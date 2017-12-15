Review: Words in Deep Blue, Cath Crowley

There are no spoilers in this review.
Before heading into this: shout out to Kat for recommending this book to me so warmly and telling me I would love it. I did and this girl knows me pretty well.
Words in Deep Blue is a beautiful, beautiful book. It’s a story about grief, love, family. It’s a love letter to books as well and most importantly, held in its heart everything I love about my books.
TWO BEST FRIENDS, A LONG TIME AGO…
“Words do matter. They’re not pointless. If they were pointless then they couldn’t start revolutions and they wouldn’t change history and they wouldn’t be the things that you think about every night before you go to sleep. ”
Before she moved away, Rachel left a letter to her best friend, Henry, in his favorite book, in his family’s bookshop, confessing her love to him. Three years later, she comes back to her hometown a different person, still broken from her brother’s death. Reconnecting with Henry, drowning herself into work at the bookshop and so on. I have said it before, but Words in Deep Blue is a really, really beautiful story where the characters are at the heart of it all, shine and make us care, make us want to shake some sense into them, scream at them, cry with them, ship them and so on. This story has all the feels and you know how I love my books like that.
SOME CHARACTERS YOU WILL WANT TO HUG AND LOVE
“Sometimes science isn’t enough. Sometimes you need the poets.”
Told from a dual POV, we get to hear both Rachel and Henry’s story as they deal with their own issues, from grief to heartbreak, from moving on to forgetting, to remembering, to falling in and out of love again. Both characters were so relatable, so easy to identify with, I wish I could have hugged them the whole time I read the book. Rachel, as she came back to her hometown, as she tried and deal with her grief, who she was and who she has become, how to deal with her old best friend, and so on…It was all so realistic and all so flawed at times, making this easy to read and to connect with. I could say the same thing for Henry, dealing on his side with heartbreak, with finding and figuring out what happened to her best friend in her three years away, and so on. Henry was so deliciously flawed and I couldn’t count the times I wanted to shake some sense into him, yet… I think he is one of my latest character crush. He was flawed, yes. He was realistic, yes. I just, rooted for him from page one, as well. When you’re rooting and loving the characters, that’s the sign of a great book. ESPECIALLY in a contemporary, where character growth is all I want. And all I got in this.
It’s not only the main characters that make the beauty of this book: it’s the richness and work behind the secondary characters, as well. George, Henry’s little sister, is amazing and I loved how we got to know her so much, got to root for her and see her personality shine, her wants and dreams many times in this story. Henry’s parents are there as well, fighting for their beautiful bookshop. Customers, people passing by, with their own life stories as well, are making this book stand out, realistic and making it so, so… alive.
A SETTING MADE OF DREAM AND STARDUST FOR US BOOKWORMS
“We are the books we read and the things we love.”
Words in Deep Blue is a book made for lovers of books and the setting left me, more often than once, dreamy. I loved that it was mostly set in a bookshop and I loved the idea of a Letter Library, this place where people leave letters, words, scribbles in the margins of their favorite books. I’m not one to write in my books, but… this made me want to start, somehow. It was beautiful and an integrate part of the story, with letters from the books here and there, serving the story, the main and secondary characters as well.
OVERALL
I had a lot of feelings about this book, I did. Which is probably why I don’t know where to start or end this short review. I originally rated this 4 stars, but I don’t know, as I am writing this, I feel like I have no reason to lower my rating. It was beautiful, heartbreaking, it made me smile, it made my heart ache and warm up. It has one of my favorite trope of all times, the best friends one, it has amazing characters, it has TONS OF BOOKS and… I don’t know. Just go read that one right now.
Final rating: It’s a hurricane!
Trigger warnings: mentions of death and grieving.
Cath Crowley, Words in Deep Blue, Published by Alfred A. Knopf Books For Young Readers, June 6th, 2017.
Years ago, Rachel had a crush on Henry Jones. The day before she moved away, she tucked a love letter into his favorite book in his family’s bookshop. She waited. But Henry never came.
Now Rachel has returned to the city—and to the bookshop—to work alongside the boy she’d rather not see, if at all possible, for the rest of her life. But Rachel needs the distraction, and the escape. Her brother drowned months ago, and she can’t feel anything anymore. She can’t see her future.
Henry’s future isn’t looking too promising, either. His girlfriend dumped him. The bookstore is slipping away. And his family is breaking apart.
