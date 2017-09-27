How to: buddy read

When I first started blogging… Oh, here I go again with this sentence. I’m sorry. I won’t do it again, but. Okay, I will just one time for this. When I first started blogging, I had NO idea what buddy reading meant, or was. Slowly, as I discovered the blogging community, the kindness of everyone, the endless fangirlings and everything, I also discovered this crazy thing that is buddy reading.
Today, I’m all about sharing wisdom again and talking about that glorious, very fun thing.
Wait…what IS buddy-reading, exactly?
Words speak for themselves here, but I’ll break it down for you anyway, because why not. You need a buddy and you need a book. It works better when this book is the same book as your buddy. Start reading it together: that’s buddy-reading, guys. AND IT’S FABULOUS.
How do I buddy-read?
Step one: find a buddy. Someone in the book blogging community that you enjoy talking with – obviously, since you’re going to have TONS of conversations while you read the book together.
Step two: find a book. Preferably one book you REALLY want to read, both of you. You know, this way, you’re going to talk a LOT, fangirl a LOT and have way more fun than if you’re just picking up a book you’re feeling “meh” about. You don’t have to specifically HAVE or BUY a book for that. You’ll be surprised at how many of my buddy-reading started with me talking about a book, someone else saying “oh, I’m going to read that book soon” and me answering “let’s buddy-read!”. IT IS DESTINY, SOMETIMES.
Step three: START READING! FANGIRL! SHARE THE BOOKISH LOVE!
When you look at it this way, this whole thing sounds really easy. A book, a friend, and everything is well. Wow. This sentence sounds good?! Yet, there are TONS of obstacles and complications to buddy-reading, because life is just that way. No worries though. I’m here to help with some fun tips and tricks for all of this to work out.
Tips and tricks to buddy-reading
More than often in the book blogging community, there is a slight problem with the world. The world is big and when it’s morning somewhere, it’s midnight in another place. YES GEOGRAPHY SUCKS. (Sometimes. I’m liking my French pastries). How exactly do we intend to buddy-read if we can’t just READ at the same TIME?! That, my friend, is one of the complications. But don’t let that keep you from doing it and having all the fun. All you need to do is just follow these little tips and tricks and DEVOUR THE BOOKS.
Find the right place to talk
No matter what time it is, if you’re ahead or behind, you need to keep up with your buddy in order to…well, to actually buddy-read. In order to do that, no matter what geography says, technology is here to save us all (or destroy us. Sorry. I’ll keep that for my next WIP). Find the right place to talk with your buddy: on Twitter, Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, on any other social media you might have in common. Via emails, Google Hangouts or something else. Via letters or the Owl Postal Service or something – if you’re super patient.
Keep track of ALL THE THINGS
When you’re buddy-reading, whether it’s with someone you’re on the same timezone with, or someone you’re across the world from: it’s so important to find a DAY to start the book together. SHARE where you are at in the book. What page or chapter you’re on BEFORE actually starting the talk and risking SPOILING everything for your poor buddy-reader.
Share your thoughts about ALL THE THINGS
It’s up to you to decide how you want to buddy-read this. Whether you want to ask each other questions, think about themes in the books or just chat about all the things and fangirl everytime there is something to fangirl about. All the fun of buddy-reading is right here: with all the TALKING, sharing, astonishing joined screams whenever a crazy plot twist happens, joined-tears whenever something terrible happens, and so on. With the blogging community, you’re never alone in fangirling with books. With the buddy-reading, you’re experiencing the terribly awesome book TOGETHER.
Don’t forget your buddy!
Guilty as charged. I think it has happened that I kind of forgot to share my thoughts. I just kept on reading, because I was so engrossed in the book, the buddy-reader wasn’t in the same timezone as me, and so on. THING IS: where is the fun in that?! Try not to forget your buddy-reader. Even if you’re a bit ahead and there is something you are BURNING to share with your buddy, keep it in the back of your mind and scream about it later on. SHARE THE LOVE. Or tears, depending on what you’re reading.
What do I do when I’m done with the book?
Whether you’re ahead or behind: once you’re done, ALL of the chatting starts up again, even more than before. Obviously you have tons of things to say about the book once you and your buddy reader have read it entirely. How are you going to rate it? What was your favorite moment? What did you like, what did you hate? Which character did you want to slap and which one did you want to marry?
There’s something you could also do, called a joint review. Meaning, you try and write a review together, you post a review on both of your blogs with both of your point of views.
There’s another thing you could do, since book adaptations are such a thing lately: watch the movie together! You know, like, on the same day, even if it’s not the same EXACT time.
