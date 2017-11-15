On blogging stats, letting them defining us, popularity and so on

It has come to my attention that being popular is something we all love. And it is slowly making us all crazy.
Blogging is a hobby that takes a whole lot of time, energy, brain cells and mild existential crisis, every once in a while. Your fingers will cramp from the reviews you’re trying to write, crying or frustration will happen when you feel like you don’t have time to blog, blog hop or read the books you’re supposed to read. Blogging is a hobby that takes a whole lot of time and it’s only normal, it’s only human, for us to want to see results. Sort of like working hard and getting good grades.
Here’s the problem : for us, results usually come in the form of statistics. You all probably know or noticed it, the whole world relies on numbers, whether it’s to tell time, count money left in your bank account and the amount of followers someone has, likes, comments and so on, on blogs or whichever social media you’re on as well. Numbers are everywhere and there is NO ESCAPING from them. Numbers, we love them, but we also dread them. Me? I have a love-hate relationship with statistics.
Why I hate numbers
It’s really hard, whenever you’re just starting to blog, or when you have been into it all for a while, to measure your success. See how far we’ve come, if we grew up, if we changed, if people like us more now than before.
Obviously, we all compare ourselves to other book bloggers. How far they’ve come in the same time we did. How much farther they’ve managed to go in the matter of a few months, while we’re still waiting to reach the same goals. Numbers, followers, everything makes us question ourselves. Are we good enough, are we doing something wrong because we don’t have 1 000 of followers while others have 3 000 in less than a year? Don’t we know the recipe to popular blog posts or do we just PLAIN SUCK?
Wow. Way to lighten up the mood here, Marie. Sorry.
It’s funny, but numbers have a damn way of screwing us all up and making us wonder why, how, when, giving us ideas on what it means to be popular, to be GREAT. Numbers make us happy, numbers disappoint us. Followers count and happiness for other bloggers also give us a little bit of blogging envy, this little devil we just want to shut the hell up sometimes. Statistics sometimes manage to make us question whether or not it’s worth it to keep on blogging.
Numbers and blogging stats does not define you or your blog. They don’t tell how passionate and how awesome you are.
I know I’m mildly doing okay in this blogging thing. I think. I know it’s also eating me away at times. At the beginning of November, I missed two of my usual posting times. I was BUSY. I was on holidays. I was with my loved ones. And I looked at my stats someday and felt just… well, I felt shitty.
Then I realized that I was being stupid. Obviously, because real life should come first and I had a blast with my people. Obviously, because stats are going down whenever you’re not posting, because people are drawn to your blog when there is something new to see. Whether you’re getting thousand of visits per day or thousand a month does not make you awesome, very popular or just a bad book blogger. Sometimes, people are busy. AND IT SHOULD BE OKAY.
I know it’s easier said than done and if some amazing bloggers manage not to look at their stats every single day anymore, or NOT AT ALL (how?!! I WANT YOUR SECRETS), some others just can’t. Sometimes, you just need to take a break from it all. NOT to think about your latest blog post, whether or not it will be good enough to attract bloggers, make you “this popular blogger that once wrote about something amazing”. Sometimes, you just need to step away and not think about stats.
It’s funny. I’ve been blogging for almost three years now and I still have no idea what I’m doing every single weekend I sit down to write blog posts. Hell, I almost lost my mind about 30 minutes ago because I felt like I was a bad blogger (hence this blog post). You know what’s even funnier?! I always end up on the very same seat every Saturday morning to write these blog posts and once I did… I don’t think about stats. For now. I just think about how I’ve written whatever it is that I had to say, screamed about the books I needed to, AND I FEEL GOOD.
Blogging should be about passion and I feel quite passionate whenever I’m writing these posts. If stats follow: this is pretty amazing. I feel “popular”. I feel “loved”. I feel happy to get visits, comments, to see that people want to read what I have to say on said topic. Whether stats follow as I expect them to, even better than I thought they would, or when they’re just a little bit of a disappointment… then what? I think I managed to say what I had to say. If I get 10, 100 or 1000 visits for it all, what the hell. I’m not being paid for this. I liked writing this post and for that, I think I should be my very own popular blogger. Most importantly, I think I should be HAPPY ABOUT IT, and so should you.
