thanks to book blogging and it IS CRAZY TO ASK ME TO PICK A FAVORITE.

Where do you usually read?

As I am working full-time, I do most of my reading on the train (I have a 2 hours commute everyday) and during my lunch breaks. So when people try to talk to me during that time I’m just like…

What’s the review you’re the most proud of and why?

Hm that’s a great question?? I am never really proud of my reviews, I always have a hard time writing down my thoughts and I feel like I am rambling on and on. I liked the review I wrote about Eliza and her monsters lately, since I loved this book so much, but… no I’m not really proud of my reviews.

What’s your favorite movie adaptation of a novel (or a series)?

I’d still go with Harry Potter, so…. I’ll answer with my favorite movies from this series, here and mention The Goblet of Fire and The Deathly Hallows, Part II (insert ugly crying here).

Who is you all-time favorite character and why?

I.don’t.know.ahhhhhhhhh. This is so hard haha. Eliza, Lara Jean and Isla that I mentioned above are some of my favorite characters for sure, because I could relate to them a whole lot. I loved Starr from The Hate U Give as well, Camelia from The Belles was pretty amazing, too and…. how come, when you ask these questions, I can’t quote any character?! Am I weird?!

What do you think of my answers? Agree, disagree? What are some of YOUR anticipated releases, so I can add them to my endless TBR? And your favorite tropes? Book adaptations?

Do you have a hard time picking a favorite character as well? Let me know your thoughts in comments!