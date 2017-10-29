Monthly wrap-up – October 2017

Hello friends, happy Sunday! I know, it’s not quite the end of the month, but I’m being early this time for the monthly wrap-up because, reasons. Let’s catch up, shall we?
Just like September, October was a bit of a mixed month, even if it was a tad better than the first one, I’ll admit it. I still miss summer and holidays – but I get to travel a couple days next week so, YAY.
It was my birthday month and I feel like, each year, I despise getting older a little bit more and all the adulthood and responsibilities that comes with it. ALSO, STRESS. I don’t like stress and I’m feeling more and more stressed out and anxious. Ugh, life.
I wish I had more thrilling things to share, but nothing much happened in October?!
I shall finish this little catch-up with something that no one will notice, but I’m wrapping up the whole month before it’s actually finished. I have next week off work and I will skip a couple posts during the week. You probably won’t notice?! I need to take things a bit slower and to keep things fun ; also, I need and want to spend time with my loved ones in this time off and try not to obsess about blogging. A short, non-break, I guess? Kidding. You know me. I’ll forever be stalking your blogs anyway. #noregrets
Ending up this not-so-small recap with my instagram pictures of the month. Books, food and pretty hometown.
October was a month of new releases (Ringer, Turtles All The Way Down, the Book of Dust for the ones I HAD to have), so obviously… well… I bought too many books. I now declare myself on a book-buying ban until Christmas.
Who are we kidding, I’ll buy new books in two weeks.
October has been an okay reading month – I finished my Goodreads reading challenge so I’m pretty proud of myself! I have read now over 60 books in 10 months, which is a record for me. I’m REALLY happy about it. I also blame all of you for shoving books down my face every.single.day.
Books I read
That one was a pretty surprising book…and I loved it. You can already read my full review here.
An adorable contemporary, as you could expect from a Sarah Dessen book. Had me smiling on the train more than once. You can read my review here.
Quite an interesting dystopian, but a bit too short to have time to win me over. Full review coming soon!
This was a great sequel to the series, action-packed and great character development. Yeah, I loved it. ❤
I sort of had expectations and they weren’t entirely met with that one. I didn’t connect too much with it all overall? My full review will be coming next week!
Currently reading this so it goes in the October wrap-up and I REALLY LOVE IT SO FAR.
If you remember correctly, I finished my WIP back in the middle of September. Since then, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING happened, writing-wise.
I’ve been on a bit of a funk after finishing my WIP. You know, wondering just what the heck to do with my life and where my characters disappeared to. Since a couple days, though, something changed. Finally, I’ve been feeling my fingers itching to write again. To DO SOMETHING.
I’ve decided to edit this very WIP. I probably won’t know what I’m doing, or how to start this thing, but I know that I’m finally ready to take my story back and try and make it the best that I can. Before you ask: I don’t know if it’s ever going to be published. For now, I just want to make it better. I’m going to try and use NaNoWriMo and all of the writing frenzy to get into editing mode and MAKE THIS WHOLE STORY SOMETHING READABLE. Fingers crossed?!
Blogging-wise, this month has been both fun and stressful. I actually wrote about it and got, this morning even, a reminder from my sister that I should STOP FREAKING OUT ABOUT THINGS. I think I might care too much, and I know I need to keep this fun and take things slow. That being said, I was pretty happy with my blogging month and the posts I managed to write.
Book reviews
Click on the book covers to be redirected to my reviews.
Discussions
Book Blogging
Bookish tags
Writing
Nyx’s Corner
It’s time to share some of the blogging love! One thing you’ll notice here: I love blogging and travelling posts. Surprising, right?! Also, I’m sorry if I missed your posts, there are SO MANY amazing posts out there.
- May wrote about all the blogging pet peeves AND IT IS RELATABLE.
- Cait has A BOOK PUBLISHED SOON and all I want to say is, FINALLY. Also it’s contemporary and I’m all azeknrhbsgrekgh.
- Beth talked about her trip to Budapest – for all the wanderlust, just READ IT.
- Hannah did a wonderful post on Anxiety and shared some well-needed tips.
- Michelle shared books that made her want to travel and it’s a fantastic selection.
- Sophie mentioned 3 ways to fall in love with blogging again.
- Julianna proves that book blogging is SO VERY USEFUL.
- Ilsa talks about her great blogging organization-skills and gives out great tips!
- Zoie takes us with her on her latest trip to Utah – beware: fabulous photos!
- Pam defends YA literature and asks for more in her country – also, she has a Youtube Channel, YAY!