Before you ask. YES. Stats make me happy. OBVIOUSLY. But I’m determined (trying, okay) NOT to let high or low stats define me and my worth as a book blogger.
How do you feel about stats? Do you check them often, or do you manage not to? Do you also have a love-hate relationship with them?
Do stats influence the way you’re blogging – the kind of blog posts you want to write? Any tips on how to not be too stats-obsessed? Let me know all your thoughts in comments!
18 thoughts on “On blogging stats, letting them defining us, popularity and so on”
This was a wonderful post. I am bad for letting the numbers get in my head. I have to remind myself of why I do this. There are days when I have felt guilty for not posting something or finishing a book on time for a review. It’s hard to push the thoughts away sometimes. I really loved reading this though made me realize I am not alone! Thank goodness.
LikeLiked by 2 people
oh you’re not alone, that’s for sure. It’s so hard not to let numbers get in your head, but we all need to try 🙂 it’s much better to blog and keep it fun, try and remember why we love it all. It’s because we love the books, not the big numbers 🙂 thank you so much!! ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Aaahh Marie! Thanks for writing such a great post. I worry about my blog stats all the time – my blog is 6 months old (I think? Honestly, I have no idea) but I keep comparing myself to bloggers with huge followings and UGH I AGREE IT DOES MAKE ME FEEL INSECURE. I had an urge to quit blogging, but my readers / friends were all so supportive, so I stopped thinking about it.
Blogging is fun. It’s very enjoyable, but I 100% agree with you, we should definitely put real life as first priority. I sometimes stare at my laptop screen during class (sorry, teachers) and hope that someone will comment on my posts / follow me. But that doesn’t matter anymore. I use WIX as my blogging platform, and the stats are hidden somewhere (everytime I want to look at them I have to look for a tutorial telling me where it is!) and it really helps. Sometimes I’m lazy and I just don’t want to Google where I can look at the stats so I manage not to. 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
6 months old, oh you’re too young to worry about these kind of things ahah. I’m so glad to hear you’re having tons of fun while blogging, but I get it. It’s SO easy to compare ourselves to other book bloggers, whether we’re just starting or have been blogging for months or even years. I think we need to remember that the numbers don’t really define us, it’s what we write about and the passion we have that should define us. And we are pretty fabulous. I think. 😛
Ohh that’s so good!! My stats are way too easily accessible, which makes it easy to check them constantly. That’s NO good at all ahah, I should try not to do that too often.
Thank you so, so much Chloe! I’m glad you enjoyed this post and I hope you keep on loving blogging ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a totally relatable post. I try not to think of the numbers but ther urge to do so overtakes my mind. I just want everyone out there is one me in the world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad you could relate 🙂 ❤ thank you!!
LikeLike
Sometimes I feel this way, too! Especially now that it feels like I abandoned my baby, my stats are at an all time low. I had a blogging identity crisis this year, and when I saw that my other posts were not doing as well as I hoped it would, it really bummed me out. But then, I had this realization that the stats are just there to help us keep track of what works. Maybe it doesn’t work now, which probably means we can do something else to improve whatever it is. True, I have a love-hate relationship with stats as well. Yet sometimes we can just say, “Eh. I’ll blog what I want to blog about. Screw the stats. At least I’m passionate on the post I am writing about.”
Thank you for this discussion, Marie. I really needed it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s so funny, how stats influence us. Leave blogging for a couple days and stats get lower, try out new things and they might not work, and so on. Numbers get inside our minds, even if we actually enjoyed the time off, and the blog posts that didn’t succeed quite as much as we’d like them to.
I think that, in a way, it’s good to see what works and what doesn’t, what interests people and make them comment, and so on. But it’s also good to remember that if something doesn’t work, or if we’re not with thousand of followers, like we thought we would be by now, it’s okay. As long as we pour our hearts out and have fun blogging ❤ ❤
You're so welcome, thank YOU for your sweet comment, Bianca < I hope you'll keep on having fun writing blog posts ❤
LikeLike
I am utterly amazed that more people than just my best friend are subscribed and regularly like and comment on my blog. I do use the stats to see what the people who come to my blog like. Do they like when I write up a longer post about a current event? What types of books that I review get more attention? Does my original fiction do well? What type of pieces are people reading? That way I can write things that other people enjoy and we both get the most out of this thing. I’m more into the community I’ve discovered than how many people read my thing, but I do really love when people read my thing.
