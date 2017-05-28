What makes me want to read a book? A small list!

Hi everyone! How are you? Did you have a great month? Mine was great thanks to all those extended weekends. It made me craving for summer even more!

Today I’m back on the blog with a brand new topic. I’m going to talk about *drum roll please* …BOOKS! Yaaay! Hope you’re as excited as I am. Since I am not talking about books a lot, I decided to, inspired by the Top Ten Tuesday recent theme, talk about some of my favorite things in books with a little list….let’s see: what makes me want to read a book right NOW?

1. Any – yes ANY – book my sister has read and loved.

We have similar taste and since she reads so much faster than me, my TBR is HUGE. I really can’t complain because I absolutely adore everything she recommends me!

2. It is well rated on Goodreads.

wouldn’t want to miss out. By the way, I’m on Goodreads as well, you should add me! I’m always browsing through Goodreads (I think it’s one of my favorite website haha) and yeah when I come across a book with a fantastic rate I’ll be sure to check it out. I. By the way,, you should add me!

3. An author I like has come out with a brand new book.

If I enjoyed the writing and the world-building in a book, there’s a 99% chance I’ll try another one by the same author. Because you know what? There’s like 99% of chance I’ll devour it too.

4. It is set in an intriguing dystopian world.

Uglies, Matched, Divergent, Awaken, Delirium and so on…the worlds in these books captivated me so much and I want more!

5. A cute romance is mentioned in the synopsis.

I admit it, I’m such a girl. I love it when there’s love involved in a story. No insta-crush, no love triangle but friends becoming lovers or love/hate relationships and I’m hooked!

6. It is about sisters or family.

I love my sister and we have a really awesome family (yes, I’m totally biased…) so no surprises there, I like those kind of stories where there is an emphasis on this, such as The Sky Is Everywhere, Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda, Second Chance Summer…

7. It is a 2nd or 3rd book in a series I have started and really enjoyed.

The Hunger Games, I’m looking at you! Only a few pages turned and already I’m obsessed. I didn’t have a choice; I NEED to know what happens next. So yeah I’m weak…

8. It features a strong female lead.

Girl power! Since I’m a girl (no way!!!), I enjoy having a girl hero. Someone I can relate to, someone to inspire me. Someone who is not perfect in any way but just real.

9. It has a beautiful cannot-stop-staring-at-it kind of cover.

I’m aware that we shouldn’t judge a book by its cover but…well, I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one in that case…

10. It is a modern retelling.

I’m instantly thinking about the Lunar Chronicles, it is PERFECTION. If you haven’t read it yet, please do. Each book entails a new take on an old fairy tale, including Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Snow White. It’s like rediscovering a story you fell in love with years ago...only to find it completely changed, but love it anyway.

What are the things that instantly make you want to pick up a book? On the contrary, what are the things that make you NOT want to read a story?

Bonus question: any AMAZING retellings recommendations for me?