How was October for you? Did you have a great month? If it wasn’t that great, I’m always sending you all the hugs
What was your favorite book this month? (Like I need more on my TBR…) Are you READY for NaNoWriMo? (I am NOT). Let’s chat in comments!
16 thoughts on “Monthly wrap-up – October 2017”
Belated happy birthday 🎊🎂
It was my birthday month too! ☺️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohh thank you, belated happy birthday to you too!! I hope you had a great one 🙂 ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahhh!!! You say your month wasn’t eventful? 😅 I WISH I HAD READ HALF AS MANY BOOKS AS YOU READ THIS MONTH. GAHHH!!! I was soooo looking forward to reading TONS OF BOOKS this October but ALL MY PLANS WENT STRAIGHT INTO THE POOPER 😂😂.
And HEYYY!!! Congrats on finishing WIP AND you are editing it already? MAN, THAT’S GOTTA BE STRESSFUL. 😅😅
I wish you an even happier November, Marie. 😁 😁😁
❤❤❤❤❤
LikeLike
Awww, well here’s to hoping you’ll manage to read more this November, or at least…read great books 😀 ❤
Hahaha I knoow, I don't know if I'm ready to edit, never edited one single thing and I'm scared, but…. I guess I'll see what happens? 😛
Thank you! ❤ ❤ ❤
LikeLike
I hope you have a great, restful break! I have also slowed down my posting recently– just haven’t had enough time to devote to the blog without stressing my schedule to the max.
Good luck with the editing! For me that is the hardest part of writing, but it also can be the most rewarding! It’s awesome to see a passage you don’t like turn into something beautiful.
PS I’m so NOT READY for NaNo…D:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh thank you so much, Anna! ❤ It's so important to take care of ourselves first and foremost, and posting a lot can be so stressful at times
Thank you! I'm really scared to get into that editing part, but I'm hoping it will turn out for the best and make me love my story even more.
Ohhh you are doing NaNo as well? What are you writingggg? I'm so curious ahah 🙂 BEST OF LUCK, you can do this ❤ ❤
Thank you so much ❤ ❤
LikeLike
Hello Marie ❤
That’s awesome that you will be travelling! Hope you enjoy your trip! I think it is good to take some time for yourself, even if it means posting less. As bloggers we want to keep making content for our readers, but it is important to look after our mental health 🙂
That’s great to hear that you enjoyed most of the books that you’ve read this month! And I am so excited for you since you will be editing your novel for Nanowrimo! All the best!! I am looking forward to hearing updates about how the editing goes 🙂
And thank you so much for linking my blog post ❤ 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Sophie! ❤ Thank you so much! Just a couple days, but it will be great to have a change of scenery and….don't go to work for a week ahahaha.
Thank you! I hope editing will go well, still really nervous about it all. Fingers crossed 🙂
You're welcome! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
That sounds amazing! Its always great to have a break from work :’)
I hope that you will find inspiration as you edit your novel this month 🙂 Can’t wait to hear how it goes!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is good ahah, I feel a bit burnt out from work ahah 🙂
Thank you so much for all of your support ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Legend is one of my favorite series. I can feel the tears forming in eyes just thinking about it. I have to get my hand on the short story, Life After Legend. It was a pre-order incentive for Warcross, but it is supposed to be for sale at some point. Count. Me. In. I am a Stokes fan, and really liked This is How it Happened. I fell in love with Utah through her descriptions, and found the story to be very relevant. I have a difficult relationship with social media, because of the way people are judge and jury as described in that book.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I’m so glad to hear this – makes me want to continue on with the series even more! I keep on hearing that Legend just gets better and better so, I can’t wait 🙂
I just loved how Stokes mentioned social media in this book and the power it has. It was such a great discovery. Did you read all of her books? Do you have one you would recommend? I really want to read more from her after reading that one! 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
ahhhhh! what a great month it seems you’ve had! good luck on the editing and here’s to an awesome november!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much!! ❤ ❤ And yes. Going to need luck for editing, I can feel it ahahah.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was a pretty good month despite the funk. I’m not ready for nanowrimo either! I don’t know how I’m going to do it but let’s see. Fingers crossed! My favourite this month was a lot but I’m going to recommend My Absolute Darling if you can stomach it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohh who knows, you might end up surprising yourself, once the month starts. Fingers crossed you’ll do well 🙂 ❤
Ohhh okay ahahah, I'm guessing it's the kind of book you have to be ready for? 😛 thanks for the recommendation! 🙂 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person