Very thoughtful post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I get the feeling – I think I will forever be amazed seeing people coming to my blog, reading what I have to say and even better, wanting to leave sweet comments like you just did ❤ ❤ thank you! ❤
I agree with you, it's great to see what works and what not, and it's also pretty awesome to see people being interested in your content. But the community aspect of it all is the best, chatting with people and so on ❤ ❤
Thank you again ❤ ❤
LikeLike
“Numbers and blogging stats does not define you or your blog. They don’t tell how passionate and how awesome you are.”
YES!!!!! So much yes! It’s very easy to get caught up in the numbers, but they by no means define your success. If one post gets less views than another, it doesn’t mean that the less viewed post wasn’t as good! There are so many variables at play when it comes to stats – time, time others have to view blogs, exposure on other social media sites, and so much more. We are all our own worst enemy at times. Just be proud that you’re putting your thoughts out there where as most people are too afraid to take that leap. I love this post sooooo much!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I so agree with you, we are our own worst enemy when it comes to this! Statistics can be representative of how things are, of what posts work better and so on, but they don’t define any kind of worth, that’s for sure. They also change so much from month to month, depending on so many variables. It’s SO hard to trust them, that’s why I hate them hahaha. ❤
I so agree. We need to be proud to already be writing our thoughts and having fun ❤
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment, Shanah!!<3 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I need some advice on how to be less stats-obsessed. I check my stats constantly, it’s really bad. I go through such highs and lows during the week – I get so excited when a post does well, and I feel bad when a post I thought was going to be amazing gets only a few views.
I started blogging mainly for myself, and I didn’t think anyone would read it, but now that some people do, I’m excited to see it grow. Although very slowly, compared to others!
I try not to let the stats affect the things I write about, but it can be difficult. If you want people to read your blog, you kind of have to think about things that may be popular for readers. But – I don’t let that stop me from talking about books that may not be as well-known, for instance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, Angela, if I ever find the recipe on how NOT to be too stats-obsessed, I promise I’ll try and write a step-by-step guide ahah. It’s something I want to be working on, for sure, but it’s so hard. Sometimes, I don’t watch too often, but then I relapse, hahaha. 😛
I get the feeling – it’s so good to see our little corner of the internet growing and that people are actually interested in reading it. that will forever amaze me. ❤
I hope you'll keep on blogging and write the blog posts you love. It's great to write blog posts that are popular for your readers, for sure, but they also have to be posts you love writing 😀
thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Great post! I’ve had a quiet week and it was getting me down, but reading this has made me really think about it. Blogging is my hobby not my job and I should do it because it’s fun! It doesn’t matter really if I don’t get as good as views!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I’m so glad to hear this – it’s so good to remember that every once in a while. it’s fun and stats shouldn’t matter too much. At least, they shouldn’t rule our blogging world ahah 😛
thank you so much ❤ ❤
LikeLike
I have definitely worried about stats on and off over my five years of blogging (and switching blogging platforms, and names, and topics, etc.). I’ve never gotten to the point of being a “big” or “celebrity” blogger, and honestly it’s depressing sometimes that I feel like I’m doing everything right yet never get anywhere. I definitely don’t write posts for stats or let stats influence my blogging, otherwise, I probably wouldn’t be blogging at all. I think it’s really important to remember that blogging is supposed to be for fun, ultimately, and that really, it’s extremely subjective and random as to who gets the biggest and highest stats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FIVE YEARS – wow, this is awesome, congratulations to you for blogging for that long. It’s so great you kept on going and keep on having fun and spreading your love for books and all ❤ ❤
I understand your thoughts – somehow at some point, we maybe feel like we should have "made it" by now, be celebrities or something, but truth is, you're so right, it's so random and subjective when it comes to stats. We can't really plan it all or try and make it happen, it just happens sometimes. and we're not here for business anyway, but to have fun blogging 😀
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
LikeLike