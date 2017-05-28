What makes me want to read a book? A small list!

Hi everyone! How are you? Did you have a great month? Mine was great thanks to all those extended weekends. It made me craving for summer even more!
Today I’m back on the blog with a brand new topic. I’m going to talk about *drum roll please* …BOOKS! Yaaay! Hope you’re as excited as I am. Since I am not talking about books a lot, I decided to, inspired by the Top Ten Tuesday recent theme, talk about some of my favorite things in books with a little list….let’s see: what makes me want to read a book right NOW?
1. Any – yes ANY – book my sister has read and loved.
We have similar taste and since she reads so much faster than me, my TBR is HUGE. I really can’t complain because I absolutely adore everything she recommends me!
2. It is well rated on Goodreads.
3. An author I like has come out with a brand new book.
If I enjoyed the writing and the world-building in a book, there’s a 99% chance I’ll try another one by the same author. Because you know what? There’s like 99% of chance I’ll devour it too.
4. It is set in an intriguing dystopian world.
Uglies, Matched, Divergent, Awaken, Delirium and so on…the worlds in these books captivated me so much and I want more!
5. A cute romance is mentioned in the synopsis.
I admit it, I’m such a girl. I love it when there’s love involved in a story. No insta-crush, no love triangle but friends becoming lovers or love/hate relationships and I’m hooked!
6. It is about sisters or family.
I love my sister and we have a really awesome family (yes, I’m totally biased…) so no surprises there, I like those kind of stories where there is an emphasis on this, such as The Sky Is Everywhere, Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda, Second Chance Summer…
7. It is a 2nd or 3rd book in a series I have started and really enjoyed.
The Hunger Games, I’m looking at you! Only a few pages turned and already I’m obsessed. I didn’t have a choice; I NEED to know what happens next. So yeah I’m weak…
8. It features a strong female lead.
Girl power! Since I’m a girl (no way!!!), I enjoy having a girl hero. Someone I can relate to, someone to inspire me. Someone who is not perfect in any way but just real.
9. It has a beautiful cannot-stop-staring-at-it kind of cover.
I’m aware that we shouldn’t judge a book by its cover but…well, I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one in that case…
10. It is a modern retelling.
I’m instantly thinking about the Lunar Chronicles, it is PERFECTION. If you haven’t read it yet, please do. Each book entails a new take on an old fairy tale, including Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Snow White. It’s like rediscovering a story you fell in love with years ago...only to find it completely changed, but love it anyway.
What are the things that instantly make you want to pick up a book? On the contrary, what are the things that make you NOT want to read a story?
Bonus question: any AMAZING retellings recommendations for me?
13 thoughts on “What makes me want to read a book? A small list!”
I totally agree with your list, Nyx! Omg The Lunar Chronicles is AMAZING. Like I honestly don’t know how Marissa Meyer made it so great??? PRETTY COVERS ARE THE BEST. Female leads are also great because 1) I’m a girl and I relate to females… and 2) often, those leads are strong and quite sassy. 😛
I would recommend some retellings but I can’t think of any! 😥 Maybe like… Yeah, I got nothing. 😄
YEEES, I’m so in love with those books! 😍😍 And yes to sassy characters! Haha don’t worry, I’ll find some on Goodreads for sure 😁
I definitely agree with all of these!! YAY. Apart from 1, the ‘strong female lead’ like I’m a girl, and I DO enjoy these types of characters but it’s becoming so overdone? like charaters are just ‘sassy’ for the sake of it. NO I WANT REAL STUFF, so no that puts me off a little htough I will still probably read that book. If my sister has read it or a wonderful bloggger has, I will for sure read it! Series, same author, yeah that’s pretty much why i pick up a book. Not to mention GORGEOUS covers ❤
Yes, you’re right! Sometimes it’s just too much and the character doesn’t seem real enough. We’ve got lots of similar stuff on our list, high five! 😁
As twins, we cannot help but recommend books all the time – sometimes one of reads faster, sometimes the other does! We are usually drawn to pretty covers (who isn’t?!?)! As for fairytale retellings we would recommend ACOTAR – the first book is slow and has some flaws but we PROMISE you the second makes up for it!
Yaaaay, thank you so much for the rec! I’ll definitely check it out 😁😁
No problem! 😊♥ We hope you enjoy the series as much as we di (and still do)!! 😉
We have the same list!!
Yaaay, high five! 😁
Good reviews on blogs/GoodReads are definitely musts for me. Also, if I like an author, I’m more likely to read another of their books = not necessarily part of a series, but that doesn’t hurt, either. I’m 50/50 on retellings. They have to be unique or original in some way.
We have quite the same list that’s awesome! Thanks for stopping by 😘
Ahhhhhh, the cover love 😀 I can’t agree on the romance, as I’m too often disappointed and I prefer blood xD
Hahahaha, well if that works better for you haha! 😂
