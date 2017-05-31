Monthly wrap-up – May 2017

Hello friends, happy Wednesday! I hope you had a lovely week so far and overall a great month! Today, as always, it’s time for the monthly-wrap-up of life happenings, bookish happenings and more.
I wish I had crazy things to share in this category every single month but I’m not a big sharer. This month was mostly uneventful, but I felt very thankful to have a couple of long weekends – thank you bank holidays – to have a bit of a break from work that is currently determined to EAT my brains every single day. I also did get away for a couple days at the end of the month and it was actually nice not to log onto WordPress every single night. As I am writing this, I just got back and have MOUNTAINS of things to do but…I missed it just as well.
I had quite a good reading month in May – less exceptional books discoveries except from the incredible The Color Project. I can’t wait for everyone to read this brilliant book.
Books I read
WEIRD but very imaginative.
Passion, but a lack of connection.
Great concept and world-building.
I realized something this month: somehow, my brains KNOWS things before I actually do the research I need to do for my books. It feels like the stars actually align in these crazy writers moments.
In other news, I’m OVER 50 K, people, which means I basically wrote 7 K in one month so I guess it’s going pretty good?! I still hope to finish my draft by the end of the year – I wanted to aim the summertime, but let’s face it, I’m not going to be able to do this. Unless…Well, let’s not get too ahead of ourselves here and enjoy the ride.
I think my blogging month was mostly…well, okay, I would put it like that – I have my moments where I can’t help but struggle with my blog overall and the damned blogging envy of such and other stupid feelings us bloggers get, at times… Anyway, other than that, I took a couple days break by the end of the month and it feels nice to step back once in a while. Bloggers, REMEMBER THAT.
Book reviews
- 180 seconds, Jessica Park
- Mini reviews: Points of Departure, Emily O’Beirne & First & Then, Emma Mills
- The Fashion Commiittee, Susan Juby
- Hold Back The Stars, Katie Khan
- Adult-ish, Cristina Vanko
Discussions
- How to keep up with the blogging community
- Why YA contemporary is very much alive
- On popular blog posts
Bookish tags & recommendations
Nyx’s Corner
Other news & in the next months…
I actually wanted to share something here but….I’m completely having a blank. Apologies, friends, my brain is still half asleep I guess, but IT WILL WAKE UP AND BRING YOU FABULOUS IDEAS in the next month – I’m hoping.
How was your month? How many books did you read, and which one was your favorite? What’s one positive thing that happened to you this May?
Let’s chat in comments!
14 thoughts on “Monthly wrap-up – May 2017”
Looks like a great reading month Marie! I’ve had I’ll Meet You There on my TBR for a while now, and your summary just made me want to read it more because I LOVE FEELS! 😉
Glad to hear you had a great writing month as well, and also, it’s definitely okay to take a break every now and then. We’re all still here for you when you get back 😉
I actually had a much better reading month than the past few months and I got to read a few amazing contemporaries that kind of got me out of a reading slump, such as The Upside of Unrequited, Queens of Geek and NOTEWORTHY, which I just finished and was AMAZING ❤
Thank you so, so much Lindsey! I hope you’ll be able to read I’ll Meet You There soon, it was such a FANTASTIC book, I loved it so much.
I’m so glad you had such a lovely reading month and that you loved Noteworthy! ❤ I haven't read these other two books but they are on my TBR for sure! 😀
Yay for bank holidays! It’s always nice to have time off 😉
I’ve heard SO MUCH about I’ll Meet You There! What did you think of it?
Over 50k! That’s pretty awesome 😀 Good luck with your writing and I hope your first draft is ready by the end of the year!
It reeally is – I wish there were more bank holidays haha 🙂
I LOVED I’ll Meet You There so much, definitely a favorite of this month! The characters were very realistic and relatable, the relationships were developed and didn’t feel too rushed and I had LOTS OF FEELINGS ahah. Hope you’ll read it! 😀
Thank you so, so much! ❤
Congrats on reaching 50K! That’s a huge accomplishment! I hope it continues to go well for you, but don’t rush yourself. You’ll get there. 🙂
OH thank you so much Christine for the words of encouragement! I’m trying to write at my rhythm but I admit that I am impatient to get to the end 😀
Looks like you had a productive month! All the best for June, hope you have a blast.
I did! Thank you so much, Poulami! ❤ ❤
How was your month? Excellent!
How many books did you read, and which one was your favorite? I finished 12 but my favorite is still in progress – The Namesake by Jhumpa Lahiri. I’ve read her other work but just finally making my way to this (thanks to the Thrifty Books subscription box) and it is so fantastic that I’m having a hard time allowing myself to finish it.
What’s one positive thing that happened to you this May? My partner and I got our garden all planted. Harvested some strawberries already. Looking forward to the tomatoes coming up!
Ohh so glad you had such a great month, and you have read SO many books, this is awesome! 😀
I absolutely LOVE strawberries, they’re my favorite fruit for sure – it’s so great to see everything growing in your own garden, isn’t it? 🙂 Thank you so much for sharing your month with me! ❤
May was great and full of surprises,read three books almost done with the one I’m reading, plus Miss peregrine has always been on my tbr
Have a great day☺
Ohh so glad you had a lovely month! I hope you enjoy Miss Peregrine 🙂
Have a lovely day just as well, and thank you! ❤
Hello Mary – thanks for sharing your life with us 🤗 My month was, like yours, pretty uneventful…but that can be a good thing. 😁 I had a very happy moment when my blog views reached, and passed, the 200 mark 🙆🏻 Still a long way from the goal…you know the sky’s the limit 😋 …but it made me happy. I just finished a very boring book…so there’s not much to report on that front. 🤓 Here’s to hoping that the next selection will be better 🍾 Have an awesome June 😍 Hugs from Tina 💕
Hi Tina! I’m so glad to hear you had a lovely, calm month, you’re right, these are good too! Congratulations on the blogging views, this is awesome and I’m glad to hear it made you happy! ❤ ❤
Hope your next reads will be better and that you'll have an awesome June as well! Thank you so much! ❤ ❤
