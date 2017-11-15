On blogging stats, letting them defining us, popularity and so on

It has come to my attention that being popular is something we all love. And it is slowly making us all crazy.

Blogging is a hobby that takes a whole lot of time, energy, brain cells and mild existential crisis, every once in a while. Your fingers will cramp from the reviews you’re trying to write, crying or frustration will happen when you feel like you don’t have time to blog, blog hop or read the books you’re supposed to read. Blogging is a hobby that takes a whole lot of time and it’s only normal, it’s only human, for us to want to see results. Sort of like working hard and getting good grades.

Here’s the problem : for us, results usually come in the form of statistics. You all probably know or noticed it, the whole world relies on numbers, whether it’s to tell time, count money left in your bank account and the amount of followers someone has, likes, comments and so on, on blogs or whichever social media you’re on as well. Numbers are everywhere and there is NO ESCAPING from them. Numbers, we love them, but we also dread them. Me? I have a love-hate relationship with statistics.

Why I hate numbers

It’s really hard, whenever you’re just starting to blog, or when you have been into it all for a while, to measure your success. See how far we’ve come, if we grew up, if we changed, if people like us more now than before.

Obviously, we all compare ourselves to other book bloggers. How far they’ve come in the same time we did. How much farther they’ve managed to go in the matter of a few months, while we’re still waiting to reach the same goals. Numbers, followers, everything makes us question ourselves. Are we good enough, are we doing something wrong because we don’t have 1 000 of followers while others have 3 000 in less than a year? Don’t we know the recipe to popular blog posts or do we just PLAIN SUCK?

Wow. Way to lighten up the mood here, Marie. Sorry.

It’s funny, but numbers have a damn way of screwing us all up and making us wonder why, how, when, giving us ideas on what it means to be popular, to be GREAT. Numbers make us happy, numbers disappoint us. Followers count and happiness for other bloggers also give us a little bit of blogging envy, this little devil we just want to shut the hell up sometimes. Statistics sometimes manage to make us question whether or not it’s worth it to keep on blogging.

Numbers and blogging stats does not define you or your blog. They don’t tell how passionate and how awesome you are.

I know I’m mildly doing okay in this blogging thing. I think. I know it’s also eating me away at times. At the beginning of November, I missed two of my usual posting times. I was BUSY. I was on holidays. I was with my loved ones. And I looked at my stats someday and felt just… well, I felt shitty.

Then I realized that I was being stupid. Obviously, because real life should come first and I had a blast with my people. Obviously, because stats are going down whenever you’re not posting, because people are drawn to your blog when there is something new to see. Whether you’re getting thousand of visits per day or thousand a month does not make you awesome, very popular or just a bad book blogger. Sometimes, people are busy. AND IT SHOULD BE OKAY.

I know it’s easier said than done and if some amazing bloggers manage not to look at their stats every single day anymore, or NOT AT ALL (how?!! I WANT YOUR SECRETS), some others just can’t. Sometimes, you just need to take a break from it all. NOT to think about your latest blog post, whether or not it will be good enough to attract bloggers, make you “this popular blogger that once wrote about something amazing”. Sometimes, you just need to step away and not think about stats.

It’s funny. I’ve been blogging for almost three years now and I still have no idea what I’m doing every single weekend I sit down to write blog posts. Hell, I almost lost my mind about 30 minutes ago because I felt like I was a bad blogger (hence this blog post). You know what’s even funnier?! I always end up on the very same seat every Saturday morning to write these blog posts and once I did… I don’t think about stats. For now. I just think about how I’ve written whatever it is that I had to say, screamed about the books I needed to, AND I FEEL GOOD.

Blogging should be about passion and I feel quite passionate whenever I’m writing these posts. If stats follow: this is pretty amazing. I feel “popular”. I feel “loved”. I feel happy to get visits, comments, to see that people want to read what I have to say on said topic. Whether stats follow as I expect them to, even better than I thought they would, or when they’re just a little bit of a disappointment… then what? I think I managed to say what I had to say. If I get 10, 100 or 1000 visits for it all, what the hell. I’m not being paid for this. I liked writing this post and for that, I think I should be my very own popular blogger. Most importantly, I think I should be HAPPY ABOUT IT, and so should you.

Before you ask. YES. Stats make me happy. OBVIOUSLY. But I’m determined (trying, okay) NOT to let high or low stats define me and my worth as a book blogger.

How do you feel about stats? Do you check them often, or do you manage not to? Do you also have a love-hate relationship with them?

Do stats influence the way you’re blogging – the kind of blog posts you want to write? Any tips on how to not be too stats-obsessed? Let me know all your thoughts in comments!