As Henry and Rachel work side by side—surrounded by books, watching love stories unfold, exchanging letters between the pages—they find hope in each other. Because life may be uncontrollable, even unbearable sometimes. But it’s possible that words, and love, and second chances are enough
Did you read Words In Deep Blue? Do you want to? (YOU NEED TO IT IS VERY BEAUTIFUL OKAY)
What was the latest book that gave you ALL THE FEELS? Let me know in comments!
20 thoughts on “Review: Words in Deep Blue, Cath Crowley”
This sounds really good! Looking forward to reading this book too! The Last Time We Say Goodbye gave me all the feels too! Great review, btw! 🙂
Oh I hope you’ll read it soon and love it, Erica 🙂
I need to check out The Last Time We Say Goodbye, then, I need to read all the books with all the feels haha 😀 thank you so much!! ❤
I WANT TO REPEAT YOUR ENTIRE REVIEW ON A MEGAPHONE BC ITS PERFECT AND BEAUTIFUL AND CAPTURES THE BOOK SO WELL AND THE WHOLE WORLD NEEDS TO KNOW ABOUT IT
ALSO I LOVE THIS BOOK SO MUCH WOW i loved how they lived in the bookshop and i cried much more than i expected oops
glad to hear you loved it too! 😀
AWWWW you thank you SO MUCH why are you always so sweet ❤ ❤
I loved that, too! I loved the bookshop and how it was such a massive part of the story, and the Letter Library, MY HEART. ❤
thank you!! ❤
I have this from the library and I’m most eager to read it. Your re view just makes me more excited. i love it when books involves lots of writing and reading.
Oh I hope you’ll read it soon, Shanti! It was a really beautiful book, I have a feeling you could love it 🙂
thank you so much!! xx
Oh myy! This post just confirmed that we really have same taste for books. 🙂 This is on my tbr next year. Your post (I loved it btw) just give me a glimpse of how the story goes and confirmed that I will love this. I’m a sucker for childhood romances. 😉
OHH REALLY?? This makes me SO happy ❤ I hope you will love it as much as I did – the romance was adorable and really well-developed ❤ thank you so much! ❤
This book is high on my TBR, so I’m very happy that you enjoyed so much. Whenever a book has characters that are interested in books/working in libraries, anything with books, really, my interest is instantly piqued! Lovely review, as always, Marie! ❤
Oh thank you so much! ❤ I hope you'll want to read it at some point, it's really worth it ❤
OMG YAYAYAYAYyyy I have this from the library and I’m really excited to read it and it sounds amazing and I haven’t seen any other reviews. This is just making me so excited to read it and tripling my resolve to read! Thank you ❤
AHHHH YAY! So glad to hear it, hope you will read it soon, Shar – and love it just as much as I did 😀
Thank you! xx
I read Words in Depp Blue this summer and I absolutely ate it up! So glad to see that you enjoyed it as well!
Oh yay, so happy to hear it! It is such a great book 🙂
thank you so much for stopping by 😀
What an absolutely beautiful review Marie! ♥️ This will have to go on my TBR maybe for this year too… it sounds incredible. I love the best friends trope too and especially when the characters are dealing with grief like the loss of a loved one or even the passing of a specific time in life like it sounds happened with the bookstore. Funny it made you want to write in books… that’s a pretty sound testament to the book!
OH thank you so, so much, Dani! I hope you will read this soon, if you love best friends and books dealing with grief, yes yes yes, that book would be right up your alley ❤ I hope you will love it 🙂
Oh this is an incredible review Marie, and it sounds like an incredible book as well. I am definitely going to be adding Words in Deep Blue to my to-read list, in contemporary books character development is so important and I’m glad both Rachel and Henry were characters you could root for, along with the secondary characters too. 🙂
Also the fact that you’ve called the setting made for lovers of books means this is one I need to try and get around to ASAP! 🙂
Again great review Marie, hopefully this will be a book I love as much as you did! 😀 ❤
Oh yes, the setting is a DREAM for us bookworms, you will fall in love with it, Beth, I am, like, 99% sure of it 😛 It’s so great that it is mostly set in a library and how it’s an important part of the story ❤
I hope you will read it and love it 🙂 thank you so, so much! 🙂
Yay, so glad you liked this! I just bought this one yesterday and I haven’t seen many reviews for it, but it sounds like such a beautiful book and I can’t wait to read it. I’m glad that it’s one that makes you feel plenty of emotions, too – definitely what I’ve been looking for. Great review!
I feel like this book is very off the radar, which makes me a bit sad – it’s so good, everyone should add it to their TBRs. It has everything I love in contemporaries: great, developed characters and relationships, family dynamics and BOOKS and tons of emotions. ❤ ❤ I hope you will love it, Kelly 😀
thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
