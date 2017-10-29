Monthly wrap-up – October 2017

Hello friends, happy Sunday! I know, it’s not quite the end of the month, but I’m being early this time for the monthly wrap-up because, reasons. Let’s catch up, shall we?

Just like September, October was a bit of a mixed month, even if it was a tad better than the first one, I’ll admit it. I still miss summer and holidays – but I get to travel a couple days next week so, YAY.

It was my birthday month and I feel like, each year, I despise getting older a little bit more and all the adulthood and responsibilities that comes with it. ALSO, STRESS. I don’t like stress and I’m feeling more and more stressed out and anxious. Ugh, life.

I wish I had more thrilling things to share, but nothing much happened in October?!

I shall finish this little catch-up with something that no one will notice, but I’m wrapping up the whole month before it’s actually finished. I have next week off work and I will skip a couple posts during the week. You probably won’t notice?! I need to take things a bit slower and to keep things fun ; also, I need and want to spend time with my loved ones in this time off and try not to obsess about blogging. A short, non-break, I guess? Kidding. You know me. I’ll forever be stalking your blogs anyway. #noregrets

Ending up this not-so-small recap with my instagram pictures of the month. Books, food and pretty hometown.

October was a month of new releases (Ringer, Turtles All The Way Down, the Book of Dust for the ones I HAD to have), so obviously… well… I bought too many books. I now declare myself on a book-buying ban until Christmas.

Who are we kidding, I’ll buy new books in two weeks.

October has been an okay reading month – I finished my Goodreads reading challenge so I’m pretty proud of myself! I have read now over 60 books in 10 months, which is a record for me. I’m REALLY happy about it. I also blame all of you for shoving books down my face every.single.day.

Books I read

That one was a pretty surprising book…and I loved it. You can already read my full review here.

An adorable contemporary, as you could expect from a Sarah Dessen book. Had me smiling on the train more than once. You can read my review here.

Quite an interesting dystopian, but a bit too short to have time to win me over. Full review coming soon!

This was a great sequel to the series, action-packed and great character development. Yeah, I loved it. ❤

I sort of had expectations and they weren’t entirely met with that one. I didn’t connect too much with it all overall? My full review will be coming next week!

Currently reading this so it goes in the October wrap-up and I REALLY LOVE IT SO FAR.

If you remember correctly, I finished my WIP back in the middle of September. Since then, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING happened, writing-wise.

I’ve been on a bit of a funk after finishing my WIP. You know, wondering just what the heck to do with my life and where my characters disappeared to. Since a couple days, though, something changed. Finally, I’ve been feeling my fingers itching to write again. To DO SOMETHING.

I’ve decided to edit this very WIP. I probably won’t know what I’m doing, or how to start this thing, but I know that I’m finally ready to take my story back and try and make it the best that I can. Before you ask: I don’t know if it’s ever going to be published. For now, I just want to make it better. I’m going to try and use NaNoWriMo and all of the writing frenzy to get into editing mode and MAKE THIS WHOLE STORY SOMETHING READABLE. Fingers crossed?!

Blogging-wise, this month has been both fun and stressful. I actually wrote about it and got, this morning even, a reminder from my sister that I should STOP FREAKING OUT ABOUT THINGS. I think I might care too much, and I know I need to keep this fun and take things slow. That being said, I was pretty happy with my blogging month and the posts I managed to write.

Book reviews

Discussions

Book Blogging

Bookish tags

Writing

Nyx’s Corner

It’s time to share some of the blogging love! One thing you’ll notice here: I love blogging and travelling posts. Surprising, right?! Also, I’m sorry if I missed your posts, there are SO MANY amazing posts out there.

How was October for you? Did you have a great month? If it wasn’t that great, I’m always sending you all the hugs

What was your favorite book this month? (Like I need more on my TBR…) Are you READY for NaNoWriMo? (I am NOT). Let’s chat in comments!