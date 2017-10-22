Favorite, anticipated books and some other bookish questions answered

Hello friends, happy Sunday! I hope you all had a lovely week.

I know, today isn’t usually a day for these kind of posts, but sometimes..Well, it’s good to change things up, and I felt like doing a fun kind of post for today, so here goes. Apparently, I’m very sunshin-y, because amazing bloggers just keep on nominating me for these things?! Today, I have to thank the amazing Christine @ The Story Salve and Cam @ When A Brown Girl Reads for thinking I’m worthy of the lovely Sunshine Blogger Award. I LOVE YOU.

The short and quick rules for the Sunshine Blogger Award are…

Thank the blogger who has nominated you for this award.

Answer the 11 questions that the blogger asked you.

Nominate 11 new blogs and write 11 new questions for them.

List the rules and display the logo of sunshine blog award in your post.

Alright… I think that’s enough now, let’s talk BOOKS, shall we?!

What was your first favorite book (besides Harry Potter)?

My first favorite book was Northern Lights, by Philip Pullman. I love this whole series so, so much and can’t even begin to explain how ecstatic I am to read The Book of Dust soon.

What’s the best book you’ve read this year?

I have loved tons of books this year – but to keep you all happy I’ll reduce this to 3 books. FUNNY THING: these books kind of all made me cry. I don’t know what that says about me….

What book are you eagerly anticipating for the rest of 2017?

I already mentioned The Book of Dust before. I haven’t been able to read Turtles All The Way Down so it still counts?! I’m also really anticipating The Becoming of Noah Shaw.

If money was no object, what’s the first thing you’d change about your life right now?

Well…what a question. I’d have no job and spend my life reading, writing, traveling and blogging. #goals

Would you rather live alone or with friends/family?

I would rather live surrounded by the people I love.

Introvert or extrovert?

It depends. I’m an introvert at first, but when you get to know me, I’m really, well…crazy.

Name one thing that happened this week that makes you really happy and/or proud of yourself.

Yeah, I don’t really like this question, because I can’t even come up with one single thing here.

When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a writer. Some days, I also wanted to be a teacher, but let’s forget I ever thought that. This is NOT a job for me.

What’s the most recent book you rated 5 stars?

Hmm…I think it was Ringer, by Lauren Oliver. I’m a huge fan of everything she writes, really. Ringer and the first novel in the series, Replica, were both a lot of fun, quite unique, original and I loved everything about it.

What book (besides Harry Potter) would you want to take with you on a deserted island?

I’m sorry – I am answering this question the same way every single time it’s asked, but. I’ll have to take Looking For Alaska, by John Green, always and forever.

What’s the last thing that made you genuinely smile?

Hm… my dad bought me a book ?!! THAT MADE ME REALLY HAPPY. Also, I’m soon drowning in books in my room…another reason to smile?!

Name a hero you’d think would make a ruthless villain.

Thorne, from The Lunar Chronicles series?! I think he’d make a pretty cool villain?!

If there’s one antagonist you could choose to conquer the world with, who would it be?

Hm, maybe I’d go with Xifeng, from Forest of a Thousand Lanterns… I mean, that girl has some guts and is, well, quite crazy. That’s all I will say because spoilers, but I’d see her conquering the world in no time.

What’s one song you’d love to know the story behind?

All Too Well, by Taylor Swift. This song is a story in itself, but I love it so, so much.

Do you keep a journal?

I used to – it’s probably super cringe-worthy now that I’m supposed to be a grown-up and such.

A recent book that everyone’s hyping over but you just aren’t tempted to pick it up?

Hm…. I have been seeing tons of bloggers loving this title and I’m happy for them, but it’s not really the kind of book I usually read and, if I considered adding it to my TBR, in the end, I don’t think I will. I don’t often read superheroes things… #SUPERunpopularopinion #oops

What’s the hardest thing about being a bookworm? Nothing money related or TBR related!

When people just don’t get why I’m clutching a book to my chest and crying. NO I AM NOT OKAY and NO IT’S NOT “Just a book”.

Which animal would you take life advice from?

I didn’t know what to answer for this question, then my sister whispered to me to pick a cat. Cats sleep and eat and they’re pretty cute, so I guess it’d be a valid answer… right?!

Do you wear jewelry? What’s your favourite?

I do wear a watch and a ring most of the time, so I’d say these are my favorites?

A villaionous female character who deserved better.

What do you love about yourself?

I hate this question. (Did you notice I kind of have a low self-esteem at the moment? Oops) I might have to say that even if I’m screaming a lot about this blog, I’m quite obstinated ?! Is that a good answer?

What do you love about the literary community?

I think I scream it WAY enough here – I love people the moooost. I love being able to chat and fangirl in comments – it is the most amazing thing and I have met so many people I love thanks to that. This community is the sweetest and really welcoming.

I hope you enjoyed reading my answers to these questions! I’m not going to nominate people, because I have been seeing this award A LOT on the blogosphere, but if you want to answer these questions, please do! I’d love to hear from you.

I definitely don’t need more books on my TBR, but I HAVE to ask: what are some of your most anticipated reads for the end of the year?!

What’s your most recent 5-stars-read? Is there one hyped book you just don’t want to read? Let me know all your bookish answers in comments!