Another thing you could do is just LOVE THE OTHER BLOGGER MORE, because your buddy reading was a lot of fun and all you want to do is start again.
Do you buddy-read? What do you, or don’t you, like about it?
Do you have any other tips and tricks to add to this list? How do YOU buddy read? Do you chat over on Twitter? Do you ask tons of questions? Are you guilty of reading too fast?
Let me know all of your tips and buddy-loves in comments!
12 thoughts on “How to: buddy read”
I buddy read with a friend I met on Goodreads. She lives in Oregon and I live in Iowa. We have read a lot of books together. We take turns suggesting titles to read. If it is my turn, I usually look in Goodreads to find books that we both have on our TBR list although sometimes we throw books in our choices that we think the other person would like. Then we look to see if we both can find copies at our library, have out own copy or can get one. We usually pick a day to start that is convenient for both of us. We then update as we read, usually something terrific or something that we liked, making sure our posts say what page we are on so we don’t spoil the read for the other person. When we finish, we both comment our thoughts and discuss the book a bit and then we choose our next read. I enjoy this as I met a new close friend, I’ve read books I probably would have read later but should read now and it helps me see others perspective on the novel or topic.
Ohhh that’s so great! It seems like you both master the art of buddy reading, ahah, and that you are having tons of fun! 😀 It is so great when you can recommend books, discover them together and chat about it all. It’s one of the best things to do, I think 🙂
Thank you so much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤
I never had a buddy read in my entire life.I am kind of hesitant to find someone to read with or approach someone with the thought so I never had the opportunity.Though maybe I will try it soon since I just started blogging.Who knows?
The time difference thing is a major issue.It’s night time here when it’s daytime in the US.I do miss a lot of my friends that way.We have to schedule a time slot just to chat with each other.Great post, Marie ❤
Yes, who knows – maybe you’ll find someone to buddy-read! My first buddy-read just came naturally, as one of my blogging friends and I had the same book on our TBR, we just ended up reading it together and it was a lot of fun 🙂 I’m sure, if you ever do want to try, you’ll find an opportunity to, and you’ll have fun as well 🙂
Oh, I get it on the time difference. It is night when it’s daytime in the U.S as well, which makes buddy-reading a bit…well, strange, at times. I’m always trying to catch up and talk with friends from there one moment or another – some time during the day, we can always manage to talk to each other in a way 🙂
Thank you so, so much for sharing your thoughts on this, Rose, that’s so sweet of you ❤ ❤ ❤
Yay! My boyfriend and I are gonna do a buddy-read for the Murder on the Orient Express this coming October. I’m so excited!!! 😀 😀 😀
Ohhhhh that’s so great – and SO cute?! I hope you’ll both love reading it together!! 😀
I would be a horrible buddy-reading partner. Once I get into a book, I just read and read without taking a break. I would completely forget to share my thoughts and probably only say something about what I loved when my buddy-reading partner said something about it as well. A friend and I were going to watch Marvel shows together, we watched the Daredevil pilot together and then she went to bed and I couldn’t sleep. What did I do? Watch three more episodes. And then before I knew it, I had watched the entire show already. My friend would’ve been rewatching the show, btw.
But I do really love the idea of buddy-reading a book with someone else because you get to immediately share your feelings with someone and fangirl or cry together!
Hahahaha, well… I get that feeling, sometimes we just can’t help ourselves, we HAVE to read more and more and more 😀 Who knows, maybe sometime you’ll find THE book to buddy-read and you’ll manage to share all of your feelings while reading and it will be GLORIOUS. Also, you might not share all of your feels and, if you’re a bit like me, forget at times hahahaha, but it’s okay. What’s really great is being able to talk, immediately after reading / while reading, about a book in details with someone. Sort of like a mini-book-club of two 😀
Thank you so, so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤ ❤
I would like to try buddy reading but I am an introvert and I am terrified of any human interaction hahahaha but this sounds like a good idea! 😊
Oh, Mika, ahah, I get the nervousness and everything. I think it’s important that you find THE person you’ll feel comfortable buddy-reading with. Maybe a blogger friend you have been talking to for a little while, someone you’re feeling happy to talk to – also someone that understands your introversion and won’t push you or anything 🙂 ❤ I hope you'll buddy read someday, it is a lot of fun 🙂
thank you so much for your sweet comment ❤ ❤
Hi! Great post 🙂 I love to buddy read, but usually I do them on GoodReads and I think it’s a great way to know more people, make new friends and discover new wonderful books. I really love them!
Hi, and thank you SO much for your sweet comment! ❤ ❤ Oh, how does that work on Goodreads? Do you have a group, or do you chat on your status? 😀
Buddy-reads are a lot of fun for sure! 🙂
