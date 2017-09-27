How to: buddy read

When I first started blogging… Oh, here I go again with this sentence. I’m sorry. I won’t do it again, but. Okay, I will just one time for this. When I first started blogging, I had NO idea what buddy reading meant, or was. Slowly, as I discovered the blogging community, the kindness of everyone, the endless fangirlings and everything, I also discovered this crazy thing that is buddy reading.

Today, I’m all about sharing wisdom again and talking about that glorious, very fun thing.

Wait…what IS buddy-reading, exactly?

Words speak for themselves here, but I’ll break it down for you anyway, because why not. You need a buddy and you need a book. It works better when this book is the same book as your buddy. Start reading it together: that’s buddy-reading, guys. AND IT’S FABULOUS.

How do I buddy-read?

Step one: find a buddy. Someone in the book blogging community that you enjoy talking with – obviously, since you’re going to have TONS of conversations while you read the book together.

Step two: find a book. Preferably one book you REALLY want to read, both of you. You know, this way, you’re going to talk a LOT, fangirl a LOT and have way more fun than if you’re just picking up a book you’re feeling “meh” about. You don’t have to specifically HAVE or BUY a book for that. You’ll be surprised at how many of my buddy-reading started with me talking about a book, someone else saying “oh, I’m going to read that book soon” and me answering “let’s buddy-read!”. IT IS DESTINY, SOMETIMES.

Step three: START READING! FANGIRL! SHARE THE BOOKISH LOVE!

When you look at it this way, this whole thing sounds really easy. A book, a friend, and everything is well. Wow. This sentence sounds good?! Yet, there are TONS of obstacles and complications to buddy-reading, because life is just that way. No worries though. I’m here to help with some fun tips and tricks for all of this to work out.

Tips and tricks to buddy-reading

More than often in the book blogging community, there is a slight problem with the world. The world is big and when it’s morning somewhere, it’s midnight in another place. YES GEOGRAPHY SUCKS. (Sometimes. I’m liking my French pastries). How exactly do we intend to buddy-read if we can’t just READ at the same TIME?! That, my friend, is one of the complications. But don’t let that keep you from doing it and having all the fun. All you need to do is just follow these little tips and tricks and DEVOUR THE BOOKS.

Find the right place to talk

No matter what time it is, if you’re ahead or behind, you need to keep up with your buddy in order to…well, to actually buddy-read. In order to do that, no matter what geography says, technology is here to save us all (or destroy us. Sorry. I’ll keep that for my next WIP). Find the right place to talk with your buddy: on Twitter, Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, on any other social media you might have in common. Via emails, Google Hangouts or something else. Via letters or the Owl Postal Service or something – if you’re super patient.

Keep track of ALL THE THINGS

When you’re buddy-reading, whether it’s with someone you’re on the same timezone with, or someone you’re across the world from: it’s so important to find a DAY to start the book together. SHARE where you are at in the book. What page or chapter you’re on BEFORE actually starting the talk and risking SPOILING everything for your poor buddy-reader.

Share your thoughts about ALL THE THINGS

It’s up to you to decide how you want to buddy-read this. Whether you want to ask each other questions, think about themes in the books or just chat about all the things and fangirl everytime there is something to fangirl about. All the fun of buddy-reading is right here: with all the TALKING, sharing, astonishing joined screams whenever a crazy plot twist happens, joined-tears whenever something terrible happens, and so on. With the blogging community, you’re never alone in fangirling with books. With the buddy-reading, you’re experiencing the terribly awesome book TOGETHER.

Don’t forget your buddy!

Guilty as charged. I think it has happened that I kind of forgot to share my thoughts. I just kept on reading, because I was so engrossed in the book, the buddy-reader wasn’t in the same timezone as me, and so on. THING IS: where is the fun in that?! Try not to forget your buddy-reader. Even if you’re a bit ahead and there is something you are BURNING to share with your buddy, keep it in the back of your mind and scream about it later on. SHARE THE LOVE. Or tears, depending on what you’re reading.

What do I do when I’m done with the book?

Whether you’re ahead or behind: once you’re done, ALL of the chatting starts up again, even more than before. Obviously you have tons of things to say about the book once you and your buddy reader have read it entirely. How are you going to rate it? What was your favorite moment? What did you like, what did you hate? Which character did you want to slap and which one did you want to marry?

There’s something you could also do, called a joint review. Meaning, you try and write a review together, you post a review on both of your blogs with both of your point of views.

There’s another thing you could do, since book adaptations are such a thing lately: watch the movie together! You know, like, on the same day, even if it’s not the same EXACT time.

Another thing you could do is just LOVE THE OTHER BLOGGER MORE, because your buddy reading was a lot of fun and all you want to do is start again.

Do you buddy-read? What do you, or don’t you, like about it?

Do you have any other tips and tricks to add to this list? How do YOU buddy read? Do you chat over on Twitter? Do you ask tons of questions? Are you guilty of reading too fast?

Let me know all of your tips and buddy-loves in comments!