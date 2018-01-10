Talking about writing and some aesthetics : winter is here write tag

I know, it has been a while since I talked about writing on this blog. It is one of my 2018 resolutions to do more in terms of writing: talk more about writing here, edit the WIP I have been forgetting for over four months now, and so on. Yet, it is surprisingly HARD.

If you’ve read my blog and writing posts before, you will remember that I finished my WIP back in September. You will also know that I haven’t done anything since then. Yet, I haven’t stopped thinking about it. I keep hearing that it’s good to forget what you have written completely before getting into the whole editing phase. But how can I forget? I just KEEP.THINKING.ABOUT.IT.

So I’m going to get back into it. At some point. Before then, I’m going to do this amazing tag my friend Kat created about a month ago and talk about writing with the Winter Is Here Write Tag! , Christmas and my characters I want to explore a bit more.

I really suck at coming up with descriptions for my WIP, mostly because I feel like it is still a bit of a mess, but… I will try. This is my first time actually writing down what my story is about in full sentences. Be gentle with me.

After the disappearance of her best friend, Keely chooses to follow their dream-path and gets into the very selective boarding school they both wanted to attend. Grieving Gaulthier, making new friends and trying to make her dreams come true turns out to be more of a challenge than she thinks, especially when this new competitive world is paved with something that clearly seems like bad intentions.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

Which protagonist is most likely to break into Christmas song first? Bonus: What song?

Hm, for that question I think I will have to go with my favorite little goof, Jamie. I think he has to be the funniest character of the lot and I could totally see him breaking into a Christmas song as the snow falls around the school’s grounds. As for the song… To be honest, I think he would probably go with his very own imitation of Mean Girls’ Christmas song Jingle Bell Rocks, you know…just because.

It’s the first snow of the season, who would immediately book a ticket to a hot beach location?

Keely, definitely. She is not a fan of the cold season and would take any occasion she has to escape somewhere else.

Which character believed in Santa (or a mystical equivalent) for the longest time?

It’d have to be Keely. She doesn’t believe in Santa anymore, but tell her about Big Foot or any other mystical creatures like the Loch Ness monster…. well, she still believes in all of them.

Who is most likely to build a blanket fort and go into hibernation with books, Netflix and tea/hot cocoa/coffee?

Oh that’s an amazing question and I know that it would have to be my main character, Keely. She is more of an insider than anyone else in the little group and would happily stay on the couch, with warm blankets, a cup of tea (she does not drink coffee) and a book.

Who would be the first to start a snowball fight and then get really competitive about it?

I think it’d have to be Lyna. She is probably the most competitive out of the little group and, even if she makes efforts not to, she will always try and win everytime she can. Losing is just not “a way to live”.

Who buys their Christmas presents super last minute?

Definitely Jamie. That guy never knows how to be on time and I see no reason why he would buy his gifts on time.

There’s a local snowman competition, who would be the best sculptor? What would they build?

The little artist in the group is Noah, but let’s be honest, he would not go into this kind of competition by himself – Jamie would have signed him up as a joke and told him very last minute that he had to build something. He would be the best and he would definitely build a Jamie sculpture with a crooked nose. You know, as revenge.

If someone were to organize a Secret Santa event, who would it be?

I think it would have to be Lyna. She loves organizing everything and always tries and be thankful for the people she has in her life, given what happened to her in her past. She would make a big fuss out of organizing a whole celebration just to pick out names, and another big party for everyone to give out their gifts. No matter who she picks out, she would have to find the BEST gift.

Someone refuses to leave the house unless strictly necessary because of the cold. Who is it?

Noah. He’d order food online and get delivered all winter if he could. Yet his best friend Jamie would totally drag him outside every single day, just to throw snow at his face. #bestfriendsgoals

Who puts style before comfort and would rather freeze in fashionable clothes than be warm but not on trend? Bonus: Add a winter aesthetic for the character!

At last, that would have to be Lyna. She probably is the one, out of the group, that cares the most about what she looks like under any circumstances. She is not shallow, she just likes clothes and dressing up.

This tag was a lot of fun to do and I loved talking about my characters a bit more. I hope you enjoyed reading this!

