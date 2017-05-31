Monthly wrap-up – May 2017

Hello friends, happy Wednesday! I hope you had a lovely week so far and overall a great month! Today, as always, it’s time for the monthly-wrap-up of life happenings, bookish happenings and more.

I wish I had crazy things to share in this category every single month but I’m not a big sharer. This month was mostly uneventful, but I felt very thankful to have a couple of long weekends – thank you bank holidays – to have a bit of a break from work that is currently determined to EAT my brains every single day. I also did get away for a couple days at the end of the month and it was actually nice not to log onto WordPress every single night. As I am writing this, I just got back and have MOUNTAINS of things to do but…I missed it just as well.

I had quite a good reading month in May – less exceptional books discoveries except from the incredible The Color Project. I can’t wait for everyone to read this brilliant book.

Books I read

WEIRD but very imaginative.

Passion, but a lack of connection.

ME + IN LOVE.

Great concept and world-building.

MY FEELS.

I realized something this month: somehow, my brains KNOWS things before I actually do the research I need to do for my books. It feels like the stars actually align in these crazy writers moments.

In other news, I’m OVER 50 K, people, which means I basically wrote 7 K in one month so I guess it’s going pretty good?! I still hope to finish my draft by the end of the year – I wanted to aim the summertime, but let’s face it, I’m not going to be able to do this. Unless…Well, let’s not get too ahead of ourselves here and enjoy the ride.

I think my blogging month was mostly…well, okay, I would put it like that – I have my moments where I can’t help but struggle with my blog overall and the damned blogging envy of such and other stupid feelings us bloggers get, at times… Anyway, other than that, I took a couple days break by the end of the month and it feels nice to step back once in a while. Bloggers, REMEMBER THAT.

I actually wanted to share something here but….I’m completely having a blank. Apologies, friends, my brain is still half asleep I guess, but IT WILL WAKE UP AND BRING YOU FABULOUS IDEAS in the next month – I’m hoping.

How was your month? How many books did you read, and which one was your favorite? What’s one positive thing that happened to you this May?

Let’s chat